Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to Get Iconic Eats in Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Stay Alert: How to Protect Yourself From Abduction Attempts Like the One in Bangor Target Parking LotRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
Uncovering Mount Desert Island's Hidden Histories: A Look Inside the Southwest Harbor Library's Digital ArchiveRachel PerkinsSouthwest Harbor, ME
The End of an Era: A Farewell to the Beloved Chase’s DailyRachel PerkinsBelfast, ME
Maine Veterans ProjectThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
wabi.tv
Multiple towns respond to PERC plant fire over the weekend
ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Crews from multiple towns responded to a fire at the trash processing plant in Orrington Saturday night. The call to Penobscot Energy Recovery Company on Industrial Way came in just after 8:30 p.m. Orrington Fire Chief Scott Stewart says the fire was in the middle of...
wabi.tv
Police ease concerns following abduction in Bangor parking lot
BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - Police are trying to ease some concerns after a weekend abduction in Bangor. Colby Cooper, 21, of Brewer, was charged with kidnapping, eluding and domestic violence assault after police said he forced a woman into a rental van in the parking lot of a Target on Saturday. Several people called the police after seeing the incident. Some people actually followed the van for a short time north on Stillwater Avenue.
Penobscot Sheriff Seeks Info About a Missing Howland Teen
The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing teen from Howland. Krystal Bursey, 17, has been missing since Saturday. She was last seen at around 1:00 Saturday afternoon in the town of Howland. Officials say Krystal told her family she was going to walk to the Dollar General Store in the town of Enfield. She hasn't been seen since.
Maine Man Arrested After Forcing Woman into Van at Target & Taking Off
An absolutely terrifying situation unfolded in Maine yesterday evening that led to a police chase and subsequent arrest. Shoppers at the Target store in Bangor on Saturday say they witnessed a man forcing a woman into a rental van against her will in the parking lot. Bystanders immediately called 911 for help.
2 Earthquakes Rumble Hancock County Saturday Morning January 14
If you live in Hancock County or in the Bangor area, you might have felt the 2 earthquakes that rumbled our area, in the early morning hours of Saturday, January 14th. The first was a 3.3 magnitude earthquake that happened at 1:27 a.m. located 6 kilometers East-Southeast of Dedham. Lots...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Dec. 24 - Jan. 10. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 24. Robert E. Nichols,...
wabi.tv
Belfast police investigating 911 hoax call
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Belfast Police say they are investigating after a man made a 911 hoax call Saturday of a reported shooting at Union Street address. A man called dispatch shortly after 5:30 p.m. to say he had just shot and killed his brother. While police were enroute, dispatch...
wabi.tv
Man charged with kidnapping after incident in Bangor parking lot
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Brewer man is in custody after police say he forced a woman into a vehicle in the Target parking lot in Bangor Saturday. Colby Cooper, 21, faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault. Police say the incident happened just after 10 p.m. in...
A Good Samaritan Helped Brewer Police Take a Suspect Into Custody
Brewer Police are crediting a bystander with helping one of their officers take two people into custody. The incident on January 12th began when Officer Brandon Curtis noticed Sierra Lamb, 26 of Brewer, at a Wilson Street business. Officer Curtis knew that she had current warrants out for her arrest and so approached her and tried to arrest her. Lamb resisted as he was trying to take her into custody and then 25-year-old Isiah Hoffman of Brewer interfered and allegedly tried to help Lamb get away. Hoffman got into a physical altercation with the officer, who pushed him away while Lamb was still resisting.
wabi.tv
UPDATE: 2 people deceased after incident in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 2 people are deceased after a domestic incident on G St this morning. Authorities tell us a male and a female were found deceased in the home. Bomarc Road is currently closed but it is expected to open up shortly. Avoid the area and be prepared...
Stay Alert: How to Protect Yourself From Abduction Attempts Like the One in Bangor Target Parking Lot
On January 14th at around 10 p.m., a man from Brewer was arrested by Bangor police after an abduction was reported in the parking lot of a Target. Witnesses notified the police that they saw the man forcing a woman into a U-Haul rental van. The van left the parking lot and the witnesses followed it, providing updates to the police on its location until they lost sight of it when it turned onto Kelly Road towards Veazie. The police located and stopped the van, driven by Colby Cooper, 21, of Brewer on I-95 and I-395 near Exit 2. Cooper was taken into custody and sent to Penobscot County Jail. He is facing charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault. The victim was treated for minor injuries by the Bangor Fire Department Rescue.
wabi.tv
Sleet, freezing rain and snow today
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Today is a First Alert Day across the region. A coastal low is moving into the region. Snow this morning will change over to a mix of sleet and freezing rain as warmer air filters in. Sleet and freezing rain will continue through the day and taper off overnight. Ice accumulations of up to 0.5″ are possible Downeast and into the Penobscot region. Northern Maine and far eastern Washington county could pick up up to 0.25″ for central Maine.
wabi.tv
Small earthquake detected near Dedham
DEDHAM, Maine (WABI) - The U. S. Geological Survey detected a small earthquake near Dedham just after 1 a.m. Saturday. The 3.3 magnitude quake was measured about 6 kilometers east-southeast of the town. No damages or injuries were reported.
wabi.tv
Two arrested at Brewer business Thursday
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Two people were arrested at a Brewer business with a citizen’s aid on Thursday. Brewer Police say an officer attempted to arrest 28-year-old Sierra Lamb of Brewer on two active arrest warrants. They say Lamb resisted arrest, and 25-year-old Isiah Hoffman engaged in a physical...
Maine Man Sentenced for a String of 8 Bangor Burglaries
A Maine man is going to prison after a burglary spree in Bangor that involved eight businesses. Clyde Cooper, 52, pleaded guilty to all counts of burglary, theft, and drug possession during his trial at the Penobscot County Judicial Center in Bangor. A judge sentenced him to five years in prison, with all but 2 1/2 years suspended. He will also serve two years probation and is ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution. That's a third of the value of the items he stole, but most of the damages were paid by insurance.
foxbangor.com
Authorities ask for publics help to locate missing teen
HOWLAND — The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Krystal Bursey. She was last seen at approximately 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 14 in the Town of Howland. Krystal told her family she was walking to the Dollar General Store in...
The story behind Downeast Maine’s designation as a National Heritage Area
Blueberry barrens near Main Street in Columbia Falls. Photo by Kate Cough. On December 29, the proposal to create the Downeast Maine National Heritage Area (NHA) was signed into law by President Biden, making it the 56th in the country and the first in Maine. The designation recognizes the national contributions of Downeast Maine’s natural resources industries, including wild blueberries, fishing and forestry.
wabi.tv
Ice bar returns to Samoset Resort in Rockport
ROCKPORT, Maine (WABI) - This weekend, you can take a trip to Alaska without leaving Maine. The Samoset Resort in Rockport is opening their Glacier Ice Bar and Lounge. It consists of 50,000 pounds of crystal-clear ice. This year’s theme “Arctic Wild” will take you on a trip straight into...
Bangor Police Say 2 People Found Dead in a G Street Home
Bangor Police say a man and woman were found deceased inside a G Street home. Sergeant Jason McAmbley says police responded to a domestic situation on G Street, which is in Birch Hill Estates, off Bomarc Road in Bangor at about 10:30 Thursday morning. Negotiators were on the scene, as well as members of the Bangor Police Department's Special Response Team and operators for their robots. At first, the officers tried to make contact with the people inside the home.
wabi.tv
Habitat for Humanity receives nearly $100,000 worth of building materials
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A non-monetary donation to Habitat of Humanity. “It was so generous, in fact, that it was more than our one affiliate can use in a reasonable time frame,” Melissa Huston said. Ware-Butler Building Supply donated nearly 100,000 dollars worth of vinyl siding to the donation...
Comments / 0