Ronald Kenneth Chaulk

On December 4, 2022, Ronald (Ron) Kenneth Chaulk transitioned peacefully to His Heavenly home. Ron was born September 15, 1931 in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada, the only child of Charles Harold Anderson Chaulk and Lena May Cashmore. He quit high school with the intent of making “big money” in the International Nickel Mines in Sudbury, at that time, the world’s largest nickel producer. However, at the strongest urging of his father, Ron decided to pursue a career in banking. He began that career May 3, 1948 at the age of 16 delivering documents by bicycle between branch offices for Bank of Montreal. His hard work and perseverance led to many promotions during his career which he concluded in October 1989 in Orange County, CA as Regional Vice President, Commercial Loan Administration for Union Bank. While with Bank of Montreal, he met and married the love of his life, Marilyn Wright in London, Ontario, Canada. They were married 68 years and had 2 sons, Robert and Douglas. The family moved from Canada to Los Angeles County in 1963 where Ron continued his successful banking career. He enjoyed fatherhood attending many of Robert’s baseball games and Douglas’ clarinet performances in all star bands and orchestras. Ron’s hobbies included golf, reading, gardening, crossword puzzles and “futzing” on the computer. He volunteered his time unselfishly to the Diamond Bar Little League and Northminster Presbyterian Church (Deacon and Elder). After moving to Peoria AZ in 1995, he continued his volunteer work as Chairman of the Finance Committee for Desert Palms Presbyterian Church and when they moved into Sierra Winds Independent Living in Peoria, he was the Treasurer for Sierra Winds Charitable Foundation. Together, Ron and Marilyn enjoyed worldwide travels embarking on over 25 cruises and land tours visiting Europe, Mexico, the Caribbean, Hawaii, Australia/New Zealand, South America, Costa Rica, Alaska, Hong Kong, Scandinavia, China and Turkey. Ron is survived by his wife, Marilyn, sons Robert (Renae) of La Quinta, CA and Douglas (Barbara) of Bristol, TN, 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Ron climbed the Ladder of Life and reached the top- Heaven. A Memorial Service will be held at Sierra Winds Independent Living and Life Chapel, Peoria, AZ on February 17, 2023 at 2PM, reception following. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Desert Palms Presbyterian Church, Sun City West, AZ, Hospice of the Valley or Sierra Winds Charitable Foundation in memory of Ronald Kenneth Chaulk.