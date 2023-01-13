Our favorite Triangle Restaurant Week deals
It’s that time of year again ... the semi-annual Triangle Restaurant Week returns Monday, Jan. 23-Sunday, Jan 29 . Here are four meal deals we’re eyeing.
Lunch
- Taverna Agora , 320 Hillsborough St., Raleigh | Greek | $20 | This three-course meal features soup or a salad, a souvlaki platter, and baklava. Pro tip: Ask to sit on the heated rooftop patio.
- Wye Hill Kitchen & Brewing , 201 S. Boylan Ave., Raleigh | New American | $20 | Mix-and-match brunch dishes including lox crostini, a prime rib French dip, and churro French toast.
Dinner
- CO , 101 Park at N. Hills St., Raleigh | Asian fusion | $30 | Enjoy four courses of dishes including sushi rolls. Pro tip: Add a sake cocktail tasting for $17.
- Tuscan Blu , 327 W. Davie St., Raleigh | Italian | $30 | Choose from six entrees like lobster ravioli, fettuccine Alfredo, and linguine fra diavolo.
