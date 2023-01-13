In today's episode of The Daily Fix, Neil Druckmann wants you to be really excited for the untitled multiplayer game set in The Last of Us universe, even though we really haven't seen anything yet. But that's fine, because the first two games were bangers, and the show looks like it's gonna be a hit, so we'll take his word for it. There's a new patch coming for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but you'll be waiting at least a month for it. And the list of the best-selling games of 2022 are out, and there's a few surprises.

3 DAYS AGO