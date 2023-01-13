Read full article on original website
North America’s Largest Distributor of Luxury Fashion Chooses PIM Provider, Digital Wave Technology
MadaLuxe Group, the leading worldwide distributor of luxury fashion, has selected Digital Wave Technology for its Product Experience Management (PXM) Suite that combines Product Information Management (PIM), Product Master Data Management (PMDM), and Digital Asset Management (DAM), all on one platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release...
Megaport and Qrypt demonstrate First of its Kind Global Quantum Secure Data Transmissions
Qrypt and Megaport today debuted the ability to transmit data using quantum-secure methods powered by Qrypt quantum key generation technology. Using Megaport’s industry-leading Network as a Service (NaaS) platform, file-sharing applications were launched across several global data centers, including AWS in San Francisco, Azure US East in Virginia, and Google Cloud in Tokyo. The data shared between each location was protected using first-of-its-kind quantum-secure cryptography, ensuring privacy and security both now and into the future.
First Insight Launches New Price Optimization Software
New software provides an immediate competitive advantage to retailers and brands grappling with 2023’s challenging economic environment. First Insight announced today that it has launched new price optimization software that will support retailers and brands with one of greatest challenges they face in today’s economic environment. In a recent report, First Insight and WWD found that 40% of retail executives revealed that, in the face of ongoing business challenges, pricing was the one area within their control. Pricing far outweighed other critical business priorities including inventory investment; inventory and supply chain logistics; customer retention and acquisition; store operations and labor; and last mile logistics. Furthermore, 60% of retail executives believe that Voice of Customer and analytics software like First Insight’s ground-breaking Price Optimization Solution is important or very important to their businesses.
Insights on the Blockchain in Media, Advertising and Entertainment Global Market to 2027 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $145 Million - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment estimated at US$473.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 66.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Wet Chemicals Market for Electronics and Semiconductor Applications Global Report 2022: Growth in Consumer Electronics, Computing and 5G Bolsters Demand - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Wet Chemicals Market for Electronics and Semiconductor Applications - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The wet chemicals market for electronics and semiconductor applications is expected to reach USD 1,617.53 million by the end of this year and is...
Non-binary model George Gorg makes a big splash in the fashion industry; launches sustainable skincare brand, Bestie Skincare
On track to bring LGBTQ+ representation in fashion, George Gorg continues to put queer people front and center with the launch of Bestie Skincare, a game-changing brand that combines inclusivity, activism, and sustainability. George Gorg, the non-binary model, has carved out a name of their own in the fashion industry...
Revieve Announces New Global Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud to Help Retailers and Brands Personalize Skincare, Makeup, Beauty and Wellness Experiences
Revieve®, a personalized digital brand experience company working with global brands, retailers and digital services providers in the beauty, skin, health and wellness categories, today announced a global strategic partnership with Google Cloud enabling the beauty industry to deliver personalized experience solutions through its enterprise-grade beauty and wellness technology cross-category, cross-channel, and throughout the customer journey.
The Worldwide Motorcycle Navigation System Industry is Projected to Reach $478.9 Million by 2027 at a 4.4% CAGR - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Motorcycle Navigation System: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for Motorcycle Navigation System estimated at US$354.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$478.9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Turkey Data Center Market Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities Report 2022-2027 Featuring Key DC Investors - Equinix, NGN, PENDC, Telehouse, Turkcell, & Turk Telekom - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Turkey Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Turkey data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.43% during 2021-2027. This report analyses the Turkey data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming...
Welcome to the Future: Unlocking the Potential of the Next Generation Workspace"
Cleveland, Ohio Jan 15, 2023 (Issuewire.com) - In recent years, the field of workplace psychology has become increasingly important for the next generation of workers, and no one is better poised to lead the charge than Keith Fitten. Fitten brings a unique perspective to workplace psychology, having worked in both executive and employee roles throughout his career and now leading the charge against workplace inequalities as the founder and CEO of Axon Land Services.
