With no winning tickets sold for nearly three months, the Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.1 billion for Tuesday night's drawing, the lottery said. This marks the fifth largest lottery jackpot ever, and the third largest in Mega Millions history. There have been 24 drawings since the Mega Millions jackpot was last won on Oct. 14. The winning numbers for Friday's $940 million drawing were 3, 20, 46, 59, 63, and a Mega Ball of 13. A single jackpot winner for Tuesday's drawing would have the choice of getting a lump-sum cash payout of an estimated $576.8 million before...

