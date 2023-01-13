ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Firefighting couple wins $1 million lottery prize

By Scott Wise
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fR04r_0kDtvDR300

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- They once worked together putting out fires in the City of Richmond. Now Michael and Mechelle Anderson, of Henrico County, must work together to decide what to do with their newfound fortune.

The Andersons bought one of the five grand prize-winning Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle tickets from the Virginia Lottery.

The winning numbers were announced on New Year's Day.

"I had to look at it like five hundred times!” Michael Anderson, who is still a firefighter, said.

The winning ticket was purchased at the CVS on Staples Mill Road, near Hungary Road, in Henrico.

Another winning ticket was purchased at Wegman's in Midlothian.

Seven tickets won $100,000, including one sold to a college student in Gloucester.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews.

Comments / 3

VA User
3d ago

Outstanding, not enough to quit work, but enough to not have a mortgage. Use it wisely. 🤜🏾🤛🏿

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theburn.com

New in NoVa: KPOT entering Northern Virginia market

A new Korean BBQ and hot pot restaurant chain is making its first moves into the greater Northern Virginia market. It’s called KPOT and they are working on initial locations in Falls Church and Woodbridge. KPOT blends two popular trends in Asian cuisine at the moment — the Korean...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Mega Millions jackpot run ends; one $10k winner in Virginia in Friday’s drawing

Although the jackpot-winning ticket in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing was not bought in Virginia, the Commonwealth still benefitted from all the excitement. During the 26 drawings of the jackpot run that began in October and ended with Friday night’s drawing, sales of Mega Millions tickets in Virginia generated an estimated $28.9 million in profit.
VIRGINIA STATE
K97.5

NC Man Wins $1,000,000 In Mega Millions Drawing

Multiple North Carolina residents won big during Friday the 13th’s Mega Millions prize drawing.  One lucky Charlotte,NC resident purchased a $2 ticket at a Kwik Mart and matched all 5 white balls, earning him a $1,000,000 Mega Millions prize. After circumventing unlikely odds of 1 in 12.6 million to win the prize, the winner now […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox5dc.com

DMV residents try their luck at Mega Millions $1.35 billion jackpot

It may have been Friday the 13th, but plenty of people all over D.C., Maryland, and Virginia were feeling lucky, purchasing Mega Millions tickets for their shot at a $1.35 billion jackpot. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke to a few people in North Bethesda Friday who already have plans for the money if they win.
MARYLAND STATE
Kicker 102.5

Arkansas Woman Wins $1 Million Dollars in Arkansas Lottery Game

An Arkansas woman from Conway is now a millionaire thanks to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery "Play it Again" drawing. The woman who wants to remain anonymous thought it was a scam when she received a certified letter on Thursday, January 12, 2023, stating she had won $1 million dollars. The Faulkner County woman called the number on the letter and claimed her million-dollar prize from the ASL Claim Center in Little Rock. The claimant’s name was randomly selected from all the eligible entries players had submitted from non-winning instant scratch-off tickets.
ARKANSAS STATE
Wave 3

Kentucky resident becomes millionaire after winning lottery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday the 13th proved lucky for the newest millionaire in Kentucky. While the second largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was hit in Maine on Friday, one Kentucky Lottery player will be celebrating as the Commonwealth’s newest millionaire, according to a release. “The fantastic second...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

63K+
Followers
11K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy