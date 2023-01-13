ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Providence Police Investigate Violent Weekend

Providence police investigated several violent incidents over the weekend. There were two stabbings overnight Saturday, one on Elmwood Avenue and the other in Kennedy Plaza. The suspect in the transit hub stabbing reportedly used an ice pick. Meanwhile at around the same time, a man in a parked vehicle on...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Violence in Providence results in 2 shootings, 2 stabbings

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said they responded to two shootings and two stabbings over the weekend. Around midnight Saturday, police responded to a report of a stabbing near Elmwood and Parkis avenues. The victim, a man in his 20s, told police that he was in an argument...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Warwick restaurant burglarized, thief accused of stealing donations

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The owner of a Warwick restaurant said their establishment was burglarized Friday night. Surveillance footage provided by the owner of Gel’s Kitchen shows a hooded person breaking into the restaurant at about 10:30 p.m. Additional video shows the person rummaging through the cash register...
WARWICK, RI
GoLocalProv

Two Shootings, Two Stabbings in Providence Overnight

Providence Police responded to multiple shootings and stabbings in the city over night. Two victims were hospitalized. Shortly before 3 AM, police responded to Miriam Hospital for a report of a possible shooting victim. Police met with the victim, a male in his 20s, who said his vehicle had been...
PROVIDENCE, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Fence-Jumping Cow & Errant Co-Worker

9:54 a.m. – A caller told police a neighbor’s dog was outside barking in the early morning hours. The neighbor agreed to lock the doggie door at night to keep the dog indoors. 1:24 p.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police R.I. Energy told her she had...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Turnto10.com

Police: Woman crashes car into wall in Providence

(WJAR) — Providence police said a woman crashed a car into a wall on Monday, sending her and a child to the hospital. The accident occurred at the corner of Orms and Zone Streets. Police told NBC 10 News crews on the scene that the woman fell asleep at...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Driver crashes into Providence home

A driver crashed into a home on Manton Avenue Sunday afternoon. Crews responded to the scene just after 3:15 p.m. Police say the driver was taken to the hospital. The homeowner says he saw the driver throw a liquor bottle out of the car door following the crash. Providence Police...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Driver facing charges after crashing into utility pole in Fall River

(WJAR) — An East Providence man is facing charges after crashing a pickup truck into a utility pole in Fall River on Sunday, according to the Fall River Police Department. The department says the 52-year-old man was driving a white Chevrolet pickup truck erratically on Wilson Road on Sunday night when the crash occurred.
FALL RIVER, MA
GoLocalProv

Suspended Seekonk Police Chief Isabella Donated $1,600 to Smiley’s Campaign and Met with Him

Embattled Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella donated to Providence Mayor Brett Smiley's campaign and talked with him on multiple occasions, GoLocal has learned. Isabella was suspended by Seekonk officials after a GoLocal story in late December regarding his effort to secure the Providence Police Chief’s position and that he had pleaded to a crime as a Providence Police officer.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Woonsocket mobile methadone clinic issued cease and desist order

A Mobile methadone clinic is being ordered to leave its location in Woonsocket. The non-profit who runs it says, with overdoses on the rise, they aren't giving up so fast. "As many know Woonsocket had been a hot spot in opioid epidemic in Rhode Island," says Linda Hurley, President and CEO of CODAC Behavioral Healthcare.
WOONSOCKET, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy