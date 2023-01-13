Read full article on original website
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Will Not Include Highly Requested Feature
Hogwarts Legacy is an upcoming game set in the Harry Potter universe and the sneak peeks we have received so far has generated massive hype among gamers, especially those within the Potterhead community. In fact, it is one of the most pre-ordered game right now, topping the sales charts across...
Overwatch 2 Lunar New Year 2023 Skins and Start Time
The festivities are far from over in Overwatch 2. Ring in the Year of the Rabbit with Overwatch 2's Lunar New Year event in 2023. Enjoy your some of your favorites maps decorated with paper lanterns just for the occasion, and complete the Good Fortune Kkachi Event Challenge to unlock the new Legendary Echo Kkachi skin!
Here's Why Nintendo Switch Gamers Should Jump On This eShop Gift Card Deal
Walmart is offering a $50 Nintendo eShop gift card for $45, a savings of 10% off. This is a digital download purchase, so you should receive your gift card almost instantly in your email inbox and it's good for any and all digital purchases made through the Nintendo eShop, whether it be Nintendo Switch games, DLC, or a Switch Online membership.
Extremely Powerful Capybaras - Official Announcement Trailer
Extremely Powerful Capybaras is a horde-mode survival rogue-lite game with a vibrant art style. Featuring four base classes, an in-game currency to purchase new weapons and abilities, and a four-player co-op mode as well. Extremely Powerful Capybaras is coming to PC soon with a demo available now.
Sneaking Out
This page of IGN's Midnight Suns wiki guide contains a walkthrough for the Sneaking Out Story Mission. During this mission, you will infiltrate one of Hydra's headquarters to try and save Wanda. Before The Mission. When you wake up, get out of your room. If you check the Mirror Table,...
Sims 4 Bathroom Clutter Kit Release Date and Details
Everyone loves a nice, "lived-in" looking aesthetic, and thanks to the newest content update for The Sims 4, you have even more clutter to choose from! The Bathroom Clutter Kit will add dozens of new CAS items to The Sims 4 so you can add tons of new personalized details to your bathroom builds.
Valheim Ashlands Update
Explore the ever-expanding world of Valheim in the upcoming Ashlands update. This large chunk of land at the far south of the Valheim map is currently in pre-production. While there is no set release for the Ashlands update for Valheim at this time, the development team has announced its plan to release frequent updates with progress and planned content for Ashlands.
LoL 13.2 ADC Update Details
The League of Legends 13.2 Update is coming, and bringing with it a deluge of changes and tweaks to better balance Champions and the game overall. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of all the notable changes and improvements coming in 13.2, as well as links to full Patch Notes and PBE datamines.
Daily Deals: 50" 4K TV for $198, Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbells for $299, Klipsch Energy 5.1ch Home Theater System for $190, and More
Today's hottest daily deals include a 50" 4K Roku TV for under $200, a pair of Bowflex SelectTech adjustable dumbbells for only $299.99, a set of Klipsch 5.1 Energy Classic home theater speakers for $189.99, and more. 50" Onn 4K Roku TV for $198. Here's a no-frills 50" 4K TV...
Walkthrough (Key Quests)
This walkthrough covers story quests in Monster Hunter Rise that begin with Village Key Quests but then switch over to Multiplayer Hub Key Quests. The sections for IGN's walkthrough and strategy guide are below -- and note that this Monster Hunter Rise walkthrough works for the original Nintendo Switch and PC versions as well as the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S versions that launched in January 2023.
Sims 4 Simtimates Collection Kit Release Date and Details
Get ready to say "woohoo"... a new collection of intimate clothing selections has made its way into The Sims 4 with the Simtimates Collection Kit. Dress your Sims up in intimate looks, ranging from bodysuits, boxers, underwear, bra sets and more. On this page of IGN's The Sims 4 wiki...
PowerWash Simulator - Switch and PlayStation Release Date and Tomb Raider Special Pack Trailer
PowerWash Simulator will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on January 31, 2023. Additionally, the Tomb Raider free special pack will be available on all platforms on January 31. Watch the new trailer and get ready to clean up Lara Croft's manor in the Tomb Raider special pack.
Microsoft Xbox Retail Box Leaked in China Showcasing Starfield; Sparks Speculation About the Release of the Bethesda Title
It's 2023, which means Starfield is right around the corner. After several delays and waiting, Xbox has confirmed that the long-awaited space RPG title will make its way this year. However, we have yet to hear any details about the title's release date. It seemed like the game will be...
Halo Infinite Custom Game Mario Kart Double Dash DK Mountain Gameplay
An awesome recreation of a fan favorite track, DK Mountain, from Mario Kart Double Dash. Custom map amd game mode created by Twitter users Its_L010 and Ludi_HT.
Everything You Need To Know About Buying a PS5 or Xbox Series X/S
While there are clearly many millions of players who have secured their own current-gen console, lots are still looking. Whether you are trying to figure out which outlets have them available, which console and accessories you should actually buy, and what the pros and cons for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S are, we've got you covered. Read on to find all that and more.
Hogwarts Legacy - Official Cinematic Trailer
Watch the cinematic trailer for Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming open-world, action role-playing game. Hogwarts Legacy will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC on February 10, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will launch on April 4 and Nintendo Switch on July 25.
Hitman 3 Wiki Guide
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Area Guide covers all of Dubai, which you'll travel to during the Dubai - On Top Of The World Mission Stories. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of what rooms are located on each level. There are 7 levels in total throughout Dubai, starting...
Stellaris: First Contact Story Pack - Official Announcement Trailer
Check out the announcement trailer for Stellaris' First Contact story pack. First Contact offers a set of new origins and mechanics that give players the chance to tell stories about their civilizations’ early encounters with visitors from the stars — ones that may not have come in peace.
Chapter 6 - Lost World
Having freshly traveled from Lethe via the crashed pod to a strange Abandoned Eden filled with Omen, you and the party find yourself delving deeper into this new, decrepit world. Guided by Jabberwocky, an Omen who was assigned to escort you outside Abandoned Eden, you search for the reason why Geist gave you the coordinates to this bizarre world in the first place.
Diamond Select Toys Reveals Amazingly Detailed Moon Knight Mini Bust
Diamond Select Toys' Legends in 3 Dimensions line is undoubtedly one of the best value propositions in the collecting world, offering detailed 1:2 scale busts of iconic Marvel, Star Wars and other movie characters at relatively low prices. Now Moon Knight fans can rejoice, because the Fist of Khonshu is joining the Legends in 3D lineup.
