INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of ESS Tech, Inc. (GWH) on Behalf of Investors

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in Philadelphia, PennsylvaniaLuay RahilPhiladelphia, PA
Sweeping Change Comes to Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergBensalem Township, PA
NYC Based Soup Dumpling Restaurant Expands To The Greater Philadelphia AreaMarilyn JohnsonNew York City, NY
Woman Receives Prison Sentence for Raising $400,000 for Homeless Man That Was Not HomelessAndrei TapalagaMount Holly, NJ
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
CURV DEADLINE: ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Torrid Holdings Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important January 17 Deadline in Securities Class Action - CURV
If you purchased Torrid securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Torrid class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=9874 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 17, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.
BIRD DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Bird Global, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Bird Global, Inc. (“Bird” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BRDS) in the United States District Court of Central California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Bird securities between May 14, 2021 and November 14, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until January 17, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
argenx Announces Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on February 27, 2023 to Appoint Steve Krognes as Non-Executive Director
Amsterdam, the Netherlands – argenx SE (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders will be held at 12:00 PM CET on Monday, February 27, 2023 at the Hilton Amsterdam Schiphol at Schiphol Boulevard 701, 1118 BN Schiphol, the Netherlands.
SHI International Names Dwight Moore Chief Information Officer
Moore, who joined SHI last year, has more than 20 years’ experience in technology management with large IT corporations. SHI International, one of the largest IT solutions providers in the world, has appointed Dwight Moore its Chief Information Officer. Moore, who joined SHI last year as Chief Technology Officer, assumes overall responsibility for the continued strategic planning, development, and implementation of transformative technologies that will increase efficiencies, improve the digital experience of customers, partners, and employees, and support SHI’s continued growth goals.
Western Digital to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on January 31, 2023
Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) plans to announce its second quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The investment community conference call to discuss these results will be held that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific / 4:30 p.m. Eastern. A live audio webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call will be available at investor.wdc.com.
bettermoo(d) Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $3 Million
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2023 / bettermoo(d) Food Corporation (CSE:MOOO), (OTCQB:MOOOF), (Frankfurt:0I5, WKN:A3DNBE) (the "Company" or "bettermoo(d) Food"), is pleased to announce that it proposes to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Financing") of up to 9,090,909 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.33 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000. Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share (each, a "Share") of the Company and one (1) common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder, on exercise, to purchase one (1) Share for a period of twenty-four months following the closing date of the Financing at the exercise price of $0.41 per Share.
News UK seeks to acquire MarkMeets subsidiary brands in 11.2m takeover
MarkMeets, a UK-based media conglomerate, is in talks to sell five of its key brands to a consortium of investors led by London-based News Group in a deal worth up to £11.2 million. London, United Kingdom, 15th Jan 2023 – News UK has expressed preliminary interest in several of...
The Spiritual Real Estate Investors Bible: 31 Principles to Ensure Financial and Lifestyle Freedom by Peter Mazzuchin
The Spiritual Real Estate Investors Bible by Peter Mazzuchin is a new and refreshing set of spiritual life lessons for people interested in becoming real estate investors. The author, Peter Mazzuchin, is a real estate broker, long-time investor, and founder and CEO of Actus Real Estate Investors Club. Peter’s vision is to educate and empower investors using an investment system founded on the core principle of Spiritual Real Estate Investing, where Everyone Wins. It doesn’t matter if it’s investors, staff, residents, or even suppliers; all can benefit if treated with the utmost respect and effective systems and accountability are in place.
Innate Pharma Announces Publication of Preclinical Data with a Trifunctional NK Cell Engager in Acute Myeloid Leukemia in Nature Biotechnology
Data show control of acute myeloid leukemia by a trifunctional NKp46-CD16a-NK cell engager targeting CD123. These results support clinical development of CD123-NKCE; A Phase 1/2 clinical trial by Sanofi is ongoing. Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH; Nasdaq: IPHA) (“Innate” or the “Company”) announced today the publication in Nature Biotechnology...
First Insight Launches New Price Optimization Software
New software provides an immediate competitive advantage to retailers and brands grappling with 2023’s challenging economic environment. First Insight announced today that it has launched new price optimization software that will support retailers and brands with one of greatest challenges they face in today’s economic environment. In a recent report, First Insight and WWD found that 40% of retail executives revealed that, in the face of ongoing business challenges, pricing was the one area within their control. Pricing far outweighed other critical business priorities including inventory investment; inventory and supply chain logistics; customer retention and acquisition; store operations and labor; and last mile logistics. Furthermore, 60% of retail executives believe that Voice of Customer and analytics software like First Insight’s ground-breaking Price Optimization Solution is important or very important to their businesses.
Procurement Expert Stephen Guth Releases Book on Down-And-Dirty 'Hardball Negotiations: Vendor Ploys and Buyer Tactics'
Author, attorney, and procurement expert Stephen Guth releases new book on vendor down-and-dirty negotiation ploys, how to spot the ploys, thwart them, and respond with withering buyer tactics. Learn the Dark Art of Down-and-Dirty Hardball Negotiations. ORMOND-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. - January 15, 2023 - (Newswire.com) In his most recent book, Hardball...
