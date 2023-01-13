Read full article on original website
Aussie Deals: Fire Deals on Emblem Engage, Gotham Knights, Forspoken, The Last of Us 2, Forza Horizon and More!
It's time for a new week and another curated deals list for the gaming connoisseur. Is every game here a must-own? For the most part, sure. Some are, however, unknown quantities that feel like they ought to be bought, but you never can tell with a preorder. Other things presented are remnants of a time long, long ago (2022) that are only just now worth it. Mostly because they've been price-chopped to hell. Lookin' at you, Gotham Knights.
Black Myth: WuKong Launches Summer 2024
Developer Game Science has announced that its Chinese folklore RPG Black Myth: WuKong will be released during summer 2024 in a wild new trailer. The bizarre two-minute short film (below) shows a young rabbit trying to install the game on an out of date PC before it finally falls apart and they're forced to buy another.
Naughty Dog Sets Insanely High Bar for Last of Us Multiplayer Game - IGN Daily Fix
In today's episode of The Daily Fix, Neil Druckmann wants you to be really excited for the untitled multiplayer game set in The Last of Us universe, even though we really haven't seen anything yet. But that's fine, because the first two games were bangers, and the show looks like it's gonna be a hit, so we'll take his word for it. There's a new patch coming for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but you'll be waiting at least a month for it. And the list of the best-selling games of 2022 are out, and there's a few surprises.
Daily Deals: Nintendo Switch Digital Game Sale, Kazuya and Sephiroth amiibo, and More
Today save on a great selection of Nintendo Switch digital game codes, grab the Kazuya and Sephiroth amiibo before they become hard to find, or grab deals on the gargantuan LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon, the highly rated Wingspan board game, a Razer wireless gaming headset for only $35, and more.
LoL 13.2 ADC Update Details
The League of Legends 13.2 Update is coming, and bringing with it a deluge of changes and tweaks to better balance Champions and the game overall. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of all the notable changes and improvements coming in 13.2, as well as links to full Patch Notes and PBE datamines.
What's New on the IGN Store: Hades, My Hero Academia, Halo, and More
There's a ton of new stuff up for preorder at the IGN Store this week. So if you're in the mood to shop, check out our choices below! New products include anime figures from shows like My Hero Academia, Dragon Ball Z, and more. And, we're showing you some of...
Valve Faces Its Biggest Leak Ever; Asset Repositories of Half-Life 2, Portal, Team Fortress 2, and More Surface Online
Sunday wasn't quite pleasant for the one and only Valve Corporation, as several files of its games leaked online. Yes, we are talking about the entire Valve asset repository, which showed up out of the blue on the internet, featuring files from many of its popular games. This includes Team Fortress 2, Portal, Counter-Strike: Source, Day of Defeat: Source, Half Life 2: Episodes 1 & 2, and Half-Life 2 multiplayer.
Pokémon Account Accidentally Posts Clip with Explicit Content on TikTok
The Pokémon franchise has always been a family-friendly one, never would have anyone heard the likes of Ash and the lot using swear words. Which makes it more interesting that the official Pokémon TikTok account recently posted a clip with two people in Pikachu and Lucario costumes, dancing to an intriguing tune.
Magic Eden’s launchpad to allow live stream Twitch videos; Taunt Battleworld to mark debut
Magic Eden announces Twitch stream integrations on its platform. The launchpad pages will now have the ability to live-stream Twitch videos. Taunt Battleworld will be the first to make a debut with their stream. In a recent announcement made on the official Twitter handle of Magic Eden, it was revealed...
Apex Legend’s Content Drought is a Big Problem
Apex Legends has a content drought problem. It remains one of the best battle royales and has dominated the scene thanks to its intense, fast-paced movement, impeccable gunplay, and unique Legend characters. But while it’s been four years since Apex surprise launched and quickly rose to success, it’s now beginning to look tired.
UK Daily Deals: The Callisto Protocol Drops to Just £35 on PS5
It's not been too long since The Callisto Protocol launched, but there's already an excellent deal available for the horror shooter. It's down to just £34.99 on PS5 right now, a decent £20 discount off the original RRP. If you're hyped about the Dead Space remake and want to get in the mood, this could be a great deal to consider picking up before the end of the month. There's plenty more to see in today's Daily Deals as well, so check out all the other great discounts just below, and make sure you're following @IGNUKDeals on Twitter for even more UK deal updates.
Skull and Bones Receives New Gameplay Footage Update; Beyond Good and Evil 2 Still Happening Despite Recent Ubisoft Cancellations, and More
If you didn't know by now, Ubisoft's Skull and Bones has been delayed, again. Along with some recent project cancellations from the French video game company, Skull and Bones' release was also postponed, with the game set to arrive later this year or in 2024. While we won't get to...
Call of Duty: Warzone – Activision Sends a Care Package to Twitch Streamer After He Dislocated His Knee While Raging on the Game
Battle Royale titles can be rage-inducing, and none have made players more aggressive than Activision's Call of Duty: Warzone franchise. 1v1 battles have caused many players to throw their peripherals around their room in anger, while Gulag fights have caused more broken monitors and desktops than most people think. But, for the most part, the game hasn't really caused any physical harm to the player themselves, until quite recently, when a Twitch streamer somehow dislocated their knee.
PUBG Mobile x Polaris - Official Collaboration Trailer
Check out the latest PUBG Mobile trailer, showcasing that the popular mobile game has partnered with Polaris to introduce two new off-road vehicles. Get a look at the Polaris RZR Pro R 4 and Polaris RZR Turbo R 4 in the action-packed trailer. Players can test out the vehicles themselves...
FIFA 23 is the first UK player in 2023 table on the 14 January 2014 period
An anime tie-in isn’t as well (pic: EA). EAs final FIFA game is back on top of the UK physical sales charts because One Piece Odyssey doesn’t make an impact. No one has ever released a new game yet this year, but even though it looks like One Piece Odyssey doesn’t really deserve that description, as it only managed to enter number 14 in the retail charts.
Avatar: The Way of Water Crosses $1.89 Billion Worldwide as it Wins Its Fifth Global Box Office
Avatar: The Way of Water has won its fifth global box office as it crossed $1.89 billion globally, and it is now very close to becoming the sixth-biggest global release in history over Spider-Man: No Way Home's $1.91 billion. As reported by Variety, Avatar: The Way of Water brought in...
Deliver Us Mars - Official Mission Briefing: The Zephyr Teaser Trailer
Prepare for your mission to Mars in the new trailer for upcoming sci-fi adventure, Deliver Us Mars. Get a peek inside the Zephyr shuttle and a quick look at the desolate stretches of the Red Planet in this teaser. Deliver Us Mars will be released on PC via Steam and...
