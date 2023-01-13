Read full article on original website
Habitat for Humanity seeking volunteers to finish construction projects
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - They say many hands make light work and the Northeast Mississippi Habitat for Humanity is in need of a few more hands. The non-profit is currently finishing up three houses being built on Nelle Street in Tupelo and is in need of volunteers to help finish them by early spring.
Artwork by New Albany student to appear on special T-shirt
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A New Albany High School student’s artwork will appear on a special T-shirt for the North Mississippi Medical Center (NMMC). Ashley Castelan’s work will be featured on this year’s NMMC Hospice T-shirt, the hospital announced on Tuesday. The 10th grade student is the...
Lee County Library unveiled new bookmobile
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Library unveiled its new bookmobile on Tuesday. The new bookmobile is capable of holding more than 1,500 books. The vehicle also has an accessibility lift for handicapped individuals. Library Director Jeff Tomlinson credited the help of the City of Tupelo, Lee County, Friends...
Former Lane Furniture employee pursues passion of food blogging
EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA) - Former Lane Furniture employee Jeff Jones is pursuing a passion of food blogging on a full-time basis after losing his job almost two months ago. “My job was to make sure the upholstery line had everything they needed to get the job done,” Jones said. He worked at the factory for 30 years.
Fulton Animal Control Center expanding
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Construction began on Wednesday to expand the Fulton Animal Control Center. The expansion will include more kennels, heating and air, as well as a new outdoor play area. The project is expected to cost almost $22,000.
Pets recovered from hoarding situation up for adoption in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo-Lee Humane Society is taking care of more than 20 pets recovered from a hoarding situation. The pets were voluntarily surrendered this week. Executive Director Paul Shane said 19 small dogs, four puppies and three cats were recovered. He said the former owner tried her...
Events held at MSU in celebration of MLK Day
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State University held special events on Monday in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday. The morning began with a unity breakfast that featured Pastor Lee Brand as the keynote speaker. The Black Voices of Mississippi State University Gospel Choir performed. The event also...
Growing Healthy Waves still feeling impact of December freeze
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The recent freeze proved too much for student gardeners at Lawndale Elementary School in Tupelo. It killed many of the herbs, peppers and lettuces students were growing as part of the Growing Healthy Waves program. Coordinator Donna Loden said the program had previously been able to...
Motorcade held in Tupelo to honor MLK's legacy
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A motorcade was held Monday in Tupelo to honor Martin Luther King Jr. on what would have been his 94th birthday. The motorcade began on Veterans Boulevard and ended at St. Paul United Methodist Church near Gumtree Park where a service followed. WTVA reporter Michelle Martin...
Sorority registered new voters in Clay County
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - A sorority group spent Martin Luther King Jr. Day helping others register to vote in Clay County. The Clay County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority sponsored the event held at Mary Holmes College. The sorority aimed to register 100 new voters.
Tupelo school bus involved in 'minor accident'
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo School bus was involved in a minor accident Wednesday morning, the Tupelo Public School District (TPSD) announced. The school district identified the bus as No. 85. The accident happened on Trace Avenue. TPSD Communications Director Gregg Ellis said a car pulled out in front...
Judge rules on how United Furniture moves forward in bankruptcy
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) — A federal bankruptcy judge ruled Wednesday the liquidation of United Furniture will be through Chapter 11 bankruptcy with a trustee overseeing the process. Attorney Philip Hearn represents hundreds of former United Furniture employees. He said this is the best option for his clients to get...
Contour Airlines: More than 12K boardings in 2022
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Contour Airlines announced the Tupelo Regional Airport had more than 12,000 boardings in 2022. The announcement not only means the airport is back to pre-Covid numbers, but it also means more funding. The Federal Aviation Administration grants $1 million to regional airports that pass a threshold...
Skilled To Work - Wilbanks Electric in Corinth
Plumber work is in high demand. Workers with Wilbanks Electric in Corinth demonstrated some of what they do.
Starkville board of aldermen avoids vote on curbside recycling
No motion was made during the January Board of Aldermen meeting. At one point, Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill asked the presenter, Alderman Hamp Beatty if he would like to make a motion, to which he said he would not, because he, "knew how it would go down." Starkville board of...
Missing Alzheimer’s patient found safe
PITTSBORO, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities are trying to locate a missing Alzheimer’s patient in Calhoun County. Katie Kilgore Glaspie disappeared Monday afternoon, according to the Calhoun County sheriff. She drove away when her caregiver was inside a doctor’s office. She’s driving a maroon 2004 Mercury Marquis. The license...
Martin Gottwald elected sheriff in Lamar County, Ala.
VERNON, Ala. (WTVA) - A veteran of the Lamar County Sheriff's Office is now at the head after a successful election run. Martin Gottwald joined the Lamar County Sheriff's Office in 1998 working for former sheriff Terry Perkins after a 20-year-stint in the U.S. Airforce. In 2014, Gottwald made it...
Tupelo mom charged in death of 5-year-old son
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A judge set bond at $1 million for a Tupelo mother in jail following the weekend death of her 5-year-old son. Brianna Young, 27, is charged with two counts of felony child abuse and one county of child deprivation, but the charges could be upgraded depending on what comes from the autopsy of Kaleb Bogan.
Tupelo hosts a motorcade in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.
Motorcade honoring the life and legacy of Dr. King. A motorcade was held Monday in Tupelo to honor Martin Luther King Jr. on what would have been his 94th birthday.
