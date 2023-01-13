‘Justice wasn’t served in this case’: Family of Kevin Jones angered by decision to drop Keith Davis Jr.’s criminal cases

Earlene Neals reacts to the fact that charges against Keith Davis Jr. were dropped in the 2015 fatal shooting of her grandson, Kevin Jones. Baltimore Police/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Earlene Neals couldn’t stop screaming when Baltimore’s top prosecutor told her family Thursday that charges would be dropped against the man who was tried four times for the killing of her grandson, Kevin Jones.

Neals’ son, Reginald Jones, called her into the meeting with State’s Attorney Ivan Bates over the phone on Thursday as Bates broke the news to Jones in person.

“Until now, I think we were treated very fairly,” Neals said Friday in an interview at her home in York, Pennsylvania. “But this new thing is just totally confusing and hurtful. We really feel that Kevin is not getting the justice that he deserves.”

On Friday morning, Bates ended the prosecution of Keith Davis Jr. for the 2015 fatal shooting of Kevin Jones, a 22-year-old security guard at the Pimlico Race Course.

Davis’ release comes after his wife, Kelly, whom he married while incarcerated, built a grassroots campaign and waged all-out political war against former state’s attorney Marilyn Mosby and the Baltimore Police Department over what Keith Davis’ supporters believe was a bogus prosecution.

Kevin Jones was shot 11 times, including in the face and head, as he walked to work just before 5 a.m. on June 7, 2015. Since that day, his family has waited years for justice in the killing of their child and grandson.

“This case has always been about the pursuit of justice for Kevin Jones and his family,” former State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby told The Baltimore Sun on Friday.

There were four murder trials for Davis, with the jury deadlocking in his first trial in 2017. The same year, another jury found him guilty, a conviction that was later overturned when a judge determined prosecutors withheld information from his defense. There was another hung jury in his third trial. Davis’ fourth, in 2019, led to a conviction, but it was again overturned following a sweeping appellate court ruling .

Bates describes the Davis case as a tainted prosecution led by Mosby, his predecessor.

“They’re trying to say everything stems from Marilyn Mosby, but as far as I’m concerned, she tried her best to bring this case to a reasonable end,” Neals said.

Neals criticized the campaign Kelly Davis mobilized with the rallying cry of “Free Keith Davis Jr.,” saying none of his supporters really knew what happened the day her grandson was shot.

She described her grandson as a sweet boy, admired for his work ethic by his colleagues at the race track. The two bonded over their shared love of 1960s music, including Otis Redding and the Temptations. Jones called his grandmother frequently to argue over which artist sang a particular song. When the Pennsylvania resident visited her Baltimore grandchildren, Jones was the one who always came running to help her out of the car.

When Neals received the call about Kevin Jones’ death, she sank to the kitchen floor and drove to Baltimore in her pajamas. “I was praying that they had made a mistake,” she said through tears on Friday. “I miss him so much.”

Relatives said Jones doted on his cousins, especially the youngest kids, and carried hot sauce in his backpack.

Reginald Jones, Kevin’s father, said Friday he was still trying to make sense of what went wrong in the case against Davis. “It’s just messed up that we went through all these years,” he said. “Justice wasn’t served in this case.”

Reginald Jones had another child in December, a boy named Kevin who his grandmother said resembles the grandson she lost in 2015.

Teaira Lewis, Kevin’s cousin, called the family’s years-long wait for justice in the courts “traumatic,” saying she sought therapy after being forced to relive the loss repeatedly.

“I just think the system is a failure,” Lewis said in a phone interview Friday. “It failed our family, it failed Kevin, and I don’t trust anything about our justice system.”

Lewis said her cousin was excited to begin attending Baltimore City Community College, often calling her in the middle of the night to ask for help filling out federal student aid forms.

Another cousin, Shanterry Woodard, said Kevin Jones was a sheltered kid who loved football and valued his family.

Woodard changed Jones’ diapers when he was a baby and saw him mature into a young man who worked hard and wanted to earn a degree. “Watching him grow up from a child to a grown man was a privilege,” she said.

She said Jones is deeply missed and that the meaning of his life had gotten lost in the lengthy court battle and contentious politics of Davis’ case.

“He just wanted to make his family happy. That’s why he worked so hard like he did every day. And he lost his life on the streets for no reason,” Woodard said. “The outcome of it is like a slap in the face, but what can we really do?”

Baltimore Police on Friday did not respond to a question about whether they are further investigating the killing.

Baltimore Sun reporters Lee O. Sanderlin and Alex Mann contributed to this article.