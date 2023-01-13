CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — The Illinois women's basketball team took on Minnesota on Sunday in a Big Ten showdown. Illinois out the gates firing, beginning the game on a 22-16 run, and finishing the first quarter, up 6 points. Illinois would follow a similar trend in the second quarter, outscoring the Gophers by 8 heading into halftime, up by 14 points.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO