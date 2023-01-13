Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver's 'Healer Messiah'Rick ZandDenver, CO
Aurora mayor wants to repeal 'call for the question'David HeitzAurora, CO
Denver to settle police lawsuit for $160,000, pays $3.6 million in settlements in 2022David HeitzDenver, CO
Denver Spent $500K to Bus Migrants Out of StateTom HandyDenver, CO
Opinion: Youth homelessness dips in Denver, nationwideDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Stephen Curry, Warriors get brutal assessment from Steve Kerr after loss to Bulls
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors were relatively healthy on Sunday against the Chicago Bulls, but that wasn’t enough for Steve Kerr’s men to overcome their road struggles. Once again, the Warriors showcased a disappointing performance on the road as the Bulls obliterated them 132-118. Curry and...
Ja Morant, Grizzlies will get even more dangerous with latest injury update
Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies could get a massive boost soon with the nearing return of injured sharpshooter Danny Green. Green, who was sent to the Grizzlies in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers for De’Anthony Melton, has been recovering from a torn ACL and has yet to make his debut with his new team. However, the wait might not be too long with Green taking significant steps in his recovery.
Doc Rivers reveals Sixers’ new starting lineup plans following Tyrese Maxey bench decision
For the second time in as many nights, the Philadelphia 76ers recorded a one-point road win. First against the Utah Jazz and then against the Los Angeles Lakers. As Joel Embiid and James Harden continue hitting a stride together, Doc Rivers is working on ways to surround them with the best combination of talent the […] The post Doc Rivers reveals Sixers’ new starting lineup plans following Tyrese Maxey bench decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Luka Doncic gets brutally honest on his workload after Mavs’ ugly loss to Blazers
After the Dallas Mavericks’ brutal 136-119 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, the workload on the starters was a major talking point. After all, Luka Doncic and the rest of the Mavs were just a day removed from playing for 50 minutes against the Los Angeles Lakers. When asked about whether or not […] The post Luka Doncic gets brutally honest on his workload after Mavs’ ugly loss to Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NHL Odds: Capitals vs. Islanders prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/16/2023
The Washington Capitals and the New York Islanders are both hot on the heels of the New York Rangers for the No. 3 spot in the Metropolitan Division in the Eastern Conference, which is also why Monday night’s showdown between the Caps and the Isles at UBS Arena should have extra spice on it. The Capitals are 23-16-6 (52 points), while the Islanders are 23-16-3 (49 points). With all that being said, let’s now take a look at our NHL odds series plus our Capitals-Islanders prediction for this showdown scheduled at 7:00 PM ET.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ 3-word reaction to bonkers Jaguars comeback vs. Chargers
Even Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes couldn’t believe the insane swing that happened in the Jacksonville Jaguars-Los Angeles Chargers Wild Card showdown. When the Chargers took a 27-7 lead in the first half, it looked like the game was over. Trevor Lawrence’s playoff jitters raised more concerns as well, with the young QB throwing four interceptions in the opening half–including three in the first quarter.
Vikings loss to Giants has Packers players tripping over themselves laughing
The Green Bay Packers did not qualify for the playoffs in 2023. However, their players have kept an eye on the proceedings, especially their division rival Minnesota Vikings. Minnesota won 13 games and the NFC North, but it didn’t matter. The Vikings lost to the New York Giants on Sunday after a strong performance from Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.
Bettor loses $1.4 million on dumb bet thanks to epic choke vs. Jaguars
It was not a great time to be a Los Angeles Chargers fan on Saturday. In the case of one hapless bettor, multiply that misery 1.4 million times. One poor sap reportedly placed $1.4 million on the Chargers to come away as victors during their Wild Card match against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Unless you’re a football fan living under a rock without an internet connection, you know how that one turned out.
