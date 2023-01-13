PARSIPPANY — Scouts BSA Troop 173 of Parsippany participated in the annual Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots toy drive and Jersey Cares Annual Coat Drive. Troop 173 collected new toys that, along with others collected by Scouts in Patriots Path Council (headquartered in Cedar Knolls), were distributed to needy children of all ages during the holiday season. Troop 173 has served youth in the Parsippany, Hanover, Morris Plains, and Boonton areas since 1957 and participates in many community and conservation service projects.

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ ・ 20 HOURS AGO