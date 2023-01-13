Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Investors

Read full article on original website
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Southwest Airlines Co. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Southwest Airlines Co. (“Southwest Airlines” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LUV) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Southwest Airlines securities between June 13, 2020, and December 31, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until March 13, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
ROSEN, A LEADING AND LONGSTANDING LAW FIRM, Encourages NewAge Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in First Filed Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm - NBEV, NBEVQ
If you purchased NewAge securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the NewAge class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=10143 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at...
argenx Announces Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on February 27, 2023 to Appoint Steve Krognes as Non-Executive Director
Amsterdam, the Netherlands – argenx SE (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders will be held at 12:00 PM CET on Monday, February 27, 2023 at the Hilton Amsterdam Schiphol at Schiphol Boulevard 701, 1118 BN Schiphol, the Netherlands.
bettermoo(d) Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $3 Million
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2023 / bettermoo(d) Food Corporation (CSE:MOOO), (OTCQB:MOOOF), (Frankfurt:0I5, WKN:A3DNBE) (the "Company" or "bettermoo(d) Food"), is pleased to announce that it proposes to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Financing") of up to 9,090,909 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.33 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000. Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share (each, a "Share") of the Company and one (1) common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder, on exercise, to purchase one (1) Share for a period of twenty-four months following the closing date of the Financing at the exercise price of $0.41 per Share.
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) will report its fourth quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Monday, January 30, 2023. Alliance management will discuss these results during a conference call beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern that same day. To participate in the conference call, dial (877) 407-0784...
First Insight Launches New Price Optimization Software
New software provides an immediate competitive advantage to retailers and brands grappling with 2023’s challenging economic environment. First Insight announced today that it has launched new price optimization software that will support retailers and brands with one of greatest challenges they face in today’s economic environment. In a recent report, First Insight and WWD found that 40% of retail executives revealed that, in the face of ongoing business challenges, pricing was the one area within their control. Pricing far outweighed other critical business priorities including inventory investment; inventory and supply chain logistics; customer retention and acquisition; store operations and labor; and last mile logistics. Furthermore, 60% of retail executives believe that Voice of Customer and analytics software like First Insight’s ground-breaking Price Optimization Solution is important or very important to their businesses.
PacLights Provides Dependable and Energy-Efficient LED Lighting Solutions in California
PacLights offers multiple lighting products. Their inventory features high bays, troffers and panels, light bulbs, retrofit kits, photo controls, recessed downlights, and many more. The company was founded in 2013. They are dedicated to providing reliable lighting items to all of their clients. The company has a distribution and assembly facility in Chino, California, and Cincinnati, Ohio. This makes it easy for them to avail quick delivery services. The company typically utilizes the best information technology for providing the best customer care.
UK SEO Experts launch their US website
Guy Hudson and Ben Spray, two of the UK's leading SEO experts, are expanding their business and bringing their services to the US market. They are proud to announce the launch of their new website www.nationalseoexpert.com which offers a one-stop shop for all your search engine optimization needs. This American...
