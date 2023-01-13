ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland News - Fox 8

MLK Jr. Day is extra-special at Cleveland Metroparks

Why not spend MLK Jr Day at a Cleveland Metroparks Nature Center and enjoy FREE programs that include crafts, reptiles, scavenger hunts and more. Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer and Todd Meany learn about special 'Drop-By Programs' from naturalist Natalie Schroder. https://www.clevelandmetroparks.com/parks/calendar/2023/wsc/january/drop-by-mlk-nature-day.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Fox Jukebox: The Weeden Family Singers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Celebrating the life and legacy with music from The Weeden Family Singers has become a tradition on Fox 8 News in the Morning. The multi-generational choir led by Phyllis Weeden performs at community events around Northeast Ohio and has released a CD. The family has a special tie to the civil rights leader as their ancestor, Dr. John Weeden, often invited Martin Luther King Jr to Cleveland to speak at his church and help with voter registration drives.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Rain showers overnight, temps reach 50 tomorrow

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Showers continue to move in tonight and last through early tomorrow morning. By the morning commute, the rain will be very light and just a few sprinkles. Staying mild with temperatures in the 30s and 40s tonight. 0.25-0.50″ expected with a few pockets of heavier rain....
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

New Day, New You Road Trip: Innovative Fit

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

MLK weekend forecast: Any snow coming our way?

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A cold night ahead. By morning most of us will be around 20 degrees. Few clouds tonight, contributing to the temperature drop. Gradually warming as we head through the long weekend, clouds increase MLK Day with showers after sundown. Looking ahead to next week, we have two rain systems moving in as temperatures rebound into the 40s and near 50.
CLEVELAND, OH

