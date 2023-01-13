Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
iheart.com
Providence Police Investigate Violent Weekend
Providence police investigated several violent incidents over the weekend. There were two stabbings overnight Saturday, one on Elmwood Avenue and the other in Kennedy Plaza. The suspect in the transit hub stabbing reportedly used an ice pick. Meanwhile at around the same time, a man in a parked vehicle on...
whatsupnewp.com
Newport man charged with one count of first-degree arson, two counts of vandalism, and one count of willful trespass
On January 11, 2023, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Matthew Parello, 38, of Newport, Rhode Island with one count of first-degree arson, two counts of vandalism, and one count of willful trespass. According to an interim report of the Statewide Grand Jury, the alleged acts occurred in...
ABC6.com
Violence in Providence results in 2 shootings, 2 stabbings
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said they responded to two shootings and two stabbings over the weekend. Around midnight Saturday, police responded to a report of a stabbing near Elmwood and Parkis avenues. The victim, a man in his 20s, told police that he was in an argument...
ABC6.com
Warwick restaurant burglarized, thief accused of stealing donations
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The owner of a Warwick restaurant said their establishment was burglarized Friday night. Surveillance footage provided by the owner of Gel’s Kitchen shows a hooded person breaking into the restaurant at about 10:30 p.m. Additional video shows the person rummaging through the cash register...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police Department investigating shooting after property damage dicovered
Fall River Police are investigating a weekend shooting after property damage was discovered. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Sunday at approximately 12:15 p.m., units responded to the 100 block of Baker Street after a resident discovered damage to their vehicle. It appeared as though the vehicle had been struck by a projectile.
GoLocalProv
Two Shootings, Two Stabbings in Providence Overnight
Providence Police responded to multiple shootings and stabbings in the city over night. Two victims were hospitalized. Shortly before 3 AM, police responded to Miriam Hospital for a report of a possible shooting victim. Police met with the victim, a male in his 20s, who said his vehicle had been...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Fence-Jumping Cow & Errant Co-Worker
9:54 a.m. – A caller told police a neighbor’s dog was outside barking in the early morning hours. The neighbor agreed to lock the doggie door at night to keep the dog indoors. 1:24 p.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police R.I. Energy told her she had...
Turnto10.com
Police: Woman crashes car into wall in Providence
(WJAR) — Providence police said a woman crashed a car into a wall on Monday, sending her and a child to the hospital. The accident occurred at the corner of Orms and Zone Streets. Police told NBC 10 News crews on the scene that the woman fell asleep at...
Turnto10.com
Driver crashes into Providence home
A driver crashed into a home on Manton Avenue Sunday afternoon. Crews responded to the scene just after 3:15 p.m. Police say the driver was taken to the hospital. The homeowner says he saw the driver throw a liquor bottle out of the car door following the crash. Providence Police...
fallriverreporter.com
Trial date set for next week where teen allegedly stabbed to death Fall River woman
A trial date has been set for next week concerning a teen that is accused of murdering a Fall River woman. Then 15-year-old Heavenly Arroyo allegedly stabbed the victim, Ana Vazquez, at least 14 times in October of 2019 and has been held without bail. She is charged with murder.
Boy struck by hit-and-run driver in Providence
Providence police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened Friday night.
fallriverreporter.com
Former Massachusetts firefighter sentenced to probation for role in setting fire to restaurant that injured two firefighters
An 81-year-old man has pleaded guilty to charges that he and two other people set fire to an abandoned restaurant which left two firefighters injured, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. Friday in Plymouth Superior Court, Alfred Russo of Bourne pleaded guilty to one count of Burning...
ABC6.com
Fall River police seek public’s help identifying armed robber
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — The Fall River Police Department is asking for the public’s help in an ongoing search for the suspect of an armed robbery. On Dec. 22 around 9:30 p.m. a person in a black mask robbed the Farm Market Convenience Store on Durfee Street.
Turnto10.com
Driver facing charges after crashing into utility pole in Fall River
(WJAR) — An East Providence man is facing charges after crashing a pickup truck into a utility pole in Fall River on Sunday, according to the Fall River Police Department. The department says the 52-year-old man was driving a white Chevrolet pickup truck erratically on Wilson Road on Sunday night when the crash occurred.
Rehoboth teen dies following Berkley crash
A 16-year-old Rehoboth boy who attended Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School died Sunday morning following a single-car crash.
YAHOO!
City Councilor Pam Laliberte faces serious felony charges. Her lawyer wants them dropped.
FALL RIVER — More than four months after Westport Police filed harassment and obstruction charges against City Councilor Pam Laliberte connected to an alleged "love triangle" scenario, the public official was arraigned in Fall River District Court on Thursday. Laliberte is facing charges of criminal harassment, making annoying telephone...
GoLocalProv
Suspended Seekonk Police Chief Isabella Donated $1,600 to Smiley’s Campaign and Met with Him
Embattled Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella donated to Providence Mayor Brett Smiley's campaign and talked with him on multiple occasions, GoLocal has learned. Isabella was suspended by Seekonk officials after a GoLocal story in late December regarding his effort to secure the Providence Police Chief’s position and that he had pleaded to a crime as a Providence Police officer.
whdh.com
Search warrants connected to investigation of missing Cohasset mother returned, impounded by judge
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Search warrants connected to the disappearance of Ana Walshe, a mother of three last seen on New Year’s Day, have been returned and impounded, according to officials. Quincy District Court officials confirmed to 7NEWS that investigators returned the warrants to the clerk’s office on Friday....
Turnto10.com
Woonsocket mobile methadone clinic issued cease and desist order
A Mobile methadone clinic is being ordered to leave its location in Woonsocket. The non-profit who runs it says, with overdoses on the rise, they aren't giving up so fast. "As many know Woonsocket had been a hot spot in opioid epidemic in Rhode Island," says Linda Hurley, President and CEO of CODAC Behavioral Healthcare.
Angel Santiago found not guilty of murder in the killing of Diane Lamarche-Leader
Jurors found former Worcester man Angel E. Santiago not guilty of murder in the death of Diane Lamarche-Leader, who was found dead inside her Rutland home in December 2013. After about 2 hours and 45 minutes of deliberation Thursday, 12 jurors brought forward a not guilty verdict in Worcester Superior Court on day four of the trial.
