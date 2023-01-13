Changes in the approximation of snow for climate models using typical vegetation in the Northern Hemisphere

Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Runaway West Antarctic ice retreat can be slowed by climate-driven changes in ocean temperature
New research finds that ice-sheet-wide collapse in West Antarctica isn't inevitable: the pace of ice loss varies according to regional differences in atmosphere and ocean circulation. An international team of researchers has combined satellite imagery and climate and ocean records to obtain the most detailed understanding yet of how the...
Phys.org
Feds release bleak 2022 climate change data: Oceans warm, global temps among hottest on record
In one announcement after another this week, a grim accounting emerged of the world's extreme weather and climate disasters in 2022. The science leaves "no doubt" about the impacts of the warming climate, Bill Nelson, administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, said during a briefing Thursday. "Sea levels are rising. Extreme weather patterns threaten our well-being across this planet."
msn.com
Siberia sees coldest air in two decades as temperature dips to minus-80
In Siberia, the icebox of the Northern Hemisphere, temperatures have plunged to their lowest levels in at least two decades: around minus-80 degrees. This exceptional cold is projected to continue into the weekend. Temperatures have fallen up to 50 degrees Fahrenheit (27.8 Celsius) below normal amid this frigid siege, with...
Climate change makes heat waves, storms and droughts worse, climate report confirms
Climate change is causing the weather around the world to get more extreme, and scientists are increasingly able to pinpoint exactly how the weather is changing as the Earth heats up. A sweeping new report by top climate scientists and meteorologists describes how climate change drove unprecedented heat waves, floods...
New scientific study prediction for 2030- Earth will experience an alarming sixth mass extinction of millions of species
According to a recent report, Earth is possibly headed toward its next "mass extinction event." Even though large-scale biodiversity extinction is occurring, researchers assert that this biodiversity extinction "doesn't qualify as a mass extinction just yet, [but] the earth is rapidly barrelling towards the sixth such event" as described in the video below. [i]
5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze
Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
Another La Niña winter begins
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — El Niño and La Niña are defined as two opposing climate patterns in the Pacific Ocean that can affect the weather across the world. Typically, trade winds, which blow east to west, push warm surface waters toward Asia. But El Niño and La Niña are phases that break these normal conditions, making the ocean temperatures warmer or colder than average.
The Weather Channel
January Temperature Outlook Trends Warmer In East, Midwest
Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. January's temperature outlook east of the Rockies will make the historic pre-Christmas cold outbreak feel like a distant memory, according to an update released Friday by The Weather Company, an IBM Business, and Atmospheric G2.
What exactly is a ‘bomb cyclone?’
A “bomb cyclone” goes by many names, among them, “explosive cyclogenesis,” a “weather bomb,” “explosive development,” or the less menacing, “bombogenesis.” “Bomb cyclone” has become the most widely used term. Experts describe bomb cyclones as storms that typically form in winter when a midlatitude cyclone undergoes “rapid intensification” at speeds of at least 24 millibars, […]
Snowpack in the Sierra Nevada Is Growing—And It Could Lead to an Avalanche
With substantial storms predicted over the next 10 days, the snowpack could increase significantly, an expert told Newsweek.
Snow Storm Forecast—'Significant Blizzard' to Hit Multiple States This Week
Blizzard conditions are predicted for the Midwest and Great Lakes regions over the coming days.
The Weather Channel
Winter Storm Elliott Intensifying Into A Likely Bomb Cyclone With Snow, High Winds And Blizzard Conditions
A major winter storm is tracking through the central and eastern U.S. to end the week. The heaviest snow will target the Great Lakes, with over a foot possible for some. High winds capable of tree damage and power outages could blast much of the Midwest and East. Severe travel...
Dangerous wind chills of minus 58, gusts of 83 mph felt in North Carolina mountains
Temperatures fell so quickly, some areas saw a “flash freeze.”
The Verge
The storms battering California won’t make a big dent in its drought
A bomb cyclone is working its way across the state today, flooding homes and roads and knocking out power for hundreds of thousands of residents. Officials warned it could be the worst storm to crash into California in years — even though it’s just one in a series of storms to pass through in the span of a couple weeks.
Ancient Humans May Have Gone to North America Then Turned Around
Evidence suggests that the Americas were first settled by people who traveled from Asia.
Phys.org
What are the causes of climate change? Why scientists say humans are to blame
Scientists around the world are striving to learn more about how rising average temperatures worldwide influence the weather. They say it's increasingly likely that climate change is making weather events more intense, more frequent or of longer duration. It's punching up temperatures in heat waves and adding some percentage of...
Where is the snow? Many regions dealing with warm, dry winter as season hits midpoint
As the country marches into the heart of winter and approaches Groundhog Day on February 2, some communities are asking where the season is at, with a lack of snow and temperatures that would make any snowman cringe. Asides from an arctic blast in December, overall temperatures have been above normal and precipitation below normal for parts of the Northeast, Ohio Valley and southern Rockies. A weather pattern flow that has kept big storms from tapping into abundant moisture is partially to blame for the lack of frozen precipitation. The Interstate 95 corridor is one of the regions where a deficit of snow is adding...
Where is the snow?
CONNECTICUT, USA — This mild winter shouldn't be too much of a surprise. It's exactly what our winter outlook released in late November called for. It's the third La Nina winter in a row, and most factors heading into the winter were not pointing to an overly snowy one.
Phys.org
Most humans haven't evolved to cope with the cold, yet we dominate northern climates—here's why
Humans are a tropical species. We have lived in warm climates for most of our evolutionary history, which might explain why so many of us spend winter huddled under a blanket, clutching a hot water bottle and dreaming of summer. Indeed all living apes are found in the tropics. The...
msn.com
Ancient Siberian DNA upends our understanding of Native American migration
Family trees provide a clear example of how DNA evolves as it passes down generations. But it also reveals clues to the complicated history of human migration. Take the Indigenous peoples of the Americas. DNA evidence suggests groups of Asians migrated to Beringia, the land and maritime region between Russia and North America, around 20,000 years ago (maybe well before) and then gradually made their way to the Americas in waves.
Comments / 0