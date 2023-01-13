ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

WWE superstar auctioning off custom-made boots in honor of Jackson Sparks

By Tyler Job
 3 days ago
WWE superstar Braun Strowman and the Green Bay Packers are helping honor one of the victims from the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy.

During Friday's WWE SmackDown at the Resch Center Jan. 13, Strowman — real name Adam Scherr — is going to be wearing custom-made Packers boots to honor eight-year-old Jackson Sparks.

The boots are then going to be auctioned off to benefit those impacted by the tragedy.

"I really want to say thank you to everyone that tries to bid on these boots, and help a good cause," Strowman said in a video on social media. "At the end of the day, I want to leave the world a little better than I found it, and each and every one of you can help do that right now."

Strowman said in the video that he was Sparks' favorite wrestler.

