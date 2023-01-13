Read full article on original website
sportszion.com
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
Robert Griffin III Fires Back At Michael Vick Over Lamar Jackson Comment
ESPN's Robert Griffin III didn't care for some of Michael Vick and others comments on Lamar Jackson's knee injury this weekend. Appearing on FOX's pregame show ahead of the Saturday slate of games, Vick told Jackson: "Put a brace on it, let's go... I played a whole season on a sprained MCL." RGIII ...
Lamar Jackson’s girlfriend Jaime Taylor
Lamar Jackson is one of the best players in the NFL. The former unanimous MVP of the 2019 NFL season has been impressive again this season, leading the Baltimore Ravens to an 8-4 record when he played. Unfortunately, he was then injured and will miss their wild card game versus the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens will miss their best player, of course, but Jackson should be back by the divisional game if the Ravens beat the Bengals and advance in the playoffs. Jackson’s talent is undeniable, but there are more factors that contribute to a player playing this well on an NFL field other than talent. It is also about having a supportive person next to you; Jackson has exactly that. Let’s look at Lamar Jackson’s girlfriend Jaime Taylor.
Baltimore Ravens reportedly could use franchise tag that allows Lamar Jackson to test market
Despite the odd saga surrounding Lamar Jackson’s recovery from a knee injury, the Baltimore Ravens still intend to franchise tag
3 Vikings who won’t be back next year and best options to replace them
The Minnesota Vikings lost to the New York Giants in a disappointing end to their season. Next year’s team could look a lot different for Kevin O’Connell and Co. Kirk Cousins called the Vikings loss to the New York Giants in the Wild Card round the most disappointing of his career. Despite seemingly surviving close games all season, Minnesota could not turn things around against a well-coached Giants team all day.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Colts, Ravens, Lamar Jackson
Colts GM Chris Ballard believes third-round OT Bernhard Raimann can step up and be the team’s left tackle of the future. “Early it was rough, as it is for most rookie left tackles. We want them to be Jonathan Ogden the second they walk in the league. Or Anthony Castonzo,” Ballard said via 107.5 The Fan. “We forget Anthony had his struggles early. Most left tackles do have their struggles early. But to his credit and I’ll never forget leaving New England, and Bernhard is passionate and cares and wants to do the right thing and has tears walking to the bus and I said, ‘You are going to have days like this in this league but your mental toughness and your ability to reset is important and for you to make it you have to do that.’ And to the kid’s credit, he battled his ass off. He got better each week. Sure, he has some things he has to work on. He’s going to get a little bit bigger, a little bit stronger. But we thought he performed at a winning level the last seven, eight weeks of the season. I know there were a couple of plays and some mistakes, they all do. Look across the league. Players make mistakes.”
Yardbarker
Ravens Plan To Negotiate Long Term Deal With QB Lamar Jackson
It remains to be seen if Jackson will play in Baltimore’s playoff game against the Bengals as he is still dealing with a sprained PCL and has not played since sustaining the injury. Jackson, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He just finished...
Ed Reed posts explicit-filled live after viral comments
Ed Reed, Bethune-Cookman's coach-in-waiting had more to say on Sunday after his earlier post went viral. The post Ed Reed posts explicit-filled live after viral comments appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Kliff Kingsbury took Cardinals money and left the country after he was fired
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is not interested in offensive coordinator opportunities, as he’s currently not in the country. One year after signing a five-year contract extension, head coach Kliff Kingsbury was fired by the Arizona Cardinals after what was a disappointing season that saw the team finish the year with a 4-13 record. Since he was let go, Kingsbury’s name was floated around offensive coordinator openings, most notably the New England Patriots. While it was reported as doubtful that Kingsbury would return to coaching right away, teams got some confirmation from him.
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Owners On Monday
Tony Dungy is pretty upset with how NFL owners are conducting interviews as of late. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has four interviews between now and Sunday for head coaching vacancies. The rising star in the coaching world interviews with the Broncos on ...
Robert Griffin III defends Lamar Jackson decision
Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson won’t play in the team’s Wild Card game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jackson’s decision was met with harsh criticism, but former quarterback Robert Griffin III defended the former MVP on Saturday. If anyone would know about injuries in the postseason and their effects, RGIII would probably top the list. Read more... The post Robert Griffin III defends Lamar Jackson decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Did Lamar Jackson Send Message To Ravens With Cryptic Instagram?
Less than 12 hours after their 2022 season officially ended, the Ravens received an apparent message from their franchise cornerstone. Lamar Jackson’s NFL future is uncertain as he inches closer to free agency, which officially opens in mid-March. Jackson and Baltimore failed to reach a long-term agreement prior to the start of the campaign, thus setting up the possibility of the star quarterback leaving the organization through the open market this offseason.
NBC Sports
Lamar Jackson sends possible message to Ravens on social media
Last week, things seemed to come to a head between the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson. As the offseason officially commences in Baltimore, Jackson may be ready to continue to apply pressure to the pimple that has festered on the forehead of player and team. “When you have something good,”...
Look: Ravens Star Furious With Coaching Staff After Loss
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins was really upset after Sunday night's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens made it a lot closer than anyone expected them to but ended up losing 24-17 with Sam Hubbard's 98-yard fumble return the difference. After the game, Dobbins sounded off ...
Samuel Njoku: Ravens Need Lamar Jackson & More Weapons
Lamar Jackson’s rookie deal has come to an end and the Ravens don’t have a lot to show for it.
Ravens release final injury report for Wild Card matchup vs. Bengals
The Baltimore Ravens will play against the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card Round, marking the third matchup of the 2022-2023 season between the two franchises. Baltimore won the Week 5 game against the Cincinnati, while the Bengals took the Week 18 matchup from the Ravens. On Friday, Baltimore released...
Gene Frenette: Not easy for Chiefs or anybody to kill Jacksonville Cockroaches
It’s not that Rayshawn Jenkins meant anything offensive. He was trying to pay his team a compliment. Sometimes in the euphoria of your team winning by the third-largest comeback in NFL playoff history, a choice of words can seem odd, but the Jaguars’ safety was -- in this instance -- grossly accurate.
Report reveals where Ravens stand on Lamar Jackson’s contract
Some of Lamar Jackson’s teammates may be frustrated that he is not playing in Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to a knee injury, but the situation has reportedly not impacted how the Baltimore Ravens feel about their star quarterback. The Ravens still want to sign Jackson to a long-term contract extension, according to... The post Report reveals where Ravens stand on Lamar Jackson’s contract appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sean Payton reveals Saints asking price for him to the world
The New Orleans Saints have a high asking price for Sean Payton. The head coach revealed that fact to the world on Monday. Sean Payton is the best head coaching candidate on the market, but he has oh so many takers. New Orleans is about to reap the benefits of wherever Payton lands, as they’ll likely receive a first-round pick in the process.
