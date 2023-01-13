ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick named to AP All-Pro first team

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The NFL announced the 2022 All-Pro first and second teams on Friday, and only one Pittsburgh Steeler received recognition: safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

This is the third time in the last four years Fitzpatrick has been named an All-Pro since being traded to the Steelers. Fitzpatrick missed out in 2021, primarily because his role changed on the defense and he was relegated to being a run-stopper and wasn’t able to roam and make splash plays in the passing game.

Fitzpatrick was tied for the league lead with six interceptions in 2022. He also had 96 total tackles and 11 passes defended.

Fitzpatrick was named to the NFLPA’s inaugural All-Pro team, which was announced this week. Fitzpatrick was also voted team MVP by his teammates.

