It's not been too long since The Callisto Protocol launched, but there's already an excellent deal available for the horror shooter. It's down to just £34.99 on PS5 right now, a decent £20 discount off the original RRP. If you're hyped about the Dead Space remake and want to get in the mood, this could be a great deal to consider picking up before the end of the month. There's plenty more to see in today's Daily Deals as well, so check out all the other great discounts just below, and make sure you're following @IGNUKDeals on Twitter for even more UK deal updates.

15 HOURS AGO