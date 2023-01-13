ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, NY

4 Indicted in 2021 Killing of Dix Hills Man

By Pam Robinson
 3 days ago
Four people have been indicted on charges of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a Dix Hills man in Huntington Station in 2021.

Suffolk County DIstrict Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced the indictments Friday.

Indicted were: Jillian Kolsch, 20, of Smithtown, Jahshawn Strickland, 17, of Bay Shore, Jonray Perez, 17, of Babylon,  and Kayla Alvarenga, 20, of Deer Park.

The victim, Louis Lombardo, was 28.

“These defendants allegedly conspired to commit a violent armed robbery, and needlessly took the
life of an occupant in the home in the process,” Tierney said. “Now, they will have to answer for this senseless killing.”

Police and the district attorney’s office gave this account:

The indicted and a fifth individual went to the home at 57 Murdock St. at approximately 11:55 p.m. on Oct. 27, planning to rob the dealer. The plan was for Strickland and the other individual to set up a dealer by pretending to buy marijuana from him, and for Alvarenga and Perez to then rob the seller of his marijuana and money.

Strickland and the other individual approached the garage of the dealer’s Huntington Station house, but the door was locked. Alvarenga and Perez, both armed with guns, then approached the garage, and yelled through the door to the occupants, demanding that they open the door. One of the defendants then shot through the door, hitting Lombardo, who was a friend of the dealer and was visiting.

Kolsch remained in the car as the getaway driver.

The evidence includes video surveillance recovered from both the interior and exterior of the garage.

Kolsch is charged with Murder in the Second Degree, a Class A felony, two counts of Robbery in the First Degree, a Class B felony; and one count of Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, a Class E felony. She was arraigned  before Supreme Court Justice  Timothy P. Mazzei and was remanded without bail.

Alvarenga is charged with Murder in the Second Degree, a Class A felony; two counts of Robbery in the First Degree, a Class B felony; two counts of Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, a Class E felony; and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree, a Class A misdemeanor. She was arraigned before County Court Judge Anthony S. Senft, Jr., on Jan. 6 and was remanded without bail.

Perez is charged with Murder in the Second Degree, a Class A felony, two
counts of Robbery in the First Degree, a Class B felony, one count of Conspiracy in the Fourth
Degree, a Class E felony; and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree,
a Class A misdemeanor. He was arraigned before County Court Judge, Anthony S.
Senft, Jr., on Jan, 9, and remanded without bail.

Strickland  is charged with Murder in the Second Degree, a Class A felony; two counts of Robbery in the First Degree, a Class B felony; and two counts of Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, a Class E felony. He was arraigned before County Court Judge Anthony S. Senft, Jr., on Jan. 9 remanded without bail.`

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Eric S. Aboulafia of the Homicide
Bureau.

Comments / 5

Jojo
3d ago

Be careful of the company you keep. He was killed hanging with his friend “the drug dealer.” He died however the dealer is alive and has moved on to continue his sales in their community. Notice who identity is protected this story.

Reply
3
Helen B
3d ago

a needle in the correct vein will do the trick. No time food or medically caring for the vermin. is worth it..

Reply
3
 

HuntingtonNow

HuntingtonNow

Huntington, NY
