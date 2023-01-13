Read full article on original website
westkentuckystar.com
Mayfield woman jailed on possession charges
A traffic stop in McCracken County late Sunday night landed a Mayfield woman in jail. Deputies stopped the vehicle on Old Mayfield Road for an alleged traffic violation. The sheriff's office said a search uncovered crystal meth, suboxone, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. The driver, 34-year-old Richardann L. Davis, was charged...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah pair facing meth charges
A McCracken County traffic stop landed two Paducah residents behind bars early Monday morning. Deputies stopped the vehicle on Brown Street and performed a search. The sheriff's office said the driver, 37-year-old Ronald L. Hoyle, and passenger, 45-year-old Elizabeth L. Thomason, were both found to be in possession of methamphetamine and other items related to drug paraphernalia.
kzimksim.com
Perryville man arrested on drug charge
A Perryville man was arrested Tuesday evening on a drug charge in Cape Girardeau County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 38-year-old Daniel Aguilar was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute meth. He was taken to the Cape Girardeau County Jail on a 24 hour hold.
kzimksim.com
Suspect taken into custody in Perry County School District 32 case
A juvenile has been taken into custody in connection with threats made against Perry County School District 32. At a Sunday afternoon news conference, Perryville police chief Direk Hunt said breaks in the case came Saturday morning. A Perry County Sheriff’s Office officer, who serves as a school resource officer, received information from a police officer in Herculaneum about a juvenile student who recently transferred to the Perryville district. Separately, a police detective received information from a school resource officer in Fredericktown with information about a suspect. Perryville police contacted the juvenile’s guardians and asked them to bring the juvenile to the police station for questioning. During questioning, the suspect allegedly admitted to making the telephone threats. At which point, the juvenile was taken into custody and turned over to juvenile authorities.
KFVS12
Convicted drug dealer found guilty of two new drug sales
Kennett, Mo. (KFVS) - A Kennett man was convicted today for two drug sales near a protected location on separate occasions. Nicholas Jain, Dunklin County Prosecutor, announced that Dewayne Anthony Cross, 40, of Kennett, Mo., was convicted on January 12 by a Dunklin County Jury. Cross was convicted of distributing a controlled substance near a protected location on two separate occasions.
KFVS12
Mayfield woman arrested for entering a local residence
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman in Mayfield, Ky., has been arrested after she entered a local residence without the resident’s consent. On January 13, the Mayfield Police Department responded to a woman breaking into and entering a local residence. According to a release from the Mayfield Police Department,...
kbsi23.com
Suspect in Perry County school threats in custody
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – A suspect connected with the threats last week to Perry County School District 32 is in custody. Perryvile Police Chief Direk L. Hunt announced at a press conference Sunday afternoon in Perryville that a juvenile admitted to making both phone calls this week. The juvenile...
kbsi23.com
Poplar Bluff Police Department asks for help finding man with active warrant
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – The Poplar Bluff Police Department asks the public for any information on the whereabouts of a man with an active warrant through probation and parole. Dennis Eugene Campbell, 44, was last seen near Pine Street and C Street. Campbell has an active warrant through...
westkentuckystar.com
Search warrant nets Paducah men on drug charges
A search warrant executed on a home in Paducah nets two men on drug charges. McCracken County Sheriff's detectives searched a home on Northview Drive on Thursday. During the search, they allegedly found crack cocaine and marijuana, plus various items of drug paraphernalia. Two men were arrested including the resident,...
kzimksim.com
Cape police seeking information about shots fired on North St.
Officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 600 block of North Street in reference to shots fired Friday around noon. Officers located multiple shell casings in the area. At this time, no reports of injuries or property damage have been reported. Witnesses reported observing a white SUV leaving the area at a high rate of speed near the same time. The Cape Girardeau Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance if you have any information in reference to this incident.
kbsi23.com
Man wanted for burglary arrested in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A man wanted by the the Graves County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Friday. Dean O’Reilly was arrested on KY 408 West near KY 440, according to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office. O’Reilly ran from a burglary, according to the sheriff’s office....
westkentuckystar.com
Gang member to get 75 years in prison for Mayfield drive-by shooting death
A former Vice Lord gang member will be sentenced to 75 years in prison for a drive-by shooting that killed a 23-year-old Mayfield woman in 2019. According to the Graves County Commonwealth Attorney's Office, Stanford Shelton entered a guilty plea to multiple felony charges on Wednesday as the two-and-a-half day jury trial was nearing its end.
KFVS12
Paducah Police release 2022 crime report
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah Police report crime has dropped or remained steady in the city for a fifth year. In their 2022 report, police said crimes against people dropped nine percent and crimes against property increased six percent. Crimes against persons are considered murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault and...
kbsi23.com
Man with warrants for arrest taken into custody after police chase in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – A man with warrants for his arrest was taken into custody Tuesday in Mayfield. Cameron Oglesby, 20, of Madisonville was arrested by the Mayfield Police Department after officers made contact with him and learned he had warrants for his arrest out of Hopkins County. Mayfield...
KFVS12
Update: Suspect caught - Thursday night shooting near Benton, Mo.
KFVS12
Kennett man convicted for selling drugs
Jevon Elliott has been sentenced on multiple charges of aggravated battery to police officers. This summer in Sikeston, you might see the words "under construction" on the roads. Beshear shares Team Kentucky update, good news for economic growth. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. Governor Beshear held another Team Kentucky update...
kbsi23.com
Person of interest identified after threats to Perry County School District 32
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – Police have identified a person of interest after receiving two phone calls threatening the Perry County School District 32. However, they are not releasing an identity yet. Authorities held a news conference Friday afternoon and announced the caller used VoIP (Voice Over Internet Protocol) to...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau police investigating report of shots fired on North St.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a report of shots fired in the 600 block of North Street. According to Cape Girardeau police, they responded to the 600 block of North Street around 12:01 p.m. on Friday, January 13. Officers found multiple shell casings in the area. Currently,...
KFVS12
Two dead in Kennett fire
KFVS12
Suspect arrested after leading Cape Girardeau police on chase in stolen vehicle
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A suspect was arrested after police say he led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle. According to the Lt. Rick Schmidt with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, on Tuesday, January 10, just before 10:30 a.m., officers found a vehicle that had been reported stolen from an area McDonald’s.
