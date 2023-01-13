Read full article on original website
Related
Mega Millions Winner: Here's Who Won The $1.35 Billion Jackpot
Friday's Mega Millions drawing was worth an estimated $1.35 billion.
Winning numbers for Mega Millions $1.1 billion jackpot announced
The winning numbers for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing — with an estimated jackpot of $1.1 billion — have been announced. The winning numbers are: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and a Mega Ball 9.This marks the fifth largest lottery jackpot ever, and the third largest in Mega Millions history. There have been 24 drawings since the Mega Millions jackpot was last won on Oct. 14. A single jackpot winner for Tuesday's drawing would have the choice of getting a lump-sum cash payout of an estimated $576.8 million before taxes. Or, they could take the annuity option, which...
Mega Millions reaches record-breaking jackpot for Friday
The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to a record-breaking $640 million ($328.3 million cash) for the drawing on Dec. 30, 2022. This is the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered in the final week of any year, and could provide someone with a very happy New Year's celebration. The current jackpot has been rolling over since the Dec. 27 drawing which did not bring a ticket match. This marks only...
Mega Millions $1.35B jackpot is game’s second highest
The Mega Millions lottery jackpot has ballooned once again to an estimated $1.35 billion after no player claimed the top prize in a drawing on Tuesday night.
Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.1 billion for Tuesday's drawing
With no winning tickets sold for nearly three months, the Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.1 billion for Tuesday night's drawing, the lottery said. This marks the fifth largest lottery jackpot ever, and the third largest in Mega Millions history. There have been 24 drawings since the Mega Millions jackpot was last won on Oct. 14. The winning numbers for Friday's $940 million drawing were 3, 20, 46, 59, 63, and a Mega Ball of 13. A single jackpot winner for Tuesday's drawing would have the choice of getting a lump-sum cash payout of an estimated $576.8 million before...
Comments / 0