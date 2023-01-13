Read full article on original website
Breaking Buckeye Quarterback CJ Stroud Makes Decision on Future
OHIO – Buckeye football player CJ Stroud is heading to the draft he announced on Monday. On twitter CJ stated, “First and foremost, I want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for blessing me with health, favor and opportunity. To my family, thank you for laying the foundation on which I stand. Through all the uncertainties one thing was always certain, our love for one another. Thank you for always believing and supporting me.”
Busting Myths - Columbus, Ohio: Rude and Crude
Both cause and consequence of Columbus as the “plague city” is City government’s—Council and paid staff including Columbus Police Department—rudeness. In ways that once surprised me, the City’s disrespect, dismissal, and incivility mirror the literal crudeness of the failing physical city, from filth to lack of sanitation, and endless broken streets and sidewalks. (See my “The plague city: Daily life in Columbus, Ohio,” Busting Myths, Columbus Free Press, Dec. 17, 2022.)
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Discover the Largest Forest in Ohio (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Ohio (And What Lives Within It) Ohio is home to a diverse range of forests, including deciduous, coniferous, and mixed woodlands. These forests benefit the state in many ways, providing clean air and water, a large habitat for wildlife, and recreational opportunities like camping, hiking, hunting, and fishing.
Former buckeye discusses new movie, what's next for his acting career
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — He's gone from the basketball court to the big screens. Former buckeye Otis Winston discusses his new movie "Plane" and future projects with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
Celebrating Karaline Cohen final day with Good Day Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco share their funny memories and moments to celebrate Karaline Cohen's last day. And former buckeye Jimmie Bell brought chicken wings and shared his favorite memories with Karaline Cohen.
2 Northland High students to represent USA at Global Youth Leadership Summit in Berlin
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two students at Northland High School will be representing the United States at the 2023 Unified Youth Leadership Conference at the World Games in Berlin, Germany this summer!. Unified youth leaders Fatimata Sal and Mamie Joe received the special announcement on Friday at school. They...
No injuries reported in northeast Columbus kitchen fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No injuries were reported following a kitchen fire in northeast Columbus early Monday morning. Fire crews were called to a house along Schenley Drive just after midnight on a report of a fire. According to firefighters, the fire started in the kitchen. Crews were able...
Person shot, killed in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was killed in a shooting in east Columbus near Whitehall Monday afternoon. The shooting happened near South Hampton Road and Broadmoor Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. Columbus police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not release any suspect...
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants, which all serve delicious Japanese food (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you want a tasty bowl of ramen, you can't go wrong with this place in central Ohio. Customers enjoy their tonkotsu ramen, which has a delicious and creamy broth made from pork bones and chicken bones. You can add a variety of toppings to your ramen such as chashu pork, grilled chicken, gyoza, spicy pork kimchi, shrimp tempura, and more. Patrons also enjoy the restaurant's curry, which is made with 11 different fruits and vegetables plus 10 different spices, and highly recommend getting the curry with pork cutlets.
Linden community pushing to keep Dr. King's dream alive
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Leaders in Linden are stepping up and speaking out, pushing to make a difference in the community and keeping the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. alive. Community members marched in the streets Monday in honor of King, highlighting his message of non-violence. Event...
Columbus community gathers for Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, a large crowd of Columbus community members filled an exhibit hall at the Greater Columbus Convention Center Monday morning to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. “Is it a good day?” volunteer...
Three injured in Hocking County crash
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people, including a child, were injured in a crash in Hocking County Saturday afternoon. The Athens post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said the crash happened when a 2015 Nissan Versa was driving south on Scotts Creek Road south of Logan at approximately 4:30 p.m. For some […]
One dead after shooting at west Columbus grocery store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting involving a security guard at the entrance of a west Columbus grocery store Sunday night. Columbus police responded to a call for a shooting at the Kroger grocery store on 3600 Soldano Boulevard, at approximately 6:44 p.m. Police found Paris Royal, 26, injured with […]
Ohio fiction writer turns pages to nonfiction to warn of statehouse attacks on democracy
Political thriller author David Pepper briefly stepped out of fiction writing in 2021 to offer cautionary tale about a phenomenon in dozens of statehouses across the country, including Ohio. His nonfiction book, “Laboratories of Autocracy: A Wake-Up Call from the Front Lines,” is a case study about the attack on...
Fake $100 bills used for movies circulating in Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)– Several reports of fake $100 bills used in movies have been reported to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office recently. According to deputies, the bills have “for motion picture purposes” and “This is not a legal tender” on the front of the bill. On the back, it says “In prop we trust.” […]
Columbus is home to the first Death Cafe in the country
Some individuals take their coffee with cream and sugar, others drink it straight black. And then there are those who prefer to discuss death alongside their cup of joe. Billed as the first of its kind in the United States, the Columbus Death Cafe is a pop-up event that meets at different locations throughout the city, affording guests a free venue to discuss death from personal and philosophical perspectives.
Two Suspects in Columbus Homicide Arrested in Perry Co.
Two suspects in a Columbus homicide were taken into custody in Perry County on Friday. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said deputies assisted the Columbus Police Homicide Division with the apprehension of Savanna Dawson and Kyrios March. Sheriff William Barker said authorities responded to two location in southern Perry...