UK SEO Experts launch their US website
Guy Hudson and Ben Spray, two of the UK's leading SEO experts, are expanding their business and bringing their services to the US market. They are proud to announce the launch of their new website www.nationalseoexpert.com which offers a one-stop shop for all your search engine optimization needs. This American...
Global Energy Efficient Motor Market 2022 to 2027: Initiatives by Industries to Curb Greenhouse Effect Drive Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Energy Efficient Motor Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global energy efficient motor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.52% during 2022-2027. Motors are the major energy-consuming equipment across end-user industries, resulting in high energy costs for companies.
Mensitaly.com Revamps Website: An Enhanced User Experience for Fashion-Conscious Men
Mensitaly.com, the top online retailer of premium men's clothing, is thrilled to announce the redesign of its website. Mensitaly.com, with its updated web design and enhanced user experience, is the go-to place for fashion-conscious men searching for the newest trends at unbeatable prices. The vast selection of men's clothing available...
Global Contraband Detectors Strategic Business Report 2022: 36 Players Featured Including ADANI Systems, Astrophysics, Autoclear and CEIA - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Contraband Detectors: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for Contraband Detectors estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Legenday Increases Silicone Extrusion Manufacturing Capabilities in 2023
This press release was orginally distributed by ReleaseWire. Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2023 -- LegenDay today announced they have invested in new silicone extrusion machines to increase manufacturing capability in 2023. The company targets a 7.9% increase in silicone extrusion parts by the end of Q1. "With the growing...
Meet Alex Lee, taking over the marketing and sales industry with his company, Paxton Energy
It is impossible to ignore the growth and ongoing changes that various industries and sectors have been going through. These developments are the result of several technological advancements as well as the unrelenting passion and drive of young professionals and business owners who make it a point to always innovate and work wonders with anything they get their hands on. Many of these bright individuals rock the entrepreneurial world, but only a select few rare gems succeed in carving out a special niche for themselves and their distinctive businesses. Alex Lee, another young business talent who has completely taken over the marketing and sales industry by promoting renewable energy that helps people increase home efficiency and lower payments, saving people a tremendous amount on monthly utility bills, is one name that has been buzzing high recently. He carries out all of this business through his specialized company, Paxton Energy.
Bitcoin, Ethereum Extend Rally, Dogecoin Down: Analyst Says Apex Coin Might 'Seek A Sweep' Of $21,600 Mark
Major coins remained buoyant on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.5% to $989.5 billion at 7:48 p.m. EST. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Loopring (LRC) +5.1% $0.30. Quant (QNT) +5.5% $138.73. Frax Share (FXS) +6.9% $8.93. Why...
Hanshow Unveils New Generation Protocol and Four-Color ESL at NRF 2023
Hanshow participated in the 2023 National Retail Federation (NRF), the largest retail event in the world. At this year’s NRF Exhibition Booth, Hanshow unveiled a new generation protocol high-density low-power cellular network (HiLPC) and four-color Electronic Shelf Label (ESL). Hanshow has strengthened the operability of both its hardware and software and now provides more advanced solutions and services for the digital upgrading of retail industry customers.
NRF 2023: Digitate’s SaaS-powered, Intelligent Automation Solutions Transform the Future of Retail Operations
Digitate, (booth #5858) a leading provider of SaaS-based autonomous enterprise software for IT and business operations, today announced that during NRF 2023, the National Retail Federation’s flagship industry event, it is showcasing its retail solution – Digitate for Retail. The solution, built on Digitate’s award-winning Artificial Intelligence Operations (AIOps) platform, has been successfully deployed by more than 50 global leading retailers and Fortune 500 companies to fundamentally transform their retail operations.
Geeky Tech’s Marketing Podcast Provides Honest Discussions About SEO
SEO Unfiltered, which frequently features members of Geeky Tech’s own team, aims to dispel myths about digital marketing and give B2B marketing teams advice on how to drive results. Geeky Tech, a leading tech B2B marketing agency, believes that if you want something done right, do it yourself. The...
