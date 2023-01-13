ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Cardinals request interview with Steelers assistant Brian Flores for HC vacancy

By Curt Popejoy
 5 days ago
According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, the Arizona Cardinals have contacted the Pittsburgh Steelers to request permission to interview defensive assistant Brian Flores. This interview is for their head coach vacancy.

Pittsburgh hired Flores last offseason after he was fired as head coach of the Miami Dolphins. Flores has already interviewed for the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator vacancy but interviewing for a head coaching job would be much more enticing. Flores was hired by the Steelers almost on a whim after a phone call to head coach Mike Tomlin on a different matter turned into a job offer.

The Cardinals fired Kliff Kingsbury earlier this week after a 4-13 season.

