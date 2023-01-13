Read full article on original website
Scouts BSA Troop 173 Participated in Toys for Tots and Jersey Cares Annual Coat Drive
PARSIPPANY — Scouts BSA Troop 173 of Parsippany participated in the annual Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots toy drive and Jersey Cares Annual Coat Drive. Troop 173 collected new toys that, along with others collected by Scouts in Patriots Path Council (headquartered in Cedar Knolls), were distributed to needy children of all ages during the holiday season. Troop 173 has served youth in the Parsippany, Hanover, Morris Plains, and Boonton areas since 1957 and participates in many community and conservation service projects.
Parsippany Wrestling Pasta Dinner Fundraiser was a Huge Success
PARSIPPANY — The cooking crew of Morris County’s Sons of Italy ~ Lodge 2561, armed with their pots, pans, and culinary skills, arrived at Parsippany’s Police Athletic Building, 33 Baldwin Road, to provide and prepare a hearty Italian dinner of pasta, meatballs, in support of Parsippany Wrestling Annual Pasta Dinner Fundraiser.
Spring 2023 Par-Troy Little League West Registration
PARSIPPANY — Spring 2023 Par-Troy Little League West Registration is open until March 23. SOFTBALL: Farm League: Ages 6-8 (Must be six by 12/31/2022); Minor League: Ages 8-10 (must be eight by 12/31/2022); Major League: Ages 10-12 (must be ten by 12/31/2022) and Junior League: Ages 13-16 (must be 13 by 12/31/2022).
Woman’s Club Offers High School Scholarships
PARSIPPANY — Parsippany High and Parsippany Hills seniors are encouraged to apply for the $1,000 scholarships open to ALL graduating seniors. Multiple scholarships will be awarded. Please apply through the school’s Guidance Department and follow their timeline and procedures. Scholarships have been awarded to hundreds of students over 65 years, thanks to the club’s successful Fund Raisers.
Parsippany Resident Arrested for DWI in Hanover Township
PARSIPPANY — Hanover Township Police Officer Erick Magley arrested Ketankumar Shah, 56, Lake Hiawatha, after responding to a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday, December 20. After a brief investigation, Shah was arrested for DWI and was transported to Hanover Township Police Headquarters for processing. Shah was issued motor vehicle...
