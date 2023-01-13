ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawtell, LA

Lawtell Water Works District #1 issues boil advisory

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=223J4q_0kDtvoto00

LAWTELL, La. — Lawtell Water Works District 1 has issued a boil water advisory as of Friday, January 13, 2023, due to a water main break.

The boil order was issued for customers who reside on the following roads: Wisdom, Blake, Lee, Napoleon, Austin, Howard, Laurie, Charles Burr, Richard Kolder, US-190 E from truck stop, Twisted Oaks, Hackberry, Gerald, Elmwood, Harry Babineaux, N and S 6th, Boudreaux, Ophelia Boone, and Boone.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lake Charles American Press

DOTD give tips to I-10 East drivers after overpass damaged

Louisiana motorists traveling east on Interstate 10 at Lafayette have been given instructions by the state Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) on how to make it through that area because of a damaged overpass. An 18-wheeler hauling an excavator on a three-axle trailer struck the I-10 eastbound bridge and...
LAFAYETTE, LA
kalb.com

Holy Savior Menard canceled Jan. 13

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Holy Savior Menard Central High School has announced that school will be canceled for Friday, Jan. 13. The school shared on social media that it is dealing with a ruptured water pipe. School will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Last year home construction declined in every area of Lafayette Parish. Except this one.

Last year was the year that the real estate market in Lafayette Parish slid back closer to normal. Yet it was also the year new construction slid out. The number of newly built homes in 2022 was down from the extremely high levels in 2021, the busiest construction year on record in Lafayette Parish. Because of rising construction costs and interest rates that have doubled from what they were during the pandemic, every area of the parish had a lower number of homes built compared to a year ago.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Rapides Parish man injured in hunting accident

(Derry)-A 67-year-old Rapides Parish man was airlifted to a Shreveport hospital after he was injured in a hunting accident in Natchitoches Parish on Saturday afternoon according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS, and Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #1 First...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
KATC News

Elton water now restored

Mayor of Elton, Kesia Lemoine, said "I am sorry for any inconvenience, that this may have caused, a citizen spotted a leak and once we went to address the leak it became bigger than what we expected.
ELTON, LA
KATC News

KATC News

38K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy