Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Apex Legends Season 16 Release Date and Details
It seems that Season 16 of Apex Legends might not only be just around the corner, but that this newest season will haul in massive changes to the game as we know it. While official updates on Season 16 have been sparse to say the least, fans and dataminers have been hard at work deciphering clues as to what we can expect in Apex Legends Season 16.
IGN
The Mandalorian Season 3 Poster Revealed, New Trailer Arriving Tonight
A brand new poster has been revealed for The Mandalorian's third season ahead of its trailer debut during tonight's NFL Wild Card Game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. You can see the poster below, and be sure to tune into the game tonight, January 16, at...
IGN
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania - Kang Gets a Proper Reveal in New Image; Feige Shares Character Motivation and More
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania fans can rejoice as new details about the film have been revealed by Jonathan Majors and Kevin Feige. Through an interview with Empire, the duo have revealed details of the inspirations and motivations behind Kang, and we also get to see the character's full ensemble through the promotional image.
IGN
Sword Art Online the Movie: Progressive Scherzo of Deep Night - Official Trailer
A death game where “Game Over” leads directly to death in the real world. Sword Art Online the Movie Progressive Scherzo of Deep Night is coming to theaters this February. Tickets available on Fandango.
Can The Last of Us TV series finally break the bad video game adaptation curse?
Even if you’re not a video game player, you might have heard about the just released and highly anticipated television series based on beloved and acclaimed video game The Last of Us. However, to say video game adaptations are often awful is an understatement. It’s a long running joke just how terrible film and television series based on video games inevitably are. And yet, more adaptations of video games keep being churned out by studios. From 1993’s Super Mario Bros film which regularly features on lists of the worst films of all time, to the three Lara Croft Tomb Raider...
IGN
Black Myth: WuKong Launches Summer 2024
Developer Game Science has announced that its Chinese folklore RPG Black Myth: WuKong will be released during summer 2024 in a wild new trailer. The bizarre two-minute short film (below) shows a young rabbit trying to install the game on an out of date PC before it finally falls apart and they're forced to buy another.
IGN
Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Set to Pass Spider-Man: No Way Home; Stars Recall How James Cameron Pitched the Sequel
Avatar: The Way of Water is doing well at the box office, as the film just crossed $1.89 billion worldwide, and it is on track to surpass Spider-Man: No Way Home’s $1.91 billion figure. Deadline reports that Avatar: The Way of Water is doing strong even in its fifth...
IGN
Silent Hill 2 Remake: World Exclusive Deep Dive Interview
After years of speculation, it was finally announced on October’s Silent Hill Transmission livestream that the Silent Hill series will get a multi-project reboot. While the showcase revealed several games and even a new movie, it began with the news that the first title in the return of the series would be a full remake of Silent Hill 2 by Bloober Team, the Polish studio known for games like Layers of Fear and The Medium.
IGN
Google Stadia Has Released One Final Game Ahead of Its Shut Down On January 18
Google Stadia is officially shutting down on January 18, and the team behind the video game streaming service has gifted the world Worm Game, the final title that will be released for the platform and one that was used to test many of Stadia's features before it launched. Worm Game...
IGN
The Last of Us HBO Series Impressions
The crew at Podcast Beyond had early impressions on HBO's The Last of Us series. Is The Last of Us a worthy adaptation of thecritically acclaimed game? Does it fall flat on its face? What things in The Last of Us series work well on TV that don't necessarily work well in the game? We explore what we've seen so far of the series and try to answer certain questions in the most spoiler-free way possible!
IGN
Hometown (Chapter 1)
Beginning on what appears to be a normal evening, The Last of Us Prologue chapter soon devolves into something far more sinister. This walkthrough section will introduce you to the game's main characters and the core conflict they will face throughout the remainder of the game. Watch the video below to see The Last of Us' opening scene in the game for yourself.
IGN
LoL 13.2 ADC Update Details
The League of Legends 13.2 Update is coming, and bringing with it a deluge of changes and tweaks to better balance Champions and the game overall. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of all the notable changes and improvements coming in 13.2, as well as links to full Patch Notes and PBE datamines.
IGN
The Bill Comes Due
This page of IGN's Midnight Suns wiki guide contains a walkthrough of The Bill Comes Due Story Mission. This page also covers everything that unlocks in the Abbey before and after the mission—like using the Forge during the day and exploring and interacting with characters at night. Before the...
IGN
The Last of Us HBO: Who are the Fireflies?
This post contains mild spoilers for the game series The Last of Us to contextualize a group of people in the HBO series. After the 2011 release of Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us game, it didn’t take long for the concept to dip its toe in the world of the multimedia franchise. A prequel comic dropped not long after, and since then, we’ve seen board games, remasters, TTRPGs, and more. After some starts and stops on a potential film series, HBO’s TV adaptation is finally here, and longtime fans and newcomers alike are ready to see a live action take on this grim apocalyptic tale.
IGN
Skull and Bones Receives New Gameplay Footage Update; Beyond Good and Evil 2 Still Happening Despite Recent Ubisoft Cancellations, and More
If you didn't know by now, Ubisoft's Skull and Bones has been delayed, again. Along with some recent project cancellations from the French video game company, Skull and Bones' release was also postponed, with the game set to arrive later this year or in 2024. While we won't get to...
IGN
How To Assign Quick Select
During your adventure in The Forest you will accumulate many helpful Tools, Weapons and Aid that assist you in surviving cannibal attacks, explore dangerous caves, build camps, hunt wildlife and gather resources. You could be in the middle of chopping down a tree when suddenly you are hit from behind by a hungry cannibal and need to heal yourself quickly. Or, you may be gathering Sticks with your axe when you notice a deer, grazing in the distance, that you could fell with your trusty spear before it darts away. In short, anything can happen at any time and you will be switching equipment frequently depending on the situation.
IGN
WoW 10.0.5 Patch Notes and Release Date
The 10.0.5 Content Update for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is coming, bringing with it a new Trading Post feature, the Primal Storm event, and additional transmog utilities. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of all the new content arriving with Patch 10.0.5 for WoW, including the release date and...
IGN
The Last of Us Episode 1: TV Show vs Game Comparison
Warning: contains full spoilers for episode 1 of HBO's The Last of Us. HBO's The Last of Us is a mostly faithful adaptation of the hit PlayStation game. But just how close to its source material does it get? We've gathered images from the series premiere and put them next to stills from Naughty Dog's masterpiece to see just how similar some of it is.
IGN
Aussie Deals: Fire Deals on Emblem Engage, Gotham Knights, Forspoken, The Last of Us 2, Forza Horizon and More!
It's time for a new week and another curated deals list for the gaming connoisseur. Is every game here a must-own? For the most part, sure. Some are, however, unknown quantities that feel like they ought to be bought, but you never can tell with a preorder. Other things presented are remnants of a time long, long ago (2022) that are only just now worth it. Mostly because they've been price-chopped to hell. Lookin' at you, Gotham Knights.
IGN
Speedrunning Super Nintendo World Hollywood
Let’s a-go! Super Nintendo World just opened at Universal Studios Hollywood and we got to take a trip to The Mushroom Kingdom in real life! IGN hosts Benny Watts and Jeffrey Vega visit the new theme park attraction and got to ride Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, taste the food at the Toadstool Cafe and check out the merch at the 1UP Factory gift shop.
Comments / 0