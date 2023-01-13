Read full article on original website
Bainbridges Deyon Bouie returns home to UGA
On Friday Jan. 13, Bainbridge High School graduate and former four-star recruit Deyon Bouie announced his commitment to the University of Georgia to play football after spending a year at Texas A&M University. While at Texas A&M, Bouie appeared in seven games as a true freshman for the Aggies who...
Albany Herald
Lee County basketball tops Dougherty in overtime
ALBANY — Lee County’s Ousmane Kromah scored with just seconds remaining in regulation to send Monday night’s game against Dougherty into overtime, then scored again with five seconds left in overtime to give Lee County a 52-50 win over Dougherty in the MLK Classic at Monroe High School.
Albany Herald
Monroe holds off Valdosta rally to win 57-51 in MLK Classic
ALBANY — The Monroe Golden Tornadoes built a 15-point lead in the third quarter and then had to hold off a late rally by the Valdosta Wildcats to win 57-51 in the final game of Monday’s MLK Classic at Monroe High School. The Tornadoes opened up an 8-2...
FSU football: 3 defensive backs Patrick Surtain Sr. hire could impact
FSU football will likely officially announce the hire of the new defensive secondary coach Patrick Surtain Sr. soon. Reports broke about a week ago that the Noles would make that transition once Surtain Sr.’s playoff run with the Miami Dolphins ended. Well, they lost to the Buffalo Bills Sunday,...
WCTV
Kelvice Lawrence-Laing of Apalachee Elementary School awarded WCTV and Envision Credit Union “Teacher of the Month”
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Kelvice Lawrence-Laing was named Teacher of the Month by WCTV and Envision Credit Union. Lawrence-Laing teaches 4th grade math and science at Apalachee Elementary School in Leon County. A packed classroom erupted with applause after Lawrence-Laing learned of the news. She was nominated for her dedication...
WALB 10
State representative looks to help Valdosta housing crisis through education
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The housing prices in Georgia are at an all-time high due to supply and demand and in Valdosta, the housing market is in a crisis, according to state leaders. Housing is an issue that many people in Lowndes County are currently experiencing; an issue that is...
WALB 10
Valdosta leaders, Habitat for Humanity present a family with a new home on MLK Day
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Habitat for Humanity in Valdosta spent their holiday in true spirit of Martin Luther King Jr. fashion — presenting a home to a family in need. And despite hurdles, such as getting the home ready in freezing cold temperatures, the Habitat team was still able to gift the home to a family in need.
Thomasville Black history parade, celebration set
THOMASVILLE — Southwest Georgians are invited to spend the day in downtown Thomasville Feb. 4 for the Rose City’s 5th annual Black History Parade and Celebration. The event begins with a parade at 10 a.m. through Downtown Thomasville, followed by a celebration at 11 a.m. at the Ritz Amphitheater. The parade will begin at the intersection of Broad Street and Washington Street and travel down Broad Street, turning right on West Jackson Street, and disbanding on Lee Street.
WCTV
Cave divers make ‘significant’ connection deep beneath the surface in Wakulla County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A group of cave divers is celebrating a milestone in their efforts to map out an unknown world beneath our feet. On Jan. 7, divers with the Woodville Karst Plain Project found a connecting passage between the 38-mile-long Wakulla Cave System and 7-mile-long Chip’s Hole Cave System.
WALB 10
‘Gains for Gibs’ raises money for South Ga. teen paralyzed in an ATV crash
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) — Friends and community members are working to help a South Georgia athlete who is paralyzed following an ATV accident. Their motto “Gains for Gibs” has been in motion since July when an accident changed Gibson Stuckey’s life. His favorite scripture Matthew 17:20 speaks to his determination.
WCTV
Sunday night shooting sends 3 people to local hospital
The Valdosta Police Department is investigating a homicide after a 19-year-old man was found dead in his car. One Thomasville church is out of approximately $53,000 after officials discovered its secretary was using funds for personal purchases. Cave divers make ‘significant’ connection deep beneath the surface in Wakulla County...
WALB 10
Power restored in southwest Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Over 400 people in southwest Albany are currently without power, according to the city’s outage map. The outages were reported just after 7 a.m. Monday, and are currently affecting around 447 people. WALB’s News Team observed powerlines down in the South Westover Boulevard area past...
Resident of Tallahassee dies in shooting in Seminole County, Florida
According to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office on Monday evening, 31-year-old Princess Tolliver was a victim of a shooting that occurred Monday morning at State Road 46 A and Rinehart Road.
Free food distribution to take place on Jan. 26 in Tallahassee
Neighborhood Medical Center and Second Harvest is set to host a free food distribution on Thursday, Jan. 26 in Tallahassee.
WALB 10
Albany residents concerned about MLK historic home
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A lot of people know Martin Luther King walked the streets of Albany. He even was arrested in Albany—all to fight for the rights of his people but some don’t know that he ate, slept and gave speeches in the backyard of a home in Albany.
WCTV
Church Secretary accused of stealing over $50,000 in church funds
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - One Thomasville church is out of approximately $53,000 after officials discovered its secretary was using funds for personal purchases. According to the Thomas County Sheriff’s office Debbi Wharton Howell, a former member and secretary of Celebration Church was arrested at the beginning of January. This is after the church’s Pastor, Jimmy Bryson discovered inconsistencies in credit card purchases back in November 2022.
WALB 10
Tifton leaders consider closing Fulwood Park at dark due to crime issues
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Tifton is considering closing Fulwood Park before dark every night because of recent crime in the park. Under the city’s current ordinance, the park closes at 10 p.m. and reopens again at 7 a.m. daily. Now, they are considering new hours to be between dusk and dawn daily.
City of Albany announces road closure for section of Jefferson Street
ALBANY — A section of North Jefferson Street is scheduled to remain closed through Thursday. The maintenance work on the sidewalk and shoulder will require closing traffic lanes in one direction while maintaining traffic flow in the opposite direction between Seventh Avenue and Washington Street, Albany officials said in a news release.
WALB 10
Human trafficking survivor shares her story with Thomasville community
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Each year millions of people become victims of human trafficking worldwide. January is human trafficking awareness month and one victim is trying to save others from that nightmare. Sula Lael said she has experienced human trafficking five times in her lifetime--the first time when she was...
