Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool and Spurs on alert as Trossard in Brighton ‘humiliation’, Bergkamp’s son joins Bromley

BRIGHTON star Leandro Trossard has put Premier League clubs on alert after a falling out with Roberto De Zerbi.

The Belgian's agent told Ben Jacobs that his client was 'humiliated' in front of his teammates and that he is not on speaking terms with his manager.

Furthermore, the statement added that it is important for Brighton to cooperate with a potential transfer in this window.

Elsewhere, Dennis Bergkamp's son, Mitch, has joined National League side Bromley, the club confirmed.

The 24-year-old arrives at the club and is in contention for a start as early as tomorrow.

Manchester United have landed Burnley star Wout Weghorst on loan until the end of the campaign.

Weghorst enjoyed a prolific first half of the season in Turkey with Besiktas, where he also played on loan.

The Red Devils have splashed £2.5million to cut short the centre-forward’s stay with the Turkish giants.

The Netherlands international is relishing the new challenge on his plate, saying: “I feel privileged to be joining Manchester United.

“I’ve played against the club in the past and it’s a fantastic feeling to now have the chance to pull on the famous red shirt.

“I’ve seen United’s progress under Erik ten Hag this season and can’t wait to start playing my part in pushing the team towards its aims.

“Whatever happens in the next few months, I can promise to give everything to the club for as long as I am here.

“I thank everyone who has played a part in getting me to this stage, and now I am looking forward to meeting my new teammates and getting involved straight away.”

Meanwhile, Wolves have completed the signing of Mario Lemina from Nice.

Lemina has moved to the Molineux after agreeing a two-and-a-half-year contract.

The deal includes a further 12-month option for the midfielder.

The Gabon international comes with Premier League experience after previously competing for Southampton and Fulham.

And Chelsea are considering a move for Borussia Monchengladbach star Marcus Thuram.

And the Blues could land Thuram for as little as £9m, according to transfer expert Christian Falk.

The striker has just six months remaining on his contract and Gladbach are keen to cash in while they still can.

The West Londoners have yet to submit an offer for the France international but manager Graham Potter could be keen with new loan signing Joao Felix already suspended for three games.

Finally, Roma boss Jose Mourinho revealed he rejected the Portugal manager's job.

Roberto Martinez was recently named as successor to Fernando Santos after a heartbreaking 2022 World Cup campaign.

That's despite Cristiano Ronaldo wanting ex-Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham boss Mourinho to be national team gaffer, according to the Daily Mail.

And the Portuguese tactician himself has claimed his country's FA wanted him in charge of the national team.

Mourinho said: "The fact that the president of the FPF said that I was not his first choice, but his only choice, makes me proud. But I decided not to go. I'm here and that's what matters"

Everton target Elanga

Everton look to ramp up their bid for Manchester United ace Anthony Elanga.

According to the Daily Mail, the Toffees have "firmed up" their offer for Elanga as they seek to bring him on an initial loan deal.

In order to complete the deal however, the Merseysiders will need to let go of some of their current players with Abdoulaye Doucoure, Michael Keane and Mason Holgate likely candidates.

The forward made his competitive debut for the Red Devils in May 2021 under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and has since registered 47 appearances

Bac at it

Anything other than victory for Arsenal against "direct opposition", such as Tottenham, could scupper their Premier League title chances, reckons Bacary Sagna.

Speaking to Lord Ping, Sagna said: "Arsenal need to beat their direct opposition - they need to beat the biggest teams in the league including Manchester City. I’m not worried about the other games that Arsenal have, they will win those.

"The real challenge for Arsenal is to win against their title rivals. If they manage to win the home game against Man City, then that will put them in a great position to win the title, but they need to win their games before that to keep leading the pack starting with Tottenham on Sunday.

"I think it’s a tricky one to say with certainty who will win the league. I am very curious to see how Arsenal perform against Tottenham in the derby.

"This is a really important period for Arsenal. If they manage to come through it, winning all of their next games against Tottenham, Manchester United and then City in February, they will surely be crowned champions at the end of the season.

"I am also interested in seeing how the team and the fans will react if they were to lose against Tottenham because Arsenal’s season bar a defeat at Old Trafford, which they were the better team, has been almost perfect so far"

Glad to sell

Chelsea are considering a move for Borussia Monchengladbach star Marcus Thuram.

And the Blues could land Thuram for as little as £9million, according to transfer guru Christian Falk, via Caught Offside.

The striker has just six months remaining on his contract and Gladbach are looking to cash in while they still can.

The West Londoners are yet to submit an offer for the France international but manager Graham Potter could be keen with new loan signing Joao Felix suspended for three games.

Trossard bidding war

Brighton star Leandro Trossard has put interested parties on high alert after revealing he will not sign a new contract.

Trossard is set to miss Saturday's game against Liverpool with manager Roberto De Zerbi revealing he does not like his attitude.

The forward was criticised for his work ethic by De Zerbi ahead of their 5-1 win against Middlesbrough last Saturday.

The winger drove himself to the Eurostar tunnel in Dover to travel to Belgium, report The Express, and his future with the Seagulls is now in doubt.

The Belgium international's agency has also revealed he does not intend to renew his contract, which expires in the summer.

There is no shortage of interest with Tottenham and Chelsea set to battle it our for Trossard's signature.

Credit: Getty

Ramos and Kudus targeted

Manchester United have set their sights on Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos and Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus ahead of June.

United are set to sign Burnley ace Wout Weghorst on loan until the end of the season after Cristiano Ronaldo’s acrimonious exit.

