Read full article on original website
Related
wktn.com
HC OSU Extension Offering Fertilizer Certification Program
A three-hour fertilizer certification program will be held in Kenton for any private or commercial applicator who needs to obtain fertilizer certification for the first. This training will be held at the Hardin County OSU Extension office on Friday, February 10. The class will begin at 1 that afternoon. There...
wktn.com
Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which celebrates his birth on January 15, 1929. Dr. King was the chief spokesperson for nonviolent activism in the Civil Rights Movement, which protested racial discrimination in federal and state law. Dr. King spoke at Ohio Northern University on January 11, 1968. During...
Comments / 0