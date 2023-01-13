Read full article on original website
NFL Fans Are Convinced The NFL Is Rigged After Trevor Lawrence’s Postgame Interview
Incase you missed it, the Jacksonville Jaguars put together one of the most thrilling come from behind wins in NFL playoff history on Saturday night. At one point, the Jags were down 27-0 against the Los Angeles Chargers on top of four interceptions thrown by quarterback Trevor Lawrence. However, Lawrence...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Owners On Monday
Tony Dungy is pretty upset with how NFL owners are conducting interviews as of late. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has four interviews between now and Sunday for head coaching vacancies. The rising star in the coaching world interviews with the Broncos on ...
numberfire.com
Tyler Herro (Achilles) out again Saturday for Heat
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Herro is dealing with left Achilles soreness. It's why he's missed time recently, and after entering the holiday weekend with a questionable tag, he has once again been ruled out of action. Expect Max Strus to see another start on the wing.
sportszion.com
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
numberfire.com
Utah's Mike Conley (rest) starting in Saturday's lineup, Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (rest) is starting in Saturday's game versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Conley will make his 33rd start at point guard this season after he was rested on Friday. In 29.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Conley to score 27.0 FanDuel points. Conley's Saturday expectation includes 10.1...
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Trae Young (shoulder) probable for Monday's game versus Miami
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (shoulder) is listed as probable for Monday's contest against the Miami Heat. Young is expected to suit up on Monday despite experiencing recent shoulder soreness. In a matchup versus a Heat team allowing 44.5 FanDuel points per game to his position, our models project Young to score 44.2 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Kyle Anderson (illness) available for Saturday's game versus Cleveland
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (illness) is active for Saturday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Anderson will suit up at home despite his questionable designation with an illness. In 32.0 expected minutes, our models project Anderson to score 28.1 FanDuel points. Anderson's Saturday projection includes 10.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Taurean Prince (ankle) available for Minnesota's Saturday matchup
Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Taurean Prince (ankle) is active for Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Prince will be available after Minnesota's forward was listed as questionable. In 23.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Prince to produce 10.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.
numberfire.com
Donovan Mitchell (illness) active for Cleveland's Saturday contest
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (illness) will play in Saturday's game versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Despite a questionable designation with an illness, Mitchell will suit up on Saturday night. In 34.6 expected minutes, our models project Mitchell to score 40.7 FanDuel points. Mitchell's projection includes 26.5 points, 4.1 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Damian Lillard (ankle) active for Portland's Saturday matchup versus Dallas
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (ankle) will play in Saturday's contest versus the Dallas Mavericks. Lillard will be available at home despite being listed as questionable. In a matchup against a Dallas team ranked third (43.3) in FanDuel points allowed per game to point guards, numberFire's models project Lillard to score 44.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Georges Niang (illness) active for Saturday's game versus Utah
Philadelphia 76ers forward Georges Niang (illness) is available for Saturday's contest versus the Utah Jazz. Niang will suit up versus his former team despite being labeled as questionable with an illness. In 17.2 expected minutes, our models project Niang to produce 6.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assist.
numberfire.com
Grizzlies' Ja Morant (hip) cleared to play versus Suns Monday
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (hip) will play in Monday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Morant was questionable heading into today's game due to a hip injury, but he will still suit up against the Suns. Morant has a $10,200 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 45.3...
numberfire.com
Indiana's Aaron Nesmith (illness) active for Saturday's game versus Memphis
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (illness) will play in Saturday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. After a two game absence with an illness, Nesmith will be available on Saturday night. In 30.2 expected minutes, our models project Nesmith to score 24.5 FanDuel points. Nesmith's Saturday projection includes 12.7 points, 4.9...
numberfire.com
Landry Shamet (hip) starting for Suns Monday; Duane Washington Jr. to play off bench
The Phoenix Suns listed Landry Shamet (hip) as a starter for Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Shamet missed the last three games with a hip injury, but will start against the Grizzlies tonight while Duane Washington Jr. plays off the bench. Shamet has a $5,600 salary on FanDuel and...
numberfire.com
DeMar DeRozan (quad) out again Sunday for Chicago
Chicago Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. DeRozan is dealing with a right quadricep strain. There was optimism he'd be able to return to the court to close out the week, but he will remain out at least one more game. Expect Alex Caruso to start on the wing again.
numberfire.com
Clipper list Marcus Morris (knee) as doubtful on Sunday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's contest versus the Houston Rockets. Morris' availability is currently in doubt after the veteran suffered a left knee contusion. Expect Robert Covington to play more minutes versus a Houston team ranked 28th in defensive rating. According to Rotogrinders' Court...
numberfire.com
Bogdan Bogdanovic (quad) questionable for Hawks on Saturday
Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Bogdanovic is dealing with left quad soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for the second leg of the back-to-back set Saturday night. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff.
numberfire.com
Boston's Derrick White (neck) probable on Monday
Boston Celtics point guard Derrick White (neck) is probable for Monday's game versus the Charlotte Hornets. White is on track to play on Monday despite leaving Saturday's contest with a neck sprain. On 27.0 expected minutes, our models project White to score 25.0 FanDuel points. White's projection includes 11.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Blazers' Gary Payton II (hip) probable for Tuesday
The Portland Trail Blazers listed Gary Payton II (hip) as probable for Tuesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Payton II was probable for the Blazers with the same injury before suiting up for Sunday's game against the Dallas Mavericks, and is on track to play again on Tuesday as the Blazers take on the Nuggets.
