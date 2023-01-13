ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Tyler Herro (Achilles) out again Saturday for Heat

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Herro is dealing with left Achilles soreness. It's why he's missed time recently, and after entering the holiday weekend with a questionable tag, he has once again been ruled out of action. Expect Max Strus to see another start on the wing.
MIAMI, FL
sportszion.com

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Atlanta's Trae Young (shoulder) probable for Monday's game versus Miami

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (shoulder) is listed as probable for Monday's contest against the Miami Heat. Young is expected to suit up on Monday despite experiencing recent shoulder soreness. In a matchup versus a Heat team allowing 44.5 FanDuel points per game to his position, our models project Young to score 44.2 FanDuel points.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Minnesota's Kyle Anderson (illness) available for Saturday's game versus Cleveland

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (illness) is active for Saturday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Anderson will suit up at home despite his questionable designation with an illness. In 32.0 expected minutes, our models project Anderson to score 28.1 FanDuel points. Anderson's Saturday projection includes 10.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Taurean Prince (ankle) available for Minnesota's Saturday matchup

Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Taurean Prince (ankle) is active for Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Prince will be available after Minnesota's forward was listed as questionable. In 23.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Prince to produce 10.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Donovan Mitchell (illness) active for Cleveland's Saturday contest

Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (illness) will play in Saturday's game versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Despite a questionable designation with an illness, Mitchell will suit up on Saturday night. In 34.6 expected minutes, our models project Mitchell to score 40.7 FanDuel points. Mitchell's projection includes 26.5 points, 4.1 rebounds,...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Damian Lillard (ankle) active for Portland's Saturday matchup versus Dallas

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (ankle) will play in Saturday's contest versus the Dallas Mavericks. Lillard will be available at home despite being listed as questionable. In a matchup against a Dallas team ranked third (43.3) in FanDuel points allowed per game to point guards, numberFire's models project Lillard to score 44.7 FanDuel points.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Grizzlies' Ja Morant (hip) cleared to play versus Suns Monday

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (hip) will play in Monday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Morant was questionable heading into today's game due to a hip injury, but he will still suit up against the Suns. Morant has a $10,200 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 45.3...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Indiana's Aaron Nesmith (illness) active for Saturday's game versus Memphis

Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (illness) will play in Saturday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. After a two game absence with an illness, Nesmith will be available on Saturday night. In 30.2 expected minutes, our models project Nesmith to score 24.5 FanDuel points. Nesmith's Saturday projection includes 12.7 points, 4.9...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

DeMar DeRozan (quad) out again Sunday for Chicago

Chicago Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. DeRozan is dealing with a right quadricep strain. There was optimism he'd be able to return to the court to close out the week, but he will remain out at least one more game. Expect Alex Caruso to start on the wing again.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Clipper list Marcus Morris (knee) as doubtful on Sunday

Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's contest versus the Houston Rockets. Morris' availability is currently in doubt after the veteran suffered a left knee contusion. Expect Robert Covington to play more minutes versus a Houston team ranked 28th in defensive rating. According to Rotogrinders' Court...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Bogdan Bogdanovic (quad) questionable for Hawks on Saturday

Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Bogdanovic is dealing with left quad soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for the second leg of the back-to-back set Saturday night. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Boston's Derrick White (neck) probable on Monday

Boston Celtics point guard Derrick White (neck) is probable for Monday's game versus the Charlotte Hornets. White is on track to play on Monday despite leaving Saturday's contest with a neck sprain. On 27.0 expected minutes, our models project White to score 25.0 FanDuel points. White's projection includes 11.6 points,...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Blazers' Gary Payton II (hip) probable for Tuesday

The Portland Trail Blazers listed Gary Payton II (hip) as probable for Tuesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Payton II was probable for the Blazers with the same injury before suiting up for Sunday's game against the Dallas Mavericks, and is on track to play again on Tuesday as the Blazers take on the Nuggets.
PORTLAND, OR

