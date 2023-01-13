Read full article on original website
KFOX 14
Police look for couple that left man with serious injuries in hit-and-run in central EP
Crime Stoppers of El Paso are looking for a couple that crashed with a 35-year-old man and left him with serious injuries after a hit-and-run in central El Paso. The crash happened on the 2600 block of Montana and Rosewood Street Sunday morning at 2:18 a.m. December 18th. According to...
KVIA
Fire crews respond to house fire in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Fire crews are responding to a house fire at 3007 East Missouri in central El Paso. Raynor St. and E Missouri Ave. are blocked off in the area. ABC-7 has a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing news story. Download...
Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Jan. 15 to Jan. 22
EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of January 16 to January 22, 2023. For updates, click here. For more on TxDOT's projects, click here. Loop 375 Widening Project Sunday, The post Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Jan. 15 to Jan. 22 appeared first on KVIA.
KFOX 14
Motorcycle crash on Redd Road and Resler Drive sends one person to hospital with injuries
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was sent to UMC in serious condition after a crash involving a motorcycle on Redd Road and Resler Drive Saturday afternoon according to El Paso Fire Dispatch. The call came in around 1:41 p.m. according to EPFD. No further details are given...
One dead after single-vehicle crash in Lower Valley
UPDATE--EPPD officials have released more information about what lead up to Sunday morning's deadly crash. According to police, 59-year-old Gabriel Gonzalez Rangel was traveling eastbound on El Paso Dr. when he failed to negotiate a sharp turn. Police said tire marks were not found indicating the driver drove straight into the guard rail and concrete The post One dead after single-vehicle crash in Lower Valley appeared first on KVIA.
KFOX 14
U.S. Postal worker's truck catches fire on 1-10 west
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A United States Postal truck caught fire on Interstate 10 west and Artcraft Sunday afternoon according to El Paso Fire Dispatch. There were no injuries reported said dispatch. The call came in at around 1:50 p.m. No further details are available at this time.
Police: Man dies when he fails to negotiate curve, hits guard rail and wall
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 59-year-old man was killed Sunday morning in South-Central El Paso when he lost control of his vehicle in a sharp curve, hit a guard rail and concrete barrier and was ejected, El Paso police said. The crash happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday along the 6700 block of El […]
KFOX 14
One man dead after car crash in Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Special Traffic Investigations responded to a crash in the Lower Valley that killed one man Sunday morning. The crash happened on the 6700 block of El Paso Drive according to the El Paso Fire Department Dispatch. According to police, a car was traveling eastbound...
KFOX 14
1 person killed in morning crash in Sunland Park, New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was killed in a rollover Saturday morning in Sunland Park, New Mexico. The Sunland Park Fire Department and EMS crews were sent out to an irrigation ditch located at the 5900 block of Crawford Road where the crash happened. No other vehicles...
Motorcycle crash on Transmountain sends 2 people to hospital with serious injuries
UPDATE: All lanes are now open. No back up has been reported, according to TxDot El Paso. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the El Paso County Sherrif’s Office, deputies were dispatched Saturday to Loop 375, Mile Marker 19, on Transmountain Rd., in reference to a single Motor Vehicle accident involving a motorcycle. Both individuals […]
Crime of Week: Police continue search for couple involved in hit and run
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for help in identifying a couple that fled the scene of a crash that left a man seriously injured in Central El Paso. This is the “Crime of the Week.” On Sunday, Dec. 18, at approximately 2:18 […]
1 person injured in rollover crash along I-10 East at Zaragoza
El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — One person was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries after a rollover crash along Interstate 10 East at Zaragoza, according to El Paso police. Traffic is being diverted off Interstate 10 at Lee Trevino. Motorists are urged to avoid the area and use alternative routes.
KFOX 14
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on Border Highway West and Midway morning
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the Border Highway West and Midway Saturday morning, according to a statement issued by the El Paso Police Department. Another person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, said authorities. Police with the Special...
KVIA
Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle on Border Highway
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - One person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle on the Cesar Chavez Border Highway Saturday morning. Police say the call came in at 4:30 a.m. They say a pedestrian was hit by a car on Loop...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces International Airport begins commercial flights
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — For the first time in nearly 20 years, Las Cruces International Airport is offering passenger air services. The seven round-trip flights between Las Cruces and Albuquerque will be offered per week through Advanced Airlines services. Every Monday and Friday they will offer two round-trip...
KFOX 14
Road closures happening the week of Jan. 15th through Jan. 21st
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Continuous closures starting, 9:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Overnight 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closures from Zaragoza POE Overpass to Alameda Overpass. Alameda Underpass will be closed completely. Crews will be working on...
KFOX 14
Emergency crews respond to crash on Transmountain at Paseo Del Norte
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a crash heading east on Transmountain at Paseo Del Norte, according to fire dispatch. TxDOT reported the crash at 7:17 a.m. Wednesday leaving the Transmountain entrance ramp closed. No injuries were reported, according to fire dispatch. TxDOT camera showed...
Alamogordo Police Arrest & Highway Shooting Investigation
An Alamogordo, New Mexico man arrested was for Criminal Sexual Contact of a minor in a joint investigation between Hatch Police Detectives and the Alamogordo Police Department.
Three people arrested after fleeing traffic stop on foot in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three people were arrested after they allegedly tried to run away during a traffic stop Wednesday, Jan. 11 in far east El Paso. El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop along the 3600 block of John Christopher Drive. As the vehicle came to a stop, the three occupants fled […]
KFOX 14
Man killed on US 54 while trying to pick up tarp that fell out of truck
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 32-year-old man from northeast El Paso was hit and killed while trying to pick up a tarp on US 54 near Fred Wilson Friday, El Paso police confirmed. The tarp had fallen out of the 2008 Ford F-250 that the man was riding...