Justin Jefferson gets brutally honest on Vikings contract extension after historic season
Minnesota Vikings’ star wide receiver Justin Jefferson addressed the prospect of remaining in Minnesota following his superb 2022 campaign, per ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “I mean, I will be wherever I’m wanted,” Jefferson said in reference to a potential contract extension. “If they want me here, I’m here. That’s not something that I can really control.” […] The post Justin Jefferson gets brutally honest on Vikings contract extension after historic season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Boston
8 takeaways as Celtics beat Hornets behind Jayson Tatum’s 51 points
Tatum was dominant as the Celtics claimed their seventh straight win. The Celtics won their seventh straight game Monday, beating the Hornets for the second time in three days. Here are the takeaways. 1. Jayson Tatum scored 51 points. He has topped the 50-point mark seven times if you count...
Warriors stars Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole combining for 73 points vs. Wizards has NBA Twitter buzzing
The Washington Wizards put up a valiant effort on Monday night as they hosted the mighty Golden State Warriors in the Capitol One Arena. Unfortunately for them, they simply had no answer for the red-hot Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole, who combined for a mind-blowing 73 points en route to a 127-118 victory for the […] The post Warriors stars Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole combining for 73 points vs. Wizards has NBA Twitter buzzing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Analysis: Walker Kessler and Ochai Agbaji shine as Jazz win in Minnesota
Once again the Utah Jazz didn’t have Lauri Markkanen or Kelly Olynyk available to play, but this time they were able to come away with a win, holding on to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 126-125.
LeBron James’ 38,000-point milestone draws strong reaction from Lakers icon Magic Johnson
Just like the rest of the NBA world, Los Angeles Lakers icon Magic Johnson is in awe of LeBron James’ latest scoring milestone. On Sunday against the Philadelphia 76ers, James became only the second player in NBA history to breach 38,000 points. He joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, whose all-time scoring record of 38,387 points is about to be surpassed by LeBron as well.
LeBron James’ 3-word reaction to Brock Purdy’s epic game for 49ers vs. Seahawks
It’s official San Francisco 49ers fans: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is now a Brock Purdy believer. Purdy has been impressing the football world since he took over as QB1 for the 49ers in the wake of the injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Not only was he able to maintain the Niners’ hot streak to end the season with 10 straight wins, but he also recorded several historic feats that had him mentioned alongside the likes of Dan Marino and Aaron Rodgers.
‘He can’t guard me’: Grizzlies star Ja Morant savagely trolls Suns amid another monster game
Ja Morant wasn’t even supposed to play on Monday against the Phoenix Suns. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar entered the matchup as questionable due to a left hip injury, but he was eventually cleared to play ahead of the opening tip. It didn’t look like Ja was hurting at all as he dominated the Suns with another amazing performance.
10 Longest Playoff Droughts In Sports History
Making the playoffs is always a good sign for any team that is pursuing a championship. It gives hope to the sports fan that their favorite team has a chance of winning it all. Some teams are equipped to win it all, others have done just enough to be a consistent fixture in the postseason. But, playoff droughts are also a thing.
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s final injury status vs. Pacers, revealed
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has missed the last two games with a sore left knee. The last time he played was back on January 11th against the Atlanta Hawks, when he grabbed 18 rebounds and dished out ten assists in a Milwaukee win. The Bucks have struggled as of late without their best player, […] The post Giannis Antetokounmpo’s final injury status vs. Pacers, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star Russell Westbrook sounds off on brutal Sixers loss after botched game-winning play
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered more heartbreak on Sunday night after losing out to the Philadelphia 76ers in dramatic fashion. Down one point with one final possession in their hands, the Lakers botched what could have been a game-winning play courtesy of a Russell Westbrook errand pass. This turned out to be the Lakers’ second […] The post Lakers star Russell Westbrook sounds off on brutal Sixers loss after botched game-winning play appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant reacts to Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars’ insane comeback vs. Chargers
Just like the rest of the NFL world, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was left in awe after witnessing Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars come from behind to take down the Los Angeles Chargers in their Wild Card showdown. The game looked like it was over for the Jaguars after the first half when […] The post Kevin Durant reacts to Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars’ insane comeback vs. Chargers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sean Payton’s 1-word response when asked if he’d take Texans’ job
Every NFL team with a head coach vacancy seems to be interested in Sean Payton, including the Houston Texans. As he looks for his next head coaching opportunity, Payton seemed very interested in joining the Texans. Payton was asked about him potentially becoming Houston’s next HC on The Herd with...
