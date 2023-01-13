ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

KVIA

Fire crews respond to house fire in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Fire crews are responding to a house fire at 3007 East Missouri in central El Paso. Raynor St. and E Missouri Ave. are blocked off in the area. ABC-7 has a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing news story. Download...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Jan. 15 to Jan. 22

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of January 16 to January 22, 2023. For updates, click here. For more on TxDOT's projects, click here. Loop 375 Widening Project Sunday, The post Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Jan. 15 to Jan. 22 appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KVIA ABC-7

One dead after single-vehicle crash in Lower Valley

UPDATE--EPPD officials have released more information about what lead up to Sunday morning's deadly crash. According to police, 59-year-old Gabriel Gonzalez Rangel was traveling eastbound on El Paso Dr. when he failed to negotiate a sharp turn. Police said tire marks were not found indicating the driver drove straight into the guard rail and concrete The post One dead after single-vehicle crash in Lower Valley appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

U.S. Postal worker's truck catches fire on 1-10 west

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A United States Postal truck caught fire on Interstate 10 west and Artcraft Sunday afternoon according to El Paso Fire Dispatch. There were no injuries reported said dispatch. The call came in at around 1:50 p.m. No further details are available at this time.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

One man dead after car crash in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Special Traffic Investigations responded to a crash in the Lower Valley that killed one man Sunday morning. The crash happened on the 6700 block of El Paso Drive according to the El Paso Fire Department Dispatch. According to police, a car was traveling eastbound...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

1 person killed in morning crash in Sunland Park, New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was killed in a rollover Saturday morning in Sunland Park, New Mexico. The Sunland Park Fire Department and EMS crews were sent out to an irrigation ditch located at the 5900 block of Crawford Road where the crash happened. No other vehicles...
SUNLAND PARK, NM
KTSM

1 person injured in rollover crash along I-10 East at Zaragoza

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — One person was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries after a rollover crash along Interstate 10 East at Zaragoza, according to El Paso police. Traffic is being diverted off Interstate 10 at Lee Trevino. Motorists are urged to avoid the area and use alternative routes.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Las Cruces International Airport begins commercial flights

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — For the first time in nearly 20 years, Las Cruces International Airport is offering passenger air services. The seven round-trip flights between Las Cruces and Albuquerque will be offered per week through Advanced Airlines services. Every Monday and Friday they will offer two round-trip...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Road closures happening the week of Jan. 15th through Jan. 21st

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Continuous closures starting, 9:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Overnight 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closures from Zaragoza POE Overpass to Alameda Overpass. Alameda Underpass will be closed completely. Crews will be working on...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Emergency crews respond to crash on Transmountain at Paseo Del Norte

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a crash heading east on Transmountain at Paseo Del Norte, according to fire dispatch. TxDOT reported the crash at 7:17 a.m. Wednesday leaving the Transmountain entrance ramp closed. No injuries were reported, according to fire dispatch. TxDOT camera showed...
EL PASO, TX

