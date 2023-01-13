Read full article on original website
Related
WATE
Fog lingers early tonight for some before the wind increases
Pesky areas of fog will linger early tonight before winds increase late tonight ahead of a cold front which will increase rain chances towards daybreak. Fog lingers early tonight for some before the wind …. Pesky areas of fog will linger early tonight before winds increase late tonight ahead of...
WEATHER 1-18,2023 Strong Storms Possible This Evening
We are going to see lots of wind, and possibly some strong storms this evening. The winds will continue through tomorrow, and we will see a major drop in temps to a more seasonal level. Hazardous Weather Outlook. Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 228 AM CST Wed...
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Drying Out Today, First Alert Day Issued for Tomorrow
FIRST ALERT DAY ISSUED (TOMORROW) Another round of unsettled weather will be right on our heels for late in the day Wednesday and Wednesday night. That being said, we should be able to sneak in a good amount of dry time Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
WATE
Pet of the Week Back in Studio: Cumberland
Cumberland is this week's pet of the week from the Human Society of Tennessee Valley. He is an laid back adult cat and a snuggle buddy. Cumberland is this week's pet of the week from the Human Society of Tennessee Valley. He is an laid back adult cat and a snuggle buddy.
fox17.com
CODE RED WEATHER: Wind Advisory in effect for Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News is in a Code Red Weather Alert for possible storms Wednesday night into Thursday across Middle Tennessee. A Wind Advisory is in effect for much of Middle Tennessee from 7 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday. Winds from 15 to 25 mph can be expected with gusts up to 45 mph possible, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday
More severe storms are possible Wednesday evening through early Thursday morning.
Snow hits NC mountains on Saturday morning; freezing morning temperatures ahead
(WGHP) — A number of people in the NC mountains woke up to snowfall Saturday morning! Ashe County saw the most measurable snowfall in the FOX8 viewing area, picking up around 2 inches. Weather across the Piedmont Triad The highest snowfall totals in the state were in Yancey County, picking up between 15 and 24 […]
Friday’s snow in East TN caught on camera
Some areas of East Tennessee caught a glimpse of the snow that fell on Friday.
WAAY-TV
Rain moves out, Snow moves in
After an active day of severe storms, north Alabama will get a brief dry break for the bulk of the night. Colder air will move our way leading to lows in the 30s and wind chills as low as the 20s. Scattered snow showers are expected to develop late tonight...
WATE
Smokies Parking Passes going on sale
Smokies park officials said in order to make the transition “as smooth as possible," the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will offer early sales of annual parking tags starting January 17. Smokies Parking Passes going on sale. Smokies park officials said in order to make the transition “as smooth...
WATE
KUB kicks off 2023 project to help keep families warm
During these cold winter months, many families struggle with the cost of heating their homes, especially with the rising cost of living. To help offset those costs, KUB launched Project Help. KUB kicks off 2023 project to help keep families …. During these cold winter months, many families struggle with...
PHOTOS: Snow is falling in the Tennessee Valley!
Flakes are starting to flurry in North Alabama and parts of middle Tennessee - and we want to see what it looks like where you live!
3 tornadoes touched down in East TN, National Weather Service says
Survey teams with the National Weather Service in Morristown found preliminary evidence of three tornadoes touching down in East Tennessee, part of a storm system that moved across southern states on Thursday, killing at least 9 people.
WATE
Peeping Tom' caught at Tanning Business
A man is being called a peeping tom after he allegedly peered over a wall to watch a woman at a Fountain City tanning salon. A man is being called a peeping tom after he allegedly peered over a wall to watch a woman at a Fountain City tanning salon.
fox5atlanta.com
Extreme north Georgia sees light snowfall
Extreme north Georgia saw snow move through on Friday afternoon. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, and White counties until 3 a.m. Saturday.
List: Fatal street racing crashes in East Tennessee
One man was killed and two children were seriously injured in a crash on Tuesday that Knoxville Police said was the result of drag racing. Street racing has caused multiple fatal crashes in East Tennessee and across the state in recent years, causing lawmakers to stiffen penalties for dangerous drivers.
WATE
GSMNP spokesperson talks "Park It Forward" parking tags program
GSMNP spokesperson Dana Soehn talks about the annual required parking passes that are on sale now for visitors to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Other passes go on sale in February. WATE Midday News. GSMNP spokesperson talks “Park It Forward” parking …. GSMNP spokesperson Dana Soehn talks...
WATE
New bill targets travel for abortion
Abortion is banned here in Tennessee and it could soon become even harder for a Tennessee woman to seek a legal abortion in another state. Abortion is banned here in Tennessee and it could soon become even harder for a Tennessee woman to seek a legal abortion in another state.
Comments / 0