purewow.com
Kelly Ripa Fans Thrilled to Have Her Back on 'Live' After Producer Told Her 'You Have to Leave' Last Week
After skipping out on two episodes of Live with Kelly and Ryan earlier this month, co-host Kelly Ripa made her return on Monday, January 9—except her comeback was short-lived, because she still had a lingering symptom after recovering from her illness. The symptom in question? Her raspy voice, which...
'Dirty Dancing' Star Jennifer Grey To Be Paid $3k A Month In Spousal Support From Ex-Husband Clark Gregg Years After Settling Divorce
Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey will receive monthly spousal support from her ex-husband, Clark Gregg, years after the exes reached a divorce settlement. RadarOnline.com can confirm the movie starlet, known for portraying Frances "Baby" Houseman alongside the late Patrick Swayze, is set to get $3,931 on the first day of each month.The Iron Man actor has been required to pay Grey a lump sum of $23,586 for retroactive spousal support from July 1, 2022, to December 1, 2022. He was ordered to pay up on or before January 15, 2023.He signed off on January 9 and Grey gave her signature...
Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Slammed for Selling New $6K ‘Love’ Retreat After Kody Brown Split
Backlash! Sister Wives star Meri Brown was slammed for selling a new $6K “love” retreat following her split from Kody Brown. “I am so excited about this one. We have so many good things planned,” Meri, 52, announced about an upcoming retreat at Lizzie’s Heritage Inn in an Instagram video posted on Tuesday, January 17.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Kids: Learn About The 4 Daughters He Shares With Wife Sam
While Aaron Taylor-Johnson‘s rumored involvement in the James Bond franchise is still just a rumor, he’s enjoyed one super important role since 2010: father. The 33-year-old English actor and his wife of one decade, Sam Taylor-Johnson, 56, welcomed two daughters ahead of their 2012 wedding: They had Wylda Rae in 2010 and Romy Hero in 2012. Plus, Aaron has helped raise Sam’s two children she shares with her ex-husband, Jay Jopling: Angelica, 25, and Jessie, 15. Read on to learn about Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson’s four girls.
