Powered Wheelchairs Market Size, Growth 2023 COVID19 Impact Analysis, Future Scope, Demand and Opportunity Top Companies Are Permobil, Pride Mobility, Ottobock, Invacare,

Medical Aesthetic Devices Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Number of Aesthetic Procedures Worldwide Boosts Sector - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Medical Aesthetic Devices Market, By Type of Device, By Application, By End User, and By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Medical aesthetic devices are medical devices used to improve appearance. These devices are used to address...
Global Cell Harvester Market Report to 2028 - Featuring Esco Micro, Sartorius, Cox Scientific and Pall Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Cell Harvester Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028: Segmented By Type (Displacement Collector, Therapy Collector), By Modality (Automated, Manual, Auto-trap), By Application, By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global cell harvester market is...
Wet Chemicals Market for Electronics and Semiconductor Applications Global Report 2022: Growth in Consumer Electronics, Computing and 5G Bolsters Demand - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Wet Chemicals Market for Electronics and Semiconductor Applications - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The wet chemicals market for electronics and semiconductor applications is expected to reach USD 1,617.53 million by the end of this year and is...
Insights on the Blockchain in Media, Advertising and Entertainment Global Market to 2027 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $145 Million - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment estimated at US$473.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 66.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Global Energy Efficient Motor Market 2022 to 2027: Initiatives by Industries to Curb Greenhouse Effect Drive Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Energy Efficient Motor Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global energy efficient motor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.52% during 2022-2027. Motors are the major energy-consuming equipment across end-user industries, resulting in high energy costs for companies.
Meet Alex Lee, taking over the marketing and sales industry with his company, Paxton Energy
It is impossible to ignore the growth and ongoing changes that various industries and sectors have been going through. These developments are the result of several technological advancements as well as the unrelenting passion and drive of young professionals and business owners who make it a point to always innovate and work wonders with anything they get their hands on. Many of these bright individuals rock the entrepreneurial world, but only a select few rare gems succeed in carving out a special niche for themselves and their distinctive businesses. Alex Lee, another young business talent who has completely taken over the marketing and sales industry by promoting renewable energy that helps people increase home efficiency and lower payments, saving people a tremendous amount on monthly utility bills, is one name that has been buzzing high recently. He carries out all of this business through his specialized company, Paxton Energy.
Social Saturation emerges as the AI-Powered Marketing Agency with new technology.
Social Saturation is developed as an AI-powered marketing agency. Recently, the company has exclusively launched itself in the international digital market. St. Petersburg, Florida, United States, 15th Jan 2023 – Social Saturation, an innovative AI-powered marketing agency, is proud to announce its launch, poised to change the way businesses approach marketing. Social Saturation harnesses the power of AI to identify market shifts on live campaigns, providing real-time alerts that suggest strategy adjustments for better ad placement. This allows businesses to stay ahead of the curve and capitalize on emerging trends in their industry.
Everstream Analytics, Kearney, and the World Economic Forum Launch Global Value Chain Barometer to Increase Supply Chain Resilience, Agility, and Sustainability
Collaboration Provides Monthly Predictive Outlook on Global Geopolitical, Technological, and Climate Risk Megatrends to Shape the Future of Advanced Manufacturing and Value Chains. Everstream Analytics, the global supply chain insights and risk analytics company, announced today that its proprietary data is featured in the World Economic Forum’s Value Chain Barometer...
Legenday Increases Silicone Extrusion Manufacturing Capabilities in 2023
This press release was orginally distributed by ReleaseWire. Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2023 -- LegenDay today announced they have invested in new silicone extrusion machines to increase manufacturing capability in 2023. The company targets a 7.9% increase in silicone extrusion parts by the end of Q1. "With the growing...
Germany Construction Equipment Market Report 2022: Strategic Assessment & Forecasts to 2028 - High Demand for Excavators Due to Mining, Construction, and Smart City Projects - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Germany Construction Equipment Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Germany construction equipment market share by units is expected to reach 101,807 units by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.02%. The Germany construction equipment market is expected to grow at...
NRF 2023: Digitate’s SaaS-powered, Intelligent Automation Solutions Transform the Future of Retail Operations
Digitate, (booth #5858) a leading provider of SaaS-based autonomous enterprise software for IT and business operations, today announced that during NRF 2023, the National Retail Federation’s flagship industry event, it is showcasing its retail solution – Digitate for Retail. The solution, built on Digitate’s award-winning Artificial Intelligence Operations (AIOps) platform, has been successfully deployed by more than 50 global leading retailers and Fortune 500 companies to fundamentally transform their retail operations.
Dione Protocol Secures Massive Funding and is Developing One of the Most Advanced Blockchains
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2023) - Dione protocol and its mission to democratize Green Energy has been described as a project powering the crypto revolution using renewable energy. The project has now announced that they are building a blockchain, a safe and secure wallet, and a cross-chain swap for seamless transactions between blockchains.
Welcome to the Future: Unlocking the Potential of the Next Generation Workspace"
Cleveland, Ohio Jan 15, 2023 (Issuewire.com) - In recent years, the field of workplace psychology has become increasingly important for the next generation of workers, and no one is better poised to lead the charge than Keith Fitten. Fitten brings a unique perspective to workplace psychology, having worked in both executive and employee roles throughout his career and now leading the charge against workplace inequalities as the founder and CEO of Axon Land Services.
First Insight Expands Next-Gen XM Platform for Retailers
Releases New Customer Engagement Solution, “Ask and Answer”. First Insight’s newest customer engagement addition “Ask & Answer” joins “Pick & Price” and “Rate & Rank” in creating the world’s leading customer engagement platform for Retail, InsightSUITE. Ask & Answer allows designers,...
First Insight Launches New Price Optimization Software
New software provides an immediate competitive advantage to retailers and brands grappling with 2023’s challenging economic environment. First Insight announced today that it has launched new price optimization software that will support retailers and brands with one of greatest challenges they face in today’s economic environment. In a recent report, First Insight and WWD found that 40% of retail executives revealed that, in the face of ongoing business challenges, pricing was the one area within their control. Pricing far outweighed other critical business priorities including inventory investment; inventory and supply chain logistics; customer retention and acquisition; store operations and labor; and last mile logistics. Furthermore, 60% of retail executives believe that Voice of Customer and analytics software like First Insight’s ground-breaking Price Optimization Solution is important or very important to their businesses.
Revieve Announces New Global Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud to Help Retailers and Brands Personalize Skincare, Makeup, Beauty and Wellness Experiences
Revieve®, a personalized digital brand experience company working with global brands, retailers and digital services providers in the beauty, skin, health and wellness categories, today announced a global strategic partnership with Google Cloud enabling the beauty industry to deliver personalized experience solutions through its enterprise-grade beauty and wellness technology cross-category, cross-channel, and throughout the customer journey.
Mensitaly.com Revamps Website: An Enhanced User Experience for Fashion-Conscious Men
Mensitaly.com, the top online retailer of premium men's clothing, is thrilled to announce the redesign of its website. Mensitaly.com, with its updated web design and enhanced user experience, is the go-to place for fashion-conscious men searching for the newest trends at unbeatable prices. The vast selection of men's clothing available...
Non-binary model George Gorg makes a big splash in the fashion industry; launches sustainable skincare brand, Bestie Skincare
On track to bring LGBTQ+ representation in fashion, George Gorg continues to put queer people front and center with the launch of Bestie Skincare, a game-changing brand that combines inclusivity, activism, and sustainability. George Gorg, the non-binary model, has carved out a name of their own in the fashion industry...
Swap Of All Swaps, Swapabee Is A Green Project Management GPM Oriented Initiative.
UK - 16 January, 2023 - Swapabee is an application that allows users to swap products with other potential products. The application has made headlines for exchanging a car for a boat in America. They recently launched their website after the successful launch of the application which in a short span of time has thousands of users with an increasing number of sign-ups every day.
Is everything known about shape and size of the universe, and how it works, wrong?
The two greatest theories of Physics are mutually conflicting because of wrong model of the universe. INDORE, Madhya Pradesh, India - Jan 16, 2023 - There are two pillars of modern physics-General Relativity (GR), which describes phenomena on the largest cosmological scale, and Quantum Mechanics (QM), which describes phenomena on the smallest, submicroscopic scale. But these two theories are incompatible and mutually contradictory. For nine decades, finding a way to reconcile the two has been the grandest goal of physicists worldwide.
