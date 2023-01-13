Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Apex Legends Season 16 Release Date and Details
It seems that Season 16 of Apex Legends might not only be just around the corner, but that this newest season will haul in massive changes to the game as we know it. While official updates on Season 16 have been sparse to say the least, fans and dataminers have been hard at work deciphering clues as to what we can expect in Apex Legends Season 16.
IGN
Part 05: Guile's Path
Upon arriving, ignore the ladder and cross the tiny bit of ground to the right instead. A Dragoon will notice your presence when you climb that ladder and toss boulders down at you. Each hit from the boulders takes away 10 HP. Make your way around to the bottom of the ladder without getting washed away so you can climb it and snag the Heal.
IGN
How To Save Your Game
As you are exploring The Forest, you will encounter dangerous creatures and sometimes you will venture into dangerous places such as cannibal villages and creepy cave systems. As It can be frustrating to lose life-saving gear, items and resources, it is important to Save Game often. Doing so will ensure that you don't lose all of your progress if you happen to die.
IGN
Naughty Dog Sets Insanely High Bar for Last of Us Multiplayer Game - IGN Daily Fix
In today's episode of The Daily Fix, Neil Druckmann wants you to be really excited for the untitled multiplayer game set in The Last of Us universe, even though we really haven't seen anything yet. But that's fine, because the first two games were bangers, and the show looks like it's gonna be a hit, so we'll take his word for it. There's a new patch coming for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but you'll be waiting at least a month for it. And the list of the best-selling games of 2022 are out, and there's a few surprises.
IGN
After Iron Mike's Camp
The following missions in the Days Gone Walkthrough occur after arriving at Iron Mike's Camp in the Lost Lake region.
IGN
Prove It To Me
This portion of the walkthrough explains how to complete the mission Prove It To Me. This mission begins immediately after completing We’re Fighting a War. Now that you're looking to join the militia, you need to prove your skills to Captain Kouri. Follow Captain Kouri on your bike to...
IGN
Black Myth: WuKong Launches Summer 2024
Developer Game Science has announced that its Chinese folklore RPG Black Myth: WuKong will be released during summer 2024 in a wild new trailer. The bizarre two-minute short film (below) shows a young rabbit trying to install the game on an out of date PC before it finally falls apart and they're forced to buy another.
IGN
I'm Good With That
This portion of the walkthrough explains how to complete the mission I'm Good With That. This mission begins immediately after completing Time for Some Payback. Having inhaled the hallucinagen, you'll now be forced to fight Carlos. Thankfully, this particular boss fight isn't too challenging to complete. In order to defeat...
IGN
How to Get a Black Site Key in Warzone 2
Black Sites within Warzone 2 provide a challenging version of a Stronghold, offering excellent rewards in exchange for a firefight against heavily armored foes. But you'll need a Black Site Key to get inside, so how do you acquire one?. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of exactly what...
Upcoming Co-Op Games We Can't Wait To Play In 2023
The stereotype that gaming is for loners couldn't be further from the truth. These are the upcoming co-op games we can't wait to play in 2023.
IGN
The Bill Comes Due
This page of IGN's Midnight Suns wiki guide contains a walkthrough of The Bill Comes Due Story Mission. This page also covers everything that unlocks in the Abbey before and after the mission—like using the Forge during the day and exploring and interacting with characters at night. Before the...
IGN
What's New on the IGN Store: Hades, My Hero Academia, Halo, and More
There's a ton of new stuff up for preorder at the IGN Store this week. So if you're in the mood to shop, check out our choices below! New products include anime figures from shows like My Hero Academia, Dragon Ball Z, and more. And, we're showing you some of...
IGN
Apex Legend’s Content Drought is a Big Problem
Apex Legends has a content drought problem. It remains one of the best battle royales and has dominated the scene thanks to its intense, fast-paced movement, impeccable gunplay, and unique Legend characters. But while it’s been four years since Apex surprise launched and quickly rose to success, it’s now beginning to look tired.
IGN
This One's On Me
Having completed We Couldn't Take the Risk, return to the Wizard Island Camp and visit Doc Jimenez by his tent. Having learned of Doc’s fate and Taylor’s potential drug connection, watch as the cutscene plays out to complete the mission.
IGN
The Last of Us HBO Series Impressions
The crew at Podcast Beyond had early impressions on HBO's The Last of Us series. Is The Last of Us a worthy adaptation of thecritically acclaimed game? Does it fall flat on its face? What things in The Last of Us series work well on TV that don't necessarily work well in the game? We explore what we've seen so far of the series and try to answer certain questions in the most spoiler-free way possible!
IGN
A Target On Their Backs
Having agreed to join the group, follow Captain Kouri South to meet with the Colonel. Follow Captain Kouri until you reach a lookout point, here a cutscene will play between the two characters.
IGN
Skull and Bones Receives New Gameplay Footage Update; Beyond Good and Evil 2 Still Happening Despite Recent Ubisoft Cancellations, and More
If you didn't know by now, Ubisoft's Skull and Bones has been delayed, again. Along with some recent project cancellations from the French video game company, Skull and Bones' release was also postponed, with the game set to arrive later this year or in 2024. While we won't get to...
IGN
I Don't Wanna Hang
This portion of the walkthrough explains how to complete the mission I Don't Wanna Hang. Having completed the mission, This One's On Me, you'll soon receive a radio call that will trigger the mission this mission. Ride to the Ski Lodge. With Taylor escaping with the camp's narcotics, follow the...
IGN
The Last of Us Part I on PS5 Gets a Two-Hour Trial on PlayStation Plus Premium In Honor of the HBO Series
If you can't get enough of The Last of Us after watching the series premiere on HBO Max, PlayStation is celebrating this big moment by offering a two-hour trial of PS5's The Last of Us Part I for all PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers. PlayStation Plus Premium is the highest level...
Comments / 0