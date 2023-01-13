The South Dakota Secretary of Corrections says recruiting new correctional officers in Sioux Falls is improving, but retention is still an issue.

Read full article on original website
Danni Burchardi
3d ago
If you want to retain correctional guards you need to equip them with what they need to protect themselves and others ! Stun guns and mace should be had by all and protective clothing to prevent penetration by a knife or shank! Also pay them what they are worth for risking their lives every day and and benefits equal to cops!
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KELOLAND TV
Good Samaritan Society announces plan to downsize
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A large provider of nursing homes and skilled nursing throughout the county has announced plans to downsize operations. Sioux Falls-based Good Samaritan Society, which operates skilled nursing facilities in 22 different states, announced last week in an email to employees plans to consolidate operations to seven states.
Unlike North Dakota, South Dakota Does Not Have a REAL ID Website - To Get a Gold Star Driver's License by May 7 2025
Unlike North Dakota, South Dakota does not have a special website helping its residents focus on getting a REAL ID driver's license by the deadline of May 7, 2025. That is when you will need a gold star in the upper right-hand corner of the license.
dakotanewsnow.com
Matters of the State: 2023 session begins; Rounds discusses new Congress, life after loss
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we break down the first week of the South Dakota legislative session with Statehouse reporter Austin Goss, including what the future might look like for a significant tax cut. Sen. Mike Rounds joins the program...
KEVN
Wiik, Fitzgerald selected to lead South Dakota GOP
PIERRE, S.D. - The South Dakota Republican Party’s Central Committee picked lawmakers John Wiik (R-Big Stone City) and Mary Fitzgerald (R-St. Onge) to lead the state’s party for at least the next two years. Both won handily against opponents who did not enter the race until this past...
dakotanewsnow.com
Expect rain & snow in parts of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota. Most places will see this advisory last through tomorrow morning. A little freezing rain is possible, with some minor snow accumulations. Throw in wind gusts around 25 mph, and we could have a little blowing snow and reduced visibility.
Rural lawyer recruitment efforts show local results, but fail to alter urban-rural divide
In 2013, then-Chief Justice of the South Dakota Supreme Court David Gilbertson was quoted in The New York Times for a story on a shortage of lawyers in rural areas. Gilbertson helped spearhead an effort called “Project Rural Practice,” a coordinated effort to address that issue. The goal was critical, Gilbertson told reporter Ethan Bronner. […] The post Rural lawyer recruitment efforts show local results, but fail to alter urban-rural divide appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Bar exam critics move to strike testing requirement for USD law grads
On Wednesday, the state’s top judicial official asked lawmakers to refrain from any changes to the bar admission process while a committee studies it. Within hours, a lawmaker vowed to file a bill that would change the bar exam. Rep. Mary Fitzgerald, R-Spearfish, wants University of South Dakota Knudson School of Law graduates to earn […] The post Bar exam critics move to strike testing requirement for USD law grads appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Minnesota & Iowa Residents Can Blur Your Homes From Google Street View, South Dakota Too
If you are a very private person and want to maintain that privacy on the internet, here's a hack you may be interested in. Let's take your home for instance. Go ahead and Google your home address. When the image populates you should see a map and a smaller size image of the location down in the corner. That is the street view of your home.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota flu: Death toll up to 21
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s been a total of 21 deaths from the flu during the 2022-23 flu season. According to the latest data from the South Dakota Department of Health, there’s been 13,277 confirmed cases, 561 hospitalizations and 21 deaths. In the week ending Jan. 7, there were 514 new confirmed cases and flu activity across the state was listed as “regional.”
siouxlandproud.com
Biggest snowstorm in 5 years possible on Wednesday
UPDATE (1/16/23, 4:19 PM) — Models are showing increasing chances of some significant snow coming for parts of our viewing area on Wednesday afternoon, lasting through the overnight hours and into the early hours of Thursday morning. Winter Storm Watches have been posted for the majority of the region,...
