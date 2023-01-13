ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Muncie woman intentionally ran down bicyclist with car

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie woman on Tuesday was charged with using her car to intentionally run down a male acquaintance who was riding a bicycle. Erica Arnold, 35, is charged with attempted aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison, in Delaware Circuit Court 5.
Two Pulaskians killed in Clinton County wreck

Jan. 16—Two Pulaski men were killed in a wreck that took place in Clinton County on Saturday. Jonathan Farmer, 32, of Eubank, and Jacob Dick, 31, of Science Hill were killed in a two-vehicle wreck that took place on U.S. 127. According to Kentucky State Police Post 15, Farmer...
