Victim shot before crashing into VB apartment complex, sparking fire: Police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police are investigating after they say a man was shot before crashing into an apartment building, which then lead to a fire at the complex.

On Wednesday, January 11, Virginia Beach Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle that had struck an apartment building, crashing through the wall of an apartment.

News 3/Lauryn Bass Virginia Beach police said one person died after a vehicle crashed into this building on Featherstone Court, Jan. 11, 2023.

Upon arrival, Virginia Beach Fire Department crews attempted to render aid to the driver, 33-year-old Gregory James Smith Jr., of Newport News.

While attempting to aid Smith, VBFD noticed the driver was possibly suffering from an injury believed to be a gunshot wound. Smith was declared deceased on scene, according to police.

The exact cause of death has not yet been determined by the Medical Examiner's Office.

While working on the victim, the vehicle caught on fire, which then caught the apartment on fire.

The residents of the apartment were contacted and confirmed safe by police.

This case remains under investigation.

If you have information about this case, please contact the VBPD Detective Bureau at (757)-385-4101 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP/ P3tips.com.