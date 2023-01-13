ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Victim shot before crashing into VB apartment complex, sparking fire: Police

By Julia Varnier
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ip81_0kDtvm8M00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police are investigating after they say a man was shot before crashing into an apartment building, which then lead to a fire at the complex.

On Wednesday, January 11, Virginia Beach Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle that had struck an apartment building, crashing through the wall of an apartment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0zjE_0kDtvm8M00 News 3/Lauryn Bass
Virginia Beach police said one person died after a vehicle crashed into this building on Featherstone Court, Jan. 11, 2023.

Upon arrival, Virginia Beach Fire Department crews attempted to render aid to the driver, 33-year-old Gregory James Smith Jr., of Newport News.

TRENDING: Welfare check leads to police finding man, woman dead inside Newport News home: Police

While attempting to aid Smith, VBFD noticed the driver was possibly suffering from an injury believed to be a gunshot wound. Smith was declared deceased on scene, according to police.

The exact cause of death has not yet been determined by the Medical Examiner's Office.

While working on the victim, the vehicle caught on fire, which then caught the apartment on fire.

The residents of the apartment were contacted and confirmed safe by police.

You can watch the interview below where we spoke with two residents of the apartment, Laquan Cole and Grayson Lassiter, who lost more than material items after the crash.

READ MORE: VB couple loses home when car crashes into their apartment, killing driver

VB couple loses home when car crashes into their apartment, killing driver

This case remains under investigation.

If you have information about this case, please contact the VBPD Detective Bureau at (757)-385-4101 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP/ P3tips.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Overnight Suffolk shooting leaves 3 women injured, 2 in critical condition

WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. Overnight Suffolk shooting leaves 3 women injured, …. WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. Richneck Elementary School in Newport News will continue to be closed for all students through Friday. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/richneck-es-to-be-closed-all-week/. California Pizza Kitchen closes at MacArthur Center …. California Pizza Kitchen is the...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

19-year-old dies in shooting on County St. in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a homicide Sunday evening. Public Safety Communications received a call around 5:56 p.m. in reference to a shooting that had just taken place in the first block of County Street. A preliminary investigation indicated the...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Police respond to shooting on County St. in Hampton, 1 dead

Police respond to shooting on County St. in Hampton, …. California Pizza Kitchen closes at MacArthur Center …. California Pizza Kitchen is the latest business to leave MacArthur Center in Norfolk. Read more: https://bit.ly/3CSrCAr. Names of 3 killed by fire outside Elizabeth City …. Out in front of the house...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Inmate dies at Western Tidewater Regional Jail

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Suffolk Police Department is investigating the death of an inmate inside of Western Tidewater Regional Jail on Monday. At 10 a.m. an officer saw a medical emergency inside of a security block and called for medical and security help. Medical staff started to perform CPR and the use of an AED.
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

Fire in Portsmouth Saturday night sends one person to the hospital with injuries

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Fire crews in Portsmouth fought a blaze Saturday night that left two people without a place to live, and sent one of them to the hospital. At around 10:15 p.m., Crews from Portsmouth Fire Rescue and Emergency Services were dispatched to a reported residential structure fire on Jefferson Street, near the Emily Spong Center. They were assisted by crews from Navy Regional Fire.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

59K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy