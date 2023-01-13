ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Detroit Free Press

Coney dog kits benefit children’s charity

Variety the Children's Charity of Detroit is bringing back its Super Bowl fundraiser. The organization, which has been serving children with special needs since 1932, is again selling coney dogs to celebrate the big game on Feb. 12. The charity is teaming up with American Coney Island to offer coney...
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

Detroit celebrates its cannabis culture with inaugural Weed Bar Award Show [PHOTOS]

On Sunday, cannabis connoisseurs packed into Detroit’s Music Hall Center for The Performing Arts for the Weed Bar Award Show. Presented by STIIIZY, the inaugural awards ceremony honored winners in categories like “best brands,” “best budtending teams,” “best cannabis chef,” “best events,” and more. Detroit rapper Icewear Vezzo also performed alongside the likes of GT, Luniz, Snap Dogg, Nick Ryan, Willy J Peso, and Neisha Neshae.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri to open Chicken Guy restaurant in Livonia

Celebrity chef and restaurateur Guy Fieri, the host of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" and other food-related TV shows, is bringing his Chicken Guy concept to a brick-and-mortar location in Livonia. "Hatching soon" reads the sign on the front of the brick building at 30130 Plymouth Road. The same plaza is...
LIVONIA, MI
US 103.1

MI Sixth-Grade Field Trip Starts at Symphony, Ends at Nightclub

This field trip ended at a nightclub with stripper poles. A Rochester Hills school is now catching some heat after a November field trip ended with pizza at a Detroit nightclub. Apparently, this sixth-grade field trip started with a trip to see a performance by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and ended somewhere that has parents fired up.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit rapper Boldy James suffers broken vertebrae in car crash

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit rapper Boldy James is recovering after a car crash that broke vertebrae in his neck last week. The rapper, whose birth name is James Jones III, was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Metro Detroit on Jan. 9. According to a representative for Boldy, he...
DETROIT, MI
metrodetroitmommy.com

Free Entry Days in 2023 at Oakland County Parks and Recreation

If you like spending time outdoors, then you won’t want to miss this. On Oakland County Parks and Recreation Free Entry Days, visitors can enjoy free daily park entry with access to trails, dog parks, playgrounds, beaches at Groveland Oaks and Independence Oaks and fishing spots. WHEN:. Feb. 20,...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Milano Bakery's Cafe to close temporarily

Beloved Eastern Market business Milano Bakery and Cafe let customers know the cafe side of the business would be closed temporarily, and to watch for a reopening date on social media. The cafe, which sells sandwiches, salads and homemade soups, is known to close periodically. Last summer it paused service...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy