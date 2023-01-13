This post contains mild spoilers for the game series The Last of Us to contextualize a group of people in the HBO series. After the 2011 release of Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us game, it didn’t take long for the concept to dip its toe in the world of the multimedia franchise. A prequel comic dropped not long after, and since then, we’ve seen board games, remasters, TTRPGs, and more. After some starts and stops on a potential film series, HBO’s TV adaptation is finally here, and longtime fans and newcomers alike are ready to see a live action take on this grim apocalyptic tale.