But the Red Devils will need a new permanent centre-forward at the end of this season with manager Erik ten Hag keen to complete business early.

According to the Manchester Evening News, United are already preparing deals for Ramos and Kudus.

Both are more “attainable” than other options such as Tottenham superstar Harry Kane and Napoli ace Victor Oshimen, who will command large fees

Van de Beek out for season

Manchester United ace Donny van de Beek is out for the rest of the season after surgery on a knee injury he suffered against Bournemouth.

Van de Beek looked in distress as he hobbled off in the 47th minute of United’s 3-0 win on January 3 following a challenge by Marcos Senesi.

The playmaker shared a photo on Instagram of him recovering after his operation.

Van de Beek added the caption: "I am really disappointed that the season is over for me...

"After successful surgery, it’s time to start my recovery process and will do everything to come back stronger for this club.

"Thank you all for the lovely messages, they mean a lot to me and my family"

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic blow

Newcastle look set to steal Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic right from the hands of Arsenal.

The Gunners have been chasing Milinkovic-Savic over the last week and had looked to strike up a deal with the Serie A outfit.

It seemed as though the North Londoners would sign the midfielder on loan until the end of the season before paying out £44million for a permanent deal.

According to Il Messaggero, however, the Magpies will make a last-minute move to lure the Serbia international to the North East.

The Toon will offer the Roman giants £53m as well as a staggering £10m signing bonus for the 27-year-old

Credit: Rex

Arteta on Mudryk links

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta remained coy when asked about potentially signing Shakhtar Donetsk star Mykhailo Mudryk this month.

Arteta said: “We cannot talk about any other players.

“There is some interest in things we’d like to do to improve the team, because we are a bit short in certain areas with the injuries we’ve [picked up].

“We are trying as a club – we are determined to try to improve the team in every window and that’s what we’re trying to do”

Potter - Pulisic loan not an option

Chelsea boss Graham Potter revealed the Blues "never considered" sending Christian Pulisic out on loan.

The American was linked with a temporary switch away from Stamford Bridge.

Pulisic then picked up a knee injury in last week's 1-0 defeat to Manchester City, and is set for two months on the sidelines.

But Potter revealed a loan move was never an option for the American.

He said: "We never considered anything about that [a loan] anyway but he is a couple of months out."

Credit: Getty

No outgoings at Newcastle

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has admitted he does not expect any of his first-team players to leave this month.

The Magpies are third in the Premier League and also in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Howe said: “There is not a huge desire in me to sell anyone this window but, and there is always a but, it depends on what’s presented to you.

“You can have an idea of keeping the group together then something comes left field that you or the club thinks is a good deal to do.

“Certainly, my intention is to develop what we have, rather than lose anybody.

“I don’t think we’re necessarily at the stage of being overloaded with numbers or overloaded with quality. That’s my intention as I sit here now.”

Lopetegui excited for Lemina signing

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui has said Mario Lemina has the right "profile" to be an important player for the club.

The Molineux outfit are set to sign the midfielder in a deal worth just under £9million.

Lopetegui said: "Mario is a good player, we know him and he wants to be here.

"He knows the English league and I think he has the profile to be a good player for us. That's why he's here and of course I wish him all the best.

"He can be a very complete player with and without the ball. He's a strong player and knows his job. With the ball he is technical and understands the play.

"We've never worked together and now I'll know more about him and of course he'll know more about us.

"He has the profile to help us to improve and our performances in the next matches.

Latest on Mudryk

Arsenal are believed to have tabled a guaranteed £64million bid for Mykhailo Mudryk.

The Gunners have then offered another £18m-£22m in bonuses, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Shakhtar Donetsk ace Mudryk, 22, has been strongly linked with a move to the Gunners this month.

He has also been subject to interest from Chelsea.

But it's Mikel Arteta's side who appear to be in pole position for his signature.

Seagulls youngster joins Orient

Brighton youngster Ed Turns has joined League Two table-toppers Leyton Orient on loan.

The 20-year-old centre-back has made two appearances for the Seagulls' first-team, both in the Carabao Cup.

He has also been a regular on the bench in the Premier League this season.

After joining Orient, Turns said: "It’s a big team with a rich history, and there’s no denying that the position in the table made the move very appealing to me.

"It’s a good opportunity for me to get game time, and continue to progress."

McTominay not for sale

Manchester United have reportedly made it clear that Scott McTominay will not be leaving the club this month.

The Red Devils have knocked back interest from a number of Premier League clubs, according to 90min.

McTominay, 26, has not been a regular this season following the arrivals of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro.

But Erik ten Hag still sees a future for the midfielder at the club.

The likes of Newcastle, Everton, Southampton, Leeds, West Ham and Leicester were all claimed to be keen on McTominay.

Credit: Getty

No move for Wan-Bissaka

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka will not be leaving the club this month, reports claim.

The Daily Mail say Wan-Bissaka will stay at Old Trafford after being linked with a move away.

The 25-year-old had reportedly been open to a transfer.

But the right-back is now set to stay after impressing boss Erik ten Hag in the past month.

Moukoko to stay at Dortmund

Chelsea and Newcastle have reportedly missed out on the signing of Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko.

Sky Germany claim Moukoko's representatives have held positive talks with Dortmund on a contract extension.

His current deal expires at the end of the season.

There is no final agreement as of yet, but there have been positive discussions on an extension until 2027.

Moukoko had held talks with Newcastle over joining on a £150,000-a-week deal at the end of the season, according to the Evening Standard.

Barcelona were also reported to be keen on his signature.