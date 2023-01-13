During your adventure in The Forest you will accumulate many helpful Tools, Weapons and Aid that assist you in surviving cannibal attacks, explore dangerous caves, build camps, hunt wildlife and gather resources. You could be in the middle of chopping down a tree when suddenly you are hit from behind by a hungry cannibal and need to heal yourself quickly. Or, you may be gathering Sticks with your axe when you notice a deer, grazing in the distance, that you could fell with your trusty spear before it darts away. In short, anything can happen at any time and you will be switching equipment frequently depending on the situation.

