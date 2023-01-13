Lawtell Water Works District #1 issues boil advisory

LAWTELL, La. — Lawtell Water Works District 1 has issued a boil water advisory as of Friday, January 13, 2023, due to a water main break.

The boil order was issued for customers who reside on the following roads: Wisdom, Blake, Lee, Napoleon, Austin, Howard, Laurie, Charles Burr, Richard Kolder, US-190 E from truck stop, Twisted Oaks, Hackberry, Gerald, Elmwood, Harry Babineaux, N and S 6th, Boudreaux, Ophelia Boone, and Boone.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.