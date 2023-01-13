Read full article on original website
Indian Visa For South African, Swiss and Bulgarian Citizens
The Indian Visa for South African Citizens has been available in the form of an electronic application since 2014. The Government of India has introduced the Electronic Travel Authorization System to encourage travelers from all over the world to visit the country. To visit India, South African travelers have the option of applying for an Indian e-Visa. Currently, citizens of 166 countries can apply for and obtain an Indian e-Visa. The type of e-Visa you need depends on the purpose of your visit. If travelers intend to visit the country for tourism activities, they need an India Tourist eVisa. If the purpose of your visit is to conduct business, you will need an India Business eVisa. If the traveler is visiting the country for medical treatment, they must apply for an Electronic Medical Visa. Applying for an India e-Visa is a very simple process that is completed online and saves travelers the hassle of going to a local embassy or consulate to apply for one.
Global Contraband Detectors Strategic Business Report 2022: 36 Players Featured Including ADANI Systems, Astrophysics, Autoclear and CEIA - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Contraband Detectors: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for Contraband Detectors estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
UK SEO Experts launch their US website
Guy Hudson and Ben Spray, two of the UK's leading SEO experts, are expanding their business and bringing their services to the US market. They are proud to announce the launch of their new website www.nationalseoexpert.com which offers a one-stop shop for all your search engine optimization needs. This American...
News UK seeks to acquire MarkMeets subsidiary brands in 11.2m takeover
MarkMeets, a UK-based media conglomerate, is in talks to sell five of its key brands to a consortium of investors led by London-based News Group in a deal worth up to £11.2 million. London, United Kingdom, 15th Jan 2023 – News UK has expressed preliminary interest in several of...
The 44th International Exhibition on Environmental Technology and Green Energy to Be Held From June 7 to 9 in South Korea - Registration for ENVEX 2023 Is Open
Korea Environmental Preservation Association (KEPA) hosts ENVEX 2023 at COEX Hall A, Seoul from June 7 to June 9, 2023. The 44th International Exhibition on Environmental Technology and Green Energy (ENVEX 2023) will be held from June 7 to 9, 2023 at COEX Hall A, Seoul, South Korea, celebrating its 44th host.
Wet Chemicals Market for Electronics and Semiconductor Applications Global Report 2022: Growth in Consumer Electronics, Computing and 5G Bolsters Demand - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Wet Chemicals Market for Electronics and Semiconductor Applications - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The wet chemicals market for electronics and semiconductor applications is expected to reach USD 1,617.53 million by the end of this year and is...
UnCruise Adventures Invites All Guests to Cruise Regardless of Vaccination Status
Vaxxing and Masking Goes Away Inviting Guests to Cruise Regardless of Vaccination Status. Today, UnCruise Adventures announced updated vaccination guidelines that now allow guests to cruise regardless of vaccination status. Following previous years of successful vaccination requirements, the new no vax guidelines go into effect April 7th, 2023, for all future sailings. Given the significant and positive progress in public health and in line with global travel organizations, the small ship cruise line protocols will no longer require vaccination, boosters, pre-testing or onboard masking.
Discover Roof Painting Christchurch - Their Plans For 2023
Roof Painting Christchurch, a roof painting and restoration specialist in Christchurch, announced the launch of an updated range of roof painting services for industrial, commercial, and residential clients. https://roofpaintingchristchurch.nz. Christchurch, New Zealand - January 14, 2023 /PressCable/ — If the roof is looking old, worn, or damaged it might be...
Social Saturation emerges as the AI-Powered Marketing Agency with new technology.
Social Saturation is developed as an AI-powered marketing agency. Recently, the company has exclusively launched itself in the international digital market. St. Petersburg, Florida, United States, 15th Jan 2023 – Social Saturation, an innovative AI-powered marketing agency, is proud to announce its launch, poised to change the way businesses approach marketing. Social Saturation harnesses the power of AI to identify market shifts on live campaigns, providing real-time alerts that suggest strategy adjustments for better ad placement. This allows businesses to stay ahead of the curve and capitalize on emerging trends in their industry.
Procurement Expert Stephen Guth Releases Book on Down-And-Dirty 'Hardball Negotiations: Vendor Ploys and Buyer Tactics'
Author, attorney, and procurement expert Stephen Guth releases new book on vendor down-and-dirty negotiation ploys, how to spot the ploys, thwart them, and respond with withering buyer tactics. Learn the Dark Art of Down-and-Dirty Hardball Negotiations. ORMOND-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. - January 15, 2023 - (Newswire.com) In his most recent book, Hardball...
Insights on the Blockchain in Media, Advertising and Entertainment Global Market to 2027 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $145 Million - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment estimated at US$473.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 66.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Turkey Data Center Market Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities Report 2022-2027 Featuring Key DC Investors - Equinix, NGN, PENDC, Telehouse, Turkcell, & Turk Telekom - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Turkey Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Turkey data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.43% during 2021-2027. This report analyses the Turkey data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming...
The Worldwide Motorcycle Navigation System Industry is Projected to Reach $478.9 Million by 2027 at a 4.4% CAGR - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Motorcycle Navigation System: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for Motorcycle Navigation System estimated at US$354.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$478.9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Megaport and Qrypt demonstrate First of its Kind Global Quantum Secure Data Transmissions
Qrypt and Megaport today debuted the ability to transmit data using quantum-secure methods powered by Qrypt quantum key generation technology. Using Megaport’s industry-leading Network as a Service (NaaS) platform, file-sharing applications were launched across several global data centers, including AWS in San Francisco, Azure US East in Virginia, and Google Cloud in Tokyo. The data shared between each location was protected using first-of-its-kind quantum-secure cryptography, ensuring privacy and security both now and into the future.
AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A series of explosions rocked Kyiv on Saturday morning and minutes later air raid sirens started to wail as an apparent missile attack on the Ukrainian capital was underway. Critical infrastructure in Kyiv was targeted, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said...
Legenday Increases Silicone Extrusion Manufacturing Capabilities in 2023
This press release was orginally distributed by ReleaseWire. Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2023 -- LegenDay today announced they have invested in new silicone extrusion machines to increase manufacturing capability in 2023. The company targets a 7.9% increase in silicone extrusion parts by the end of Q1. "With the growing...
