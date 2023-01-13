The Washington Capitals and the New York Islanders are both hot on the heels of the New York Rangers for the No. 3 spot in the Metropolitan Division in the Eastern Conference, which is also why Monday night’s showdown between the Caps and the Isles at UBS Arena should have extra spice on it. The Capitals are 23-16-6 (52 points), while the Islanders are 23-16-3 (49 points). With all that being said, let’s now take a look at our NHL odds series plus our Capitals-Islanders prediction for this showdown scheduled at 7:00 PM ET.

ELMONT, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO