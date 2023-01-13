The Indian Visa for South African Citizens has been available in the form of an electronic application since 2014. The Government of India has introduced the Electronic Travel Authorization System to encourage travelers from all over the world to visit the country. To visit India, South African travelers have the option of applying for an Indian e-Visa. Currently, citizens of 166 countries can apply for and obtain an Indian e-Visa. The type of e-Visa you need depends on the purpose of your visit. If travelers intend to visit the country for tourism activities, they need an India Tourist eVisa. If the purpose of your visit is to conduct business, you will need an India Business eVisa. If the traveler is visiting the country for medical treatment, they must apply for an Electronic Medical Visa. Applying for an India e-Visa is a very simple process that is completed online and saves travelers the hassle of going to a local embassy or consulate to apply for one.

7 HOURS AGO