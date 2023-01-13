Read full article on original website
Champaign police asking residents to register outdoor security cameras
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign Police Department is asking the community to register their outdoor security cameras online. Police say this is voluntary and does not give direct access to your camera system. Registering your camera allows the Champaign police to contact registered owners to request video. Camera...
Five residents displaced, one cat dead after fire in Charleston
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCCU) — The Charleston Fire Department responded to a report of a fire in the 600 block of N. 5th Street around 5:30 am on Sunday morning. The fire started in a garage that is attached to a two-story home. Upon arrival, crews say the fire had...
Emergency winter services guide for Champaign area
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The United Way of Champaign County compiled a guide for residents seeking emergency winter services. The guide includes winter housing options, local warming centers, and food resources. HOUSING. Families/Children Emergency Shelter for Families with Children: Email homeless-services@ccrcp.org or call (217) 328-3313. Families with Urbana School...
Illinois women's basketball takes down Minnesota, rises to #21 in AP poll
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — The Illinois women's basketball team took on Minnesota on Sunday in a Big Ten showdown. Illinois out the gates firing, beginning the game on a 22-16 run, and finishing the first quarter, up 6 points. Illinois would follow a similar trend in the second quarter, outscoring the Gophers by 8 heading into halftime, up by 14 points.
