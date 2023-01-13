ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, GA

Post-Searchlight

Bainbridges Deyon Bouie returns home to UGA

On Friday Jan. 13, Bainbridge High School graduate and former four-star recruit Deyon Bouie announced his commitment to the University of Georgia to play football after spending a year at Texas A&M University. While at Texas A&M, Bouie appeared in seven games as a true freshman for the Aggies who...
ATHENS, GA
Albany Herald

Lee County basketball tops Dougherty in overtime

ALBANY — Lee County’s Ousmane Kromah scored with just seconds remaining in regulation to send Monday night’s game against Dougherty into overtime, then scored again with five seconds left in overtime to give Lee County a 52-50 win over Dougherty in the MLK Classic at Monroe High School.
ALBANY, GA
Albany Herald

Monroe holds off Valdosta rally to win 57-51 in MLK Classic

ALBANY — The Monroe Golden Tornadoes built a 15-point lead in the third quarter and then had to hold off a late rally by the Valdosta Wildcats to win 57-51 in the final game of Monday’s MLK Classic at Monroe High School. The Tornadoes opened up an 8-2...
VALDOSTA, GA
The Albany Herald

Thomasville Black history parade, celebration set

THOMASVILLE — Southwest Georgians are invited to spend the day in downtown Thomasville Feb. 4 for the Rose City’s 5th annual Black History Parade and Celebration. The event begins with a parade at 10 a.m. through Downtown Thomasville, followed by a celebration at 11 a.m. at the Ritz Amphitheater. The parade will begin at the intersection of Broad Street and Washington Street and travel down Broad Street, turning right on West Jackson Street, and disbanding on Lee Street.
THOMASVILLE, GA
WCTV

Sunday night shooting sends 3 people to local hospital

The Valdosta Police Department is investigating a homicide after a 19-year-old man was found dead in his car. One Thomasville church is out of approximately $53,000 after officials discovered its secretary was using funds for personal purchases. Cave divers make ‘significant’ connection deep beneath the surface in Wakulla County...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Power restored in southwest Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Over 400 people in southwest Albany are currently without power, according to the city’s outage map. The outages were reported just after 7 a.m. Monday, and are currently affecting around 447 people. WALB’s News Team observed powerlines down in the South Westover Boulevard area past...
ALBANY, GA
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Breakfast Spots in Tallahassee – (With Photos)

Tallahassee, Florida is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the state. From classic diners to trendy cafes, there’s something for everyone in this vibrant city. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes or savory biscuits and gravy, these top-rated restaurants are sure to satisfy your breakfast cravings. So grab your fork and knife and get ready to dig in, because these breakfast joints are serving up some of the most delicious dishes in town.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Albany residents concerned about MLK historic home

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A lot of people know Martin Luther King walked the streets of Albany. He even was arrested in Albany—all to fight for the rights of his people but some don’t know that he ate, slept and gave speeches in the backyard of a home in Albany.
ALBANY, GA
WCTV

Church Secretary accused of stealing over $50,000 in church funds

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - One Thomasville church is out of approximately $53,000 after officials discovered its secretary was using funds for personal purchases. According to the Thomas County Sheriff’s office Debbi Wharton Howell, a former member and secretary of Celebration Church was arrested at the beginning of January. This is after the church’s Pastor, Jimmy Bryson discovered inconsistencies in credit card purchases back in November 2022.
THOMASVILLE, GA
WALB 10

Tifton leaders consider closing Fulwood Park at dark due to crime issues

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Tifton is considering closing Fulwood Park before dark every night because of recent crime in the park. Under the city’s current ordinance, the park closes at 10 p.m. and reopens again at 7 a.m. daily. Now, they are considering new hours to be between dusk and dawn daily.
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

Human trafficking survivor shares her story with Thomasville community

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Each year millions of people become victims of human trafficking worldwide. January is human trafficking awareness month and one victim is trying to save others from that nightmare. Sula Lael said she has experienced human trafficking five times in her lifetime--the first time when she was...
THOMASVILLE, GA

