Four burn victims hospitalized after Thursday night house fire

By Chelsea Swift
 3 days ago

Erie fire inspectors continue to investigate the cause of a fire that broke out on East 13th Street in Erie.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, City of Erie fire crews responded to a structure fire in the 500 block of East 13th Street. When crews arrived on the scene, there were flames shooting from the east and west of a single-story home.

Several burn victims were taken to the hospital, and one resident was uninjured. The one resident that was able to speak to firefighters said they were heating the home with propane.

“Other crews that arrived on the scene were met with four victims from inside the house that had different injuries. All four victims were transported to the hospital by different ambulances from Erie County, and at least one of those individuals had been transferred to Pittsburgh by EmergyCare,“ said Chief Fire Inspector Don Sauer, City of Erie.

Sauer added that the victims’ injuries were described as non-life threatening. The department will continue to investigate.

