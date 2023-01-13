Read full article on original website
Blake’s Orchard and Cider Mill hosts new event with tropical drinks, ice sculptures, and barbecue
The idea behind the ‘North South West Party’ is to experience three destinations in one location
Coney dog kits benefit children’s charity
Variety the Children's Charity of Detroit is bringing back its Super Bowl fundraiser. The organization, which has been serving children with special needs since 1932, is again selling coney dogs to celebrate the big game on Feb. 12. The charity is teaming up with American Coney Island to offer coney...
'It stings': Royal Oak High School student dies after saving cousin from pond
A Royal Oak sophomore is being remembered as hero after he drowned trying to save someone who fell through a frozen pond.
MetroTimes
Detroit celebrates its cannabis culture with inaugural Weed Bar Award Show [PHOTOS]
On Sunday, cannabis connoisseurs packed into Detroit’s Music Hall Center for The Performing Arts for the Weed Bar Award Show. Presented by STIIIZY, the inaugural awards ceremony honored winners in categories like “best brands,” “best budtending teams,” “best cannabis chef,” “best events,” and more. Detroit rapper Icewear Vezzo also performed alongside the likes of GT, Luniz, Snap Dogg, Nick Ryan, Willy J Peso, and Neisha Neshae.
Sixth-graders play on dance poles at Detroit club, suburban school freaks out
Everybody needs to chill
Viral Preaching 5 y/o From Grand Blanc Appears on ‘Jennifer Hudson Show’
Have you ever heard the saying, "Some people are just born with it"? Well, this has never been more true than in the case of a 5-year-old from Grand Blanc with a passion for preaching. Luke Tillman, a student at Cook Elementary, went viral with a video of him baptizing...
Detroit News
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri to open Chicken Guy restaurant in Livonia
Celebrity chef and restaurateur Guy Fieri, the host of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" and other food-related TV shows, is bringing his Chicken Guy concept to a brick-and-mortar location in Livonia. "Hatching soon" reads the sign on the front of the brick building at 30130 Plymouth Road. The same plaza is...
Mother and 2 children found dead in a field in Pontiac
A medical examiner is working to determine cause-of-death after a woman and two children were found dead in a field in Pontiac Sunday morning. At this time, no foul play is suspected.
Detroit News
'How do you just lose a painting like that?': DIA packed in wake of Van Gogh controversy
Detroit — Cheryle Van Wert said she can't fathom how a $5 million Vincent van Gogh painting could have disappeared for six years before turning up at the Detroit Institute of Arts — but she said she drove 100 miles Sunday from Saginaw to the museum to see for herself the artwork that's the subject of a federal lawsuit.
MI Sixth-Grade Field Trip Starts at Symphony, Ends at Nightclub
This field trip ended at a nightclub with stripper poles. A Rochester Hills school is now catching some heat after a November field trip ended with pizza at a Detroit nightclub. Apparently, this sixth-grade field trip started with a trip to see a performance by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and ended somewhere that has parents fired up.
Officials say mental health crisis led to death of mom, 2 sons in Pontiac field
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says a mother and two of her children died of hypothermia in a Pontiac field near the Lakeside Housing Project.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Investigation underway after mother, 2 children found dead -- and more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Mother, 2 children found dead in Pontiac; Oakland County officials investigating. A mother and two children were found dead in Pontiac over the weekend, sparking...
fox2detroit.com
Chihuahua puppy valued at $5,000 stolen from Twelve Oaks Petland in Novi
NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - A nine-week-old Chihuahua puppy was stolen from Petland Novi on Tuesday afternoon from someone posing as a customer. The pet store is located in Twelve Oaks Mall, with the suspect seen in surveillance video. "You can see he has his phone out, taking some more...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit rapper Boldy James suffers broken vertebrae in car crash
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit rapper Boldy James is recovering after a car crash that broke vertebrae in his neck last week. The rapper, whose birth name is James Jones III, was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Metro Detroit on Jan. 9. According to a representative for Boldy, he...
metrodetroitmommy.com
Free Entry Days in 2023 at Oakland County Parks and Recreation
If you like spending time outdoors, then you won’t want to miss this. On Oakland County Parks and Recreation Free Entry Days, visitors can enjoy free daily park entry with access to trails, dog parks, playgrounds, beaches at Groveland Oaks and Independence Oaks and fishing spots. WHEN:. Feb. 20,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mother, 2 children found dead in Pontiac; Oakland County officials investigating
PONTIAC, Mich. – A mother and two children were found dead in Pontiac over the weekend, sparking an investigation by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. UPDATE: Mother, 2 young boys froze to death in Pontiac wooded area, police say. The discovery was made Sunday (Jan. 15) at a...
fox2detroit.com
5 charged after Ulta beauty store robbery, officer-involved shooting in Green Oak Twp.
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five women have been charged after prosecutors say they stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from an Ulta store in Livingston County. The scene unfolded around 8 p.m. Thursday in Green Oak Township, which is south of Brighton. After the suspects fled the...
Detroit News
Milano Bakery's Cafe to close temporarily
Beloved Eastern Market business Milano Bakery and Cafe let customers know the cafe side of the business would be closed temporarily, and to watch for a reopening date on social media. The cafe, which sells sandwiches, salads and homemade soups, is known to close periodically. Last summer it paused service...
MetroTimes
This Detroit home once belonged to the London Chop House owner and is listed for $450K
The thing about historic homes is that they can sometimes look like time capsules. That’s the case with this home at 1941 Balmoral Dr. in Detroit’s Palmer Woods neighborhood. The seven-bedroom home features hand-plastered crown molding, plastered medallion fixtures, and Spanish-style tile work. It was once the residence...
Limited edition Paczki Day Vodka returns: How to buy it before it's gone
It’s that time of year when booze gets a boost from paczki, the sweet, glazed, Polish pastries popular on Fat Tuesday, ahead of the beginning of Lent. Yes, paczki and vodka lovers, it’s time to mark your calendars for the annual return of Paczki Day Vodka from Eastern Market's Detroit City Distillery. ...
