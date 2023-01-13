Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago weather: Showers, storms and maybe even snow heading to Chicago area this week
Chicago braces for a pair of storms this week
Chicago First Alert Weather: Rainy day
Man dead after falling onto CTA train tracks in River North
Man dies after falling onto third rail at CTA Brown Line tracks in River North
Indian cuisine at Indienne in Chicago’s River North neighborhood – Chicago Tribune
Chef Sujan Sarkar is seen at his restaurant Indienne in Chicago’s River North neighborhood on Jan. 12, 2023. (Terrence Antonio James / Chicago Tribune) Even though it’s only been open for a few months, Indienne already offers one of Chicago’s most exciting and pleasurable tasting menu experiences. It’s also one of its most reasonably priced.
Burglary crew hit six businesses in Chicago in less than 3 hours
Man dies after falling onto electrified rail at station in Chicago
Voting opens for Chicago's first-ever snowplow naming contest
CHICAGO - The finalists have been revealed for Chicago's first "Name a Snowplow" contest. Some of the 50 finalists include Austin Plowers, Ferris Blizzard's Day Off, and Sleet Home Chicago. The top six snowplow names will represent one snowplow in each of the city's six snow districts. You can cast...
Bed Bath & Beyond Announces 3 More Illinois Store Closings
At one point, there were over 20 Bed Bath & Beyond stores here in the state of Illinois. However, given the heaps of bad news BB&B got toward the end of last year, that number is dwindling--as you can see with the addition of more stores to their list of Illinois locations about to be shuttered permanently.
Water line breaks at The Max in McCook
A water line break flooded a concession stand and elevator shaft late last month at The Max, McCook Mayor Terrance Carr said. The Max is another name for McCook Athletic & Exposition, the village’s huge facility for indoor sports and gatherings at 4740 Vernon Ave. “Day after Christmas, we...
Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain arrives Monday, but temperatures climb
6 business burglaries reported on Chicago’s Northwest Side
Along DuSable Lake Shore Drive, a second loss for grieving woman
CHICAGO (CBS) – On DuSable Lake Shore Drive, a car slammed into a pole and took it out, but it's what else was a casualty that was a real gut punch to a Chicago woman.CBS 2's Noel Brennan had the story on what seems to be a cursed spot on the road.That's especially true during rush hour and especially for those trying to cross the busy road on foot or bike. Last year, there was a deadly crash at the spot and last month, that same loss was felt all over again.Before they picked a home, Jaime Bolognone and Gerardo...
Someone has broken into Cunneen's Bar in Chicago's Rogers Park for the second time in a month
CHICAGO - Someone broke into Cunneen's Bar in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood early Saturday – again. The burglar damaged the door and stole $500 of liquor. "It's amazing that the person did not get hurt, because this is very heavy glass," said owner Belinda Cunneen. "The streets were busy, people were out here, they saw it happen."
Chicago Alderman Delay Plans to House Homeless Migrants at Closed School Due to Community Protests
Members of a South Side Chicago neighborhood protest housing migrants in shuttered elementary school saying the needs of the community should come first. A report published in October of 2022 stated that there were at least 65,000 homeless people living in Chicago. Added to this number are the migrants who have arrived in Chicago since September that the city must find resources to help settle. Since last fall about 4000 asylum-seekers were sent by Texas and other states have sent over 1400. Of those, the city remains responsible for approximately 1,500. There have also been over 4,000 Ukrainians that have come to Chicago from Feb. through December 2022, fleeing the Russian invasion of their country.
Woman, 25, shot while sitting in car on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A woman was wounded and hospitalized in a shooting Sunday night in the Chatham neighborhood. The 25-year-old was sitting in a vehicle around 7:50 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue when someone in a dark-colored sedan started shooting, police said. The woman suffered a gunshot...
Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild temperatures continue through weekend
Chicago shootings: At least 18 shot, 3 killed in weekend gun violence across city, police say
At least 18 people have been shot, three fatally, in Chicago shootings so far this weekend, police said.
Is There Chicago Garbage Pickup on MLK Day? How Garbage Collection Works on Holidays
Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which falls this year on Monday, Jan. 16, is a federal holiday across the country, meaning banks, government offices, and the United States Post Office is closed. It also means your regular garbage, trash and recycling pickup and collection may be impacted. According to the...
