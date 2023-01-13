ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WATE

Fog lingers early tonight for some before the wind increases

Pesky areas of fog will linger early tonight before winds increase late tonight ahead of a cold front which will increase rain chances towards daybreak.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

First Alert Forecast: Drying Out Today, First Alert Day Issued for Tomorrow

FIRST ALERT DAY ISSUED (TOMORROW) Another round of unsettled weather will be right on our heels for late in the day Wednesday and Wednesday night. That being said, we should be able to sneak in a good amount of dry time Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
WATE

Pet of the Week Back in Studio: Cumberland

Cumberland is this week's pet of the week from the Human Society of Tennessee Valley. He is an laid back adult cat and a snuggle buddy.
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

CODE RED WEATHER: Wind Advisory in effect for Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News is in a Code Red Weather Alert for possible storms Wednesday night into Thursday across Middle Tennessee. A Wind Advisory is in effect for much of Middle Tennessee from 7 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday. Winds from 15 to 25 mph can be expected with gusts up to 45 mph possible, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
TENNESSEE STATE
WAAY-TV

Rain moves out, Snow moves in

After an active day of severe storms, north Alabama will get a brief dry break for the bulk of the night. Colder air will move our way leading to lows in the 30s and wind chills as low as the 20s. Scattered snow showers are expected to develop late tonight...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
WATE

Smokies Parking Passes going on sale

Smokies park officials said in order to make the transition "as smooth as possible," the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will offer early sales of annual parking tags starting January 17.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WATE

KUB kicks off 2023 project to help keep families warm

During these cold winter months, many families struggle with the cost of heating their homes, especially with the rising cost of living. To help offset those costs, KUB launched Project Help.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Peeping Tom' caught at Tanning Business

A man is being called a peeping tom after he allegedly peered over a wall to watch a woman at a Fountain City tanning salon.
KNOXVILLE, TN
fox5atlanta.com

Extreme north Georgia sees light snowfall

Extreme north Georgia saw snow move through on Friday afternoon. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, and White counties until 3 a.m. Saturday.
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
WATE

List: Fatal street racing crashes in East Tennessee

One man was killed and two children were seriously injured in a crash on Tuesday that Knoxville Police said was the result of drag racing. Street racing has caused multiple fatal crashes in East Tennessee and across the state in recent years, causing lawmakers to stiffen penalties for dangerous drivers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

GSMNP spokesperson talks "Park It Forward" parking tags program

GSMNP spokesperson Dana Soehn talks about the annual required parking passes that are on sale now for visitors to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Other passes go on sale in February.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

New bill targets travel for abortion

Abortion is banned here in Tennessee and it could soon become even harder for a Tennessee woman to seek a legal abortion in another state.
TENNESSEE STATE

