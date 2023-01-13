Read full article on original website
Apex Legends Season 16 Release Date and Details
It seems that Season 16 of Apex Legends might not only be just around the corner, but that this newest season will haul in massive changes to the game as we know it. While official updates on Season 16 have been sparse to say the least, fans and dataminers have been hard at work deciphering clues as to what we can expect in Apex Legends Season 16.
The Mandalorian Season 3 Poster Revealed, New Trailer Arriving Tonight
A brand new poster has been revealed for The Mandalorian's third season ahead of its trailer debut during tonight's NFL Wild Card Game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. You can see the poster below, and be sure to tune into the game tonight, January 16, at...
The Last of Us HBO Series Impressions
The crew at Podcast Beyond had early impressions on HBO's The Last of Us series. Is The Last of Us a worthy adaptation of thecritically acclaimed game? Does it fall flat on its face? What things in The Last of Us series work well on TV that don't necessarily work well in the game? We explore what we've seen so far of the series and try to answer certain questions in the most spoiler-free way possible!
Ja Morant tells Suns 'He can't guard me' during Memphis Grizzlies' third quarter scoring binge
With a national television audience watching Monday, Ja Morant made sure he put on a show with the Memphis Grizzlies facing the Phoenix Suns. Morant went off for a scoring binge in the third quarter then added some style points. After a pull-up jumper over Suns' guard Saben Lee, Morant fell to the floor then sat up and pointed with his right arm. He then pumped his arms back and forth while telling the camera "He can't guard me."
Hometown (Chapter 1)
Beginning on what appears to be a normal evening, The Last of Us Prologue chapter soon devolves into something far more sinister. This walkthrough section will introduce you to the game's main characters and the core conflict they will face throughout the remainder of the game. Watch the video below to see The Last of Us' opening scene in the game for yourself.
Part 05: Pierre's Path
This route is the shortest and most challenging of the three, so you might want to find someplace (such as Lizard Rock) to grind for a bit of stat boost. When you're ready, head to Viper Manor, where you'll exchange words between Pierre and the guards. Select the first option to make things easier, then defeat the pair of Acacia SGTs.
Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies pull away from Suns in MLK Day game, secure 10th straight win
Ja Morant had a message for the national audience tuning in to the MLK Day celebration game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns. Morant drove to the basket with Suns guard Saben Lee on his back. Suns center Deandre Ayton was in front of Morant, so the Grizzlies guard rose up as Lee hit him from behind, and he converted the shot. Morant, smiling into the TNT cameras, mouthed, "he can't guard me" while dancing on the floor.
I'm Good With That
This portion of the walkthrough explains how to complete the mission I'm Good With That. This mission begins immediately after completing Time for Some Payback. Having inhaled the hallucinagen, you'll now be forced to fight Carlos. Thankfully, this particular boss fight isn't too challenging to complete. In order to defeat...
The Last of Us HBO: Who are the Fireflies?
This post contains mild spoilers for the game series The Last of Us to contextualize a group of people in the HBO series. After the 2011 release of Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us game, it didn’t take long for the concept to dip its toe in the world of the multimedia franchise. A prequel comic dropped not long after, and since then, we’ve seen board games, remasters, TTRPGs, and more. After some starts and stops on a potential film series, HBO’s TV adaptation is finally here, and longtime fans and newcomers alike are ready to see a live action take on this grim apocalyptic tale.
Analysis: Walker Kessler and Ochai Agbaji shine as Jazz win in Minnesota
Once again the Utah Jazz didn’t have Lauri Markkanen or Kelly Olynyk available to play, but this time they were able to come away with a win, holding on to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 126-125.
Best Sentry Deck
Sentry was added as part of Marvel Snap’s The Power Cosmic season, alongside Knull, Darkhawk, and Silver Surfer, but he’s currently seen as the worst of the group. With that said, we’ll still provide tips on how to build the best Sentry deck if you still want to use him.
The Last of Us Episode 1: TV Show vs Game Comparison
Warning: contains full spoilers for episode 1 of HBO's The Last of Us. HBO's The Last of Us is a mostly faithful adaptation of the hit PlayStation game. But just how close to its source material does it get? We've gathered images from the series premiere and put them next to stills from Naughty Dog's masterpiece to see just how similar some of it is.
Prove It To Me
This portion of the walkthrough explains how to complete the mission Prove It To Me. This mission begins immediately after completing We’re Fighting a War. Now that you're looking to join the militia, you need to prove your skills to Captain Kouri. Follow Captain Kouri on your bike to...
A Target On Their Backs
Having agreed to join the group, follow Captain Kouri South to meet with the Colonel. Follow Captain Kouri until you reach a lookout point, here a cutscene will play between the two characters.