KELOLAND TV
The challenges of teacher pay in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Average teacher pay in South Dakota is not where anyone wants it to be. The latest data from the National Education Association shows South Dakota with the second-worst average teacher salary among all states and the District of Columbia; only Mississippi is worse. That...
gowatertown.net
Northeast South Dakota under a Winter Weather Advisory (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Northeastern South Dakota, including the Watertown area, is under a Winter Weather Advisory until six o’clock Tuesday morning. Megan Mulford is with the National Weather Service in Aberdeen…. This is more of a nuisance weather event than anything else…. Counties in the Winter Weather Advisory are...
Leaders needed to reconcile the races in South Dakota
In December of 1989, Gov. George Mickelson wrote to Lakota Times publisher Tim Giago asking for his help writing a proclamation that would declare a year of reconciliation between the races in South Dakota. In the letter, Mickelson noted that racial harmony in the nation had been helped along by the work of Martin Luther […] The post Leaders needed to reconcile the races in South Dakota appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
coloradopolitics.com
Arizona's shipping container wall coming down at southern border | OUT WEST ROUNDUP
PHOENIX — Former Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's border barrier of shipping containers was largely dismantled in time for a new Democratic administration, costing tens of millions of dollars over just a few months as they were set up and taken down again. Removal of the hulking red, gold...
travelawaits.com
18 Midwest Towns Our Writers Say You Should Visit In 2023
The Midwest may not get as much love as the coasts, but it has plenty to discover. To find the best of the Midwest, we reached out to our expert travel writers. Here’s where they recommend visiting this year in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.
Oregon Apparently Wants to Give More Than Half of the State to Idaho
Oregon senator Dennis Linthicum is moving forward with his proposed plan to hand 65% of the state to Idaho in an effort to help quell its political divide. As part of the Greater Idaho bill, 11 heavily republican counties in Eastern Oregon would secede from the Beaver State and join its red neighbor.
iheart.com
South Dakota fugitive arrested in Bellevue
(Bellevue, NE) -- A South Dakota fugitive is arrested in Bellevue. Bellevue Police say just before 9:30 Sunday morning, officers responded to the WalMart near 15th and Cornhusker in an effort to locate a suspect wanted out of South Dakota for a sex offender violation. Police say the suspect, 44 year old Jeremy Ammerman, was located in the parking lot, sitting inside of a Lincoln Navigator. Investigators say Ammerman had a female associate, 47 year old Kellie Peterson of Wisconsin, with him. BPD says Peterson was outside of the vehicle when officers arrived and was taken into custody without incident in the parking lot of Walmart.
kelo.com
Drought, ice, and snow could lead to increased winter kill on South Dakota’s lakes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As anglers head out to South Dakota’s lakes for ice fishing, there’s thought of possible winter kill come spring. South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks David Lucchesi told Bill Zortman, low water levels from last year’s drought started the problem. The combination of deep snow, thick ice, and cold weather on those lakes with low water levels means oxygen is being depleted by plants and animals under the ice. South Dakota GF&P hasn’t seen any issues yet, but knows conditions are right for some lakes to run out of oxygen. Lucchesi also talked with Zortman, on It’s Your Business, about ice fishing reports and how they’re keeping the lakes accessible this winter. Listen at the link below:
KELOLAND TV
Jackley back to work at Attorney General’s Office
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After a tumultuous few years, the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office is returning to normal with former Attorney General Marty Jackley back on the job as AG. Jackley is back on familiar ground after being elected by voters in November. He was Attorney...
dakotanewsnow.com
Amazon Fulfillment Center hosts ribbon cutting ceremony
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even though it’s already had it’s soft opening, the new Amazon Fulfillment Center in Sioux Falls now officially open for business. It’s been a long journey for FSD1 General Manager Tim Choate to Sioux Falls, making his career in Amazon. Now with South Dakota’s first fulfillment center operational, he’s looking forward to finally putting the facility to use.
Comments / 1