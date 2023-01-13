ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6AM City

Our favorite Triangle Restaurant Week deals

6AM City
6AM City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cln3m_0kDtwvnS00

Snag a deal at Wye Hill during Triangle Restaurant Week.

Photo by Wye Hill Kitchen & Brewing

It’s that time of year again ... the semi-annual Triangle Restaurant Week returns Monday, Jan. 23-Sunday, Jan 29 . Here are four meal deals we’re eyeing.

Lunch

  • Taverna Agora , 320 Hillsborough St., Raleigh | Greek | $20 | This three-course meal features soup or a salad, a souvlaki platter, and baklava. Pro tip: Ask to sit on the heated rooftop patio.
  • Wye Hill Kitchen & Brewing , 201 S. Boylan Ave., Raleigh | New American | $20 | Mix-and-match brunch dishes including lox crostini, a prime rib French dip, and churro French toast.

Dinner

  • CO , 101 Park at N. Hills St., Raleigh | Asian fusion | $30 | Enjoy four courses of dishes including sushi rolls. Pro tip: Add a sake cocktail tasting for $17.
  • Tuscan Blu , 327 W. Davie St., Raleigh | Italian | $30 | Choose from six entrees like lobster ravioli, fettuccine Alfredo, and linguine fra diavolo.
Check out the 20+ Raleigh spots participating in TRW here .

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

Locally Owned Chicken Sandwich Restaurant Now Open

A new chicken sandwich restaurant is now open.Photo byLefteris kallergis/UnsplashonUnsplash. Do you enjoy a chicken sandwich? If the growing segment of the fast food industry is any indicator, you probably do. Few areas in the restaurant community have grown in the same volume as that of the chicken sandwich. Gone are the days when the only chicken option in the neighborhood was Kentucky Fried Chicken or one of a handful of more regional-specific chains. Now, there are dozens of various locations popping up, and even more are on the way. This includes one of the latest renditions of the chicken sandwich, which is making its way right to the heart of metro Phoenix.
Ty D.

White Castle Permanently Closes - 50 Year Old Restaurant Shutters

White Castle Restaurant in Short North Columbus, Ohio, will be closing after 50 years of operations. According to this article by the Columbus Underground, "White Castle will end its 54-year run in the Short North. The Columbus-based fast-food chain will close the doors to its 965 N. High St. location after service on Saturday, December 24. Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle, says it was a hard decision, but that location was never really able to recover from the pandemic. Richardson says they had difficulty building the team they needed to staff the restaurant and that business hadn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels."
COLUMBUS, OH
Travel Maven

These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North Carolina

The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. North Carolina carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the country and according to this list by Food & Wine, one of the very best can be found in Asheville. Keep reading to learn more.
ASHEVILLE, NC
msn.com

Costco is selling Alfredo sauce made by an Ina Garten-approved brand

If whipping up a homemade pasta sauce from scratch isn't your idea of an easy weeknight meal, you're not alone. Even Food Network star Ina Garten has a go-to jarred marinara. While it's well known that Garten's fabric of choice is denim, it may be less obvious that her jarred sauce of record is Rao's. Fun fact: The Barefoot Contessa first endorsed Rao's in a 2019 interview with Today.
country1037fm.com

The Most ‘Eccentric’ Town in North Carolina Is Closer Than You Think

Chances are, you have been here! The most eccentric town in North Carolina is about fifteen minutes from Charlotte. It is not hard to love Huntersville, North Carolina recently crowned the most eccentric because of all the unusual and fun experiences you can have there. Only in Our State, names a few things that should definitely be done when visiting.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
NBC Chicago

The ‘World's Best Restaurant' Is Closing — Here's Why

Noma, a three Michelin-starred restaurant that has taken home the title of "World's Best Restaurant" in 2021, 2014, 2012, 2011 and 2010, announced it will be closing its doors to the public. On Jan. 9, The New York Times broke the news, speaking to chef, owner and co-founder René Redzepi,...
foodgressing.com

Chinese New Year Toronto 2023: Restaurant Offerings

Here are some ideas on how to celebrate Chinese New Year Toronto 2023. Chinese New Year 2023 is Sunday, January 22 and this year is the Year of the Rabbit. This list is updated as information becomes available. If you have an event/business that wants to be added, please contact me at [email protected] or DM me @foodgressing on social media.
6AM City

6AM City

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

6AM City was built to engage local communities by creating new ways to consume, participate, and share local content. Through our conversational tone, editorial filter, and participatory approach, we aim to build communities driven by conversation, designed for maximum engagement. We provide what need to know today about your city – curated, condensed, and delivered to your inbox and social feeds every day.

 https://6amcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy