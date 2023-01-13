Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
'Veganuary' with Cafe Express LV
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Plant-based and vegan diets are becoming more popular, but why?. And what are the benefits of going to a plant-based diet?. Joining me now with more from Cafe Express LV is Ryan Barak.
news3lv.com
Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Leonel
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Happy, outgoing, and artistic are all words used to describe 14-yr old Leonel. Leonel has congenital heart disease, has had three open-heart surgeries, and endures ongoing treatments. Leonel has many interests, but traveling to exotic places has always been his greatest wish! His original wish...
news3lv.com
Melinda Sheckells recaps weekend events in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — There's always something to do when you're in Las Vegas. Joining me now with a recap of this past weekend's events and maybe some other ones you'll want to add to your calendars is editor of OnTheStrip.com and OffTheStrip.com, Melinda Sheckells.
news3lv.com
Lucky guest wins over $34K jackpot at Green Valley Ranch Casino
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Green Valley Ranch Casino had a lucky winner on Monday. The casino announced via Twitter that a $25 bet led the winner to the jackpot worth over $34,000. The lucky guest was playing poker when they received the winning Royal Flush hand. Congratulations to...
news3lv.com
Bubble Run 5K coming to Las Vegas Motor Speedway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If one of your New Year's resolutions was to be more active, this is the perfect opportunity. The Bubble Run 5K will be held at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway located at 7000 Las Vegas Blvd North on March 11. Check-in begins at 6 a.m.,...
news3lv.com
Actor Danny DeVito spotted at Las Vegas Strip, David Blaine show
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Actor, comedian, and filmmaker Danny DeVito was spotted on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday. DeVito spent the night with his family at Resorts World Las Vegas. According to Allied Global Marketing, he enjoyed dinner at the famed Crossroads Kitchen and, after, headed to the...
news3lv.com
The Broken Yolk Cafe opening second location in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Calling all breakfast and brunch enthusiasts!. The Broken Yolk Cafe will have its grand opening for its second Las Vegas location on Monday, Jan. 16, in Henderson at 6 a.m. The cafe will be located at 3458 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 10, and will be...
news3lv.com
Teller returns to 'Penn and Teller' show at Rio Las Vegas after heart surgery
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Raymond Teller, better known as just Teller, returned to the stage with his stage partner Penn Jillette for his first show in months following heart surgery. Teller underwent open-heart surgery in October and has been on rest as a result. On Thursday, he made his...
Universal Studios to open a year-round horror themed experience
If you're a fan of Halloween, then you won't have to wait until October. The post Universal Studios to open a year-round horror themed experience appeared first on KYMA.
news3lv.com
The Mob Museum to remember murder trial of Las Vegas kingpin
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The daughter of a Las Vegas kingpin is joining the Mob Museum in remembering a famous murder trial. The Mob Museum is hosting “Against All Odds: Oscar Goodman and the 40th Anniversary of the Jimmy Chagra Murder Trial” on Wednesday, January 18 at 7 p.m.
news3lv.com
New world record set at Siegel's Bagelmania bagel eating competition
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One man celebrated National Bagel Day with a mouthful of cream cheese and an all-new world record. Eating competitors gathered in Las Vegas for Siegel’s Bagelmania World Bagel Eating Championship on Sunday. Members of the Major League Eating circuit had the opportunity to eat...
news3lv.com
The art of hair hanging
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Hair hanging is a stunning circus art that isn't as widely practiced as some other art forms but is an act you can catch right here on the las vegas strip. Joining me now with more is hair hang artist in the hit variety show...
foodgressing.com
Chinese New Year Las Vegas 2023: Lion Dance, Restaurants
Las Vegas will celebrate Chinese New Year—or Lunar New Year—in spectacular fashion. Resorts throughout the destination commemorate the Year of the Rabbit with festive décor, authentic experiences, and delectable culinary offerings. Chinese New Year 2023 is Sunday, January 22. Here’s a look at what’s happening for Chinese New Year Las Vegas 2023.
news3lv.com
Winnie and Ethel's Downtown Diner to host pop-up ahead of grand opening
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Winners of The Great Las Vegas Coffee Shop Giveaway are getting ready to take their diner downtown. Winnie and Ethel's is hosting its first pop-up of the year after winning the Dapper Companies contest. "Burgers, Fries & Shakes, Oh My!" will be held at breakfast...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas comes together for annual MLK Parade downtown
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas and the entire nation are celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life on Monday, including with a parade downtown. This year's theme is "Living the dream; it starts with me. Shifting priorities to create the beloved community." Street closures began...
news3lv.com
16th annual World Sign-Spinning Championship held on Fremont Street
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas gets to host all kinds of championships, but perhaps none as unique as this one held on Fremont Street. On Saturday, the 16th annual World Sign-Spinning Championship was hosted by Aarrow. Spinners from 40 different U.S. cities and 10 international cities competed for...
8newsnow.com
Discount offered for National Bagel Day
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sunday, Jan. 15, is National Bagel Day and if you’re ready to try some new and unusual flavors like a hot Cheetos bagel, there’s a bagel place in Las Vegas you might want to try. The Bagel Nook in Downtown Summerlin has 30...
963kklz.com
Win Tickets To See Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band In Las Vegas
Ringo Starr is truly a legend. His artistry and iconic legacy to the music industry has left lasting impressions upon different generations!. Well, Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band are coming to Las Vegas to give us a performance of a lifetime! Starr and his band will be coming to The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on May 24, 26 and 27. This Memorial Day weekend will be one to remember with this concert, which is truly a bucket-list event.
8newsnow.com
Reckless riding in Las Vegas community raises concerns about safety
Reckless riding continues to be a problem on Las Vegas roads with kids riding their bikes into oncoming traffic, and many in the Southern Highland Community said they are fed up. Reckless riding in Las Vegas community raises concerns …. Reckless riding continues to be a problem on Las Vegas...
Eater
Downtown’s New Food Hall Boasts Ube Bread Pudding, Ramen, and Porchetta Sandwiches
The latest food hall to open in the Las Vegas Valley is located downtown, inside the Fremont Hotel and Casino. Food halls are catching on in Las Vegas and the one at the Fremont marks the first one downtown. It coincides with a string of changes for the 66-year-old casino, including a new sportsbook and renovated guest rooms. The food hall now occupies space that used to be a parking garage. And it introduces a handful of new options for breakfast, quick-service dinners, and late-night ramen.
