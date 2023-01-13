ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen arrested following chase in Hammond, Natalbany

January 13, 2023, City of Hammond LA - On January 12, 2023, the Hammond Police Street Crimes Unit was patrolling the Magazine Street area when officers observed a stolen vehicle occupied by several male subjects driving westbound on Hoover Street. When HPD officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver...
HAMMOND, LA
brproud.com

Baker Police ask public for assistance in identifying suspected thief

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Baker, Louisiana are searching for a suspect accused of stealing thousands of dollars in cigarettes from a gas station. According to the Baker Police Department, the theft occurred around 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 at Velaro’s Gas Station on Main Street.
BAKER, LA
cenlanow.com

Police charge Baton Rouge man with bank fraud after he claimed to be crime victim

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say a Baton Rouge man was arrested on eight counts of bank fraud on Thursday, Jan. 12. Authorities say that Jonathan Curtis, 32, contacted the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 16, 2022, claiming to be a victim of identity theft. According to EBRSO, Curtis said someone used his identity to open new accounts at 12 financial institutions. Detectives indicate Curtis assured them he hadn’t opened the accounts himself.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Pair from Baton Rouge caught hauling more than 200 pounds of marijuana in California

REDDING, Calif. - Officers arrested two people from Baton Rouge in a drug bust that resulted in the seizure of more than 200 pounds of marijuana. According to the Redding Police Department, officers saw a "suspicious vehicle" at a gas station Sunday evening, and when the vehicle passengers noticed the nearby officers, they reportedly showed "increasingly suspicious" behavior.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man arrested for setting fire to home on Southmoor Drive

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for an alleged arson at a home along Southmoor Drive on Saturday. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, 30-year-old Christian King set the door of a home on fire. Firefighters were able to put out the flames before the fire caused significant damage.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

MISSING: Police searching for missing Baker teen

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The Baker Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing teenager. Police said Trevyon Collins, 15, was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 12, wearing a grey uniform shirt and khaki pants. Officials described him as an African American male with black hair and...
BAKER, LA
WAFB

Central Police Department gets new wheels

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Central Police Department has some new wheels. According to the agency’s Facebook page, the new units finally arrived at police headquarters this weekend. The units were acquired through grants collected for the department by Senator Bodi White and the City of Central. Officials...
CENTRAL, LA
iheart.com

Man Steals $1K+ Worth Of Cigarettes From Baker Convenience Store

The Baker Police are looking for a man who stole over $1,200 of cigarettes from a convenience store. The man reportedly stole the smokes on Sunday from a storage room at the Valero on Main Street. Anybody with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.
BAKER, LA
WAFB

1 injured in shooting on Tiger Bend Road, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a shooting that happened on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 14. The shooting reportedly happened at the Shenandoah Bend apartment complex just a little after 4 p.m. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, a man was shot in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
94.3 Lite FM

True Crime Series Calls Baton Rogue, Louisiana a ‘Serial Killer Capital’

I happened upon this TV show over the weekend. I started watching it, but decided to stop until I had more time to watch it in its entirety. This two-episode series on Oxygen hit the air over the weekend. It spotlights a Louisiana city billed as the "Serial Killer Capital." That's not a title any city would want, but it's something that has to concern folks living in the state capital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Guerrilla Warfare Paintball reopens in North Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a year and a half absence, Guerrilla Warfare Paintball returns to the public. The business held its grand opening today, but at its new location off of Joor Road in North Baton Rouge. Guerrilla Warfare Paintball was located in Walker. It shut down in June of 2021 because of complaints from neighbors.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Teen found after reported missing, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office have found a teen after being reported missing. According to EBRSO, Katherine Lemus, 14, went missing around 12 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14. Deputies added that Lemus was leaving a home on Keel Avenue while wearing black pants, a blue shirt, and white tennis shoes.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Body found near pharmacy on Plank Road identified by coroner

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police say a woman’s body was found near Bordelon’s Super-Save Pharmacy on Plank Road Friday. The coroner’s office identified the body as Carolina Hardon. The cause and manner of death are pending investigation. Baton Rouge police said the body was found...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU releases statement following death of student hit by vehicle in roadway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU officials confirmed that a student has died after being hit by a vehicle in the roadway on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 15. The crash happened around 3 a.m. on Burbank Drive near Pelican Lakes Parkway, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. LSU’s Tiger TV reported the student is a sophomore named Madison Brooks.
BATON ROUGE, LA
