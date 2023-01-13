Colts GM Chris Ballard believes third-round OT Bernhard Raimann can step up and be the team’s left tackle of the future. “Early it was rough, as it is for most rookie left tackles. We want them to be Jonathan Ogden the second they walk in the league. Or Anthony Castonzo,” Ballard said via 107.5 The Fan. “We forget Anthony had his struggles early. Most left tackles do have their struggles early. But to his credit and I’ll never forget leaving New England, and Bernhard is passionate and cares and wants to do the right thing and has tears walking to the bus and I said, ‘You are going to have days like this in this league but your mental toughness and your ability to reset is important and for you to make it you have to do that.’ And to the kid’s credit, he battled his ass off. He got better each week. Sure, he has some things he has to work on. He’s going to get a little bit bigger, a little bit stronger. But we thought he performed at a winning level the last seven, eight weeks of the season. I know there were a couple of plays and some mistakes, they all do. Look across the league. Players make mistakes.”

