Some days, you just need a boost. Maybe you skipped breakfast, were out late the night before or just simply haven’t had the chance to eat like you want to. For those days where you need a little inner self-care on the go, think about grabbing a fresh cold-pressed juice. Will it solve all your problems? Absolutely not. But what it will do is hydrate, infuse your body with some essential vitamins and nutrients and maybe keep those sugar cravings at bay so you don’t absentmindedly grab for that stray office doughnut. If you’re out in the world getting things done, it’s the perfect portable snack to take along. St. Louis abounds with cold-pressed juice options: Here are some spots around the area to get your fix.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO