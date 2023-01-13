Read full article on original website
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in TexasTravel MavenAustin, TX
San Antonio Forms Partnership With Another Texas City as It Welcomes MigrantsTom HandySan Antonio, TX
This Austin couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
A woman paid $35 dollars for a priceless 2000-year-old Roman bust she found in a Goodwill storeAnita DurairajAustin, TX
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Neighbors Market convenience store offers variety of beer, wine in Hutto
Neighbors Market opened in Hutto on Dec. 31. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) Neighbors Market opened Dec. 31 at 6111 FM 1660, Ste. 200, Hutto. Owner David Mak said the convenience store, which is on the corner of FM 1660 and Limmer Loop, offers a wide selection of beer and wine in addition to other grocery items. A website is coming soon. 512-642-3113.
P. Terry's begins serving burgers, milkshakes in Dripping Springs
The Dripping Springs P. Terry's Burger Stand is a drive-thru only, with two lanes and a walk-up window. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) P. Terry’s Burger Stand opened a Dripping Springs location in the Ledge Stone Shopping Center on Jan. 18. According to P. Terry's CEO Todd Coerver, the location is...
Austin coffee shop ranked among best in the country by Food Network
When it comes to the mornings or even the afternoon for some, there's a constant that remains intact for most of America: the day hasn't started until you've had your coffee.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold at central Austin store
Someone in the Austin area is $1 million richer after winning a Powerball prize.
18 new places to shop in Round Rock
Hometown Gift & Decor is located at 400 E. Main St., Round Rock. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Several new retail options opened in Round Rock in 2022. The following list, while not comprehensive, details many of the city's newest businesses. 4401 N. I-35, Ste. 423, Round Rock. 512-863-6688. 200 Sundance Parkway,...
Full-service Mediterranean restaurant to open in Rosedale
Gràcia’s menu will be seafood forward, including Beausoleil oysters, crudo and tartare. (Courtesy Jody Horton) Gràcia, a new full-service Mediterranean restaurant, will open in the Rosedale neighborhood in Austin in March. The restaurant comes from Cameron Lockley, the owner of Gusto Italian Kitchen + Wine Bar, and Executive Chef Jason Tallent, who most recently led Italian restaurant Cipollina.
Texas' Largest Outdoor Restaurant Seats A Whopping 2,800 People
The eatery boasts an unforgettable menu.
Late-night eatery Ziki now open in Georgetown
Ziki opened its new location Jan. 10 at 1003 W. University Ave., Georgetown. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Ziki, the health-conscious, Greek and Mexican fusion restaurant, opened its new location at 1003 W. University Ave. on Jan. 10. The fast-casual eatery, which has multiple locations throughout Austin, features burgers; grain bowls; burritos;...
Shop for loaded barbecue potatoes, chicken wings coming to Pflugerville
Tater-Que will open Jan. 22 in the Pflugerville Office Park. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) Pflugerville-based food truck Tater-Que, which began operating in fall 2020, will host the grand opening of its brick-and-mortar restaurant Jan. 22, General Manager Terrance Unce said. Located within the Pflugerville Office Park at 1202 FM 685, Ste....
Mexican restaurant La Popular brings second American location to Austin
La Popular offers authentic Mexican food, such as tacos, quesadillas and tostados. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Taqueria La Popular is opening in Lantana Place at 7415 Southwest Parkway, Bldg. 5, Ste. 100, Austin. La Popular is based in Mexico City and first opened in 2013. The first U.S. location is now...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Texas
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Texas. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
Legendary Austin radio DJ discovers a new role in life producing for the stage
AUSTIN, Texas — For nearly three decades, Dave Jarrott was the king of morning radio in Austin. Tens of thousands of listeners stuck in their cars on their way to work or school looked forward to hearing his off-the-wall humor and sharp observations wedged between the sounds of current rock hits and oldies.
atasteofkoko.com
25 Best Restaurants On South Lamar In Austin
If you’re looking to explore the bustling South Lamar area of Austin 78704, then one of the best ways to do so is through its vibrant restaurant scene. From classic joints serving traditional comfort food to more experimental cuisine from renowned local chefs, there’s sure to be a restaurant that meets your flavor and budget needs!
Therapy in Motion celebrates 16 years of treating patients in Round Rock area
Danica Sims and Alexis Llorens opened Therapy in Motion in January 2007. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Seven years after they first worked together at a physical therapy clinic in Georgetown, Danica Sims and Alexis Llorens founded their own clinic, Therapy In Motion. Natives of Round Rock and Pflugerville, respectively, Sims, a...
hellogeorgetown.com
Pure Barre Coming to Georgetown, TX
January 17, 2023 – Pure Barre is opening a new fitness studio in Wolf Ranch in Georgetown, TX. “Taught by our highly-trained teachers, Pure Barre features four group class formats that deliver an effective total-body workout focused on low impact, high-intensity movements that lift and tone muscles and improve strength, agility and flexibility for every body,” according to the company website.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Steakhouses in Austin, TX
Whether you are in the mood for a steak or a burger, a bottle of fine wine, or a cocktail, a visit Austin Land and Cattle will make you feel like you are in the lap of luxury. A family-owned operation in the meat game since 1993, the aforementioned triumph is an enticing proposition, but it's also a harried endeavor. For that reason, the plethora of upscale steakhouses in town can be a bit overwhelming for the average joe. To alleviate the stress, Austin Land and Cattle boasts a full-service bar and an impressive private dining room that will accommodate a large posse.
New Mediterranean concept Ezov to open in East Austin in spring 2023
Ezov's menu was described by Chef Berty Richter as a "fun, lighthearted and vibrant concept." (Courtesy Ezov) A new Mediterranean restaurant with Israeli influences is opening in East Austin this spring. Ezov—whose namesake comes from the Hebrew name for hyssop, a flowering plant used in the spice blend za’atar—will feature...
roundtherocktx.com
Rodeo Austin Lineup
Rodeo Austin’s 2023 ProRodeo & Concert Lineup is here! Tickets go on sale Friday, January 20th, at 10 a.m.! Purchase Tickets Here on Friday.
Nouveau Bella Salons to open this spring in Georgetown
Nouveau Bella Salons is set to open in Georgetown this spring. Nouveau Bella Salons is set to open this spring at 5361 Williams Drive, Georgetown, just outside of Sun City. The full-service salon and spa will provide a space for personal-care professionals who offer luxury beauty services to rent a booth or suite. Renters could include hair stylists, barbers, estheticians, lash and nail technicians, massage therapists, and doctors and nurses who provide med spa treatments. Each salon suite includes an HDTV and free Wi-Fi. 512-380-2500. www.nouveaubellasalons.com.
Madonna making ‘Celebration Tour’ stop in Austin for first time since 1985
Here are the Texas dates for Madonna's upcoming "The Celebration Tour" concerts.
