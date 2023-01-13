INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of ESS Tech, Inc. (GWH) on Behalf of Investors

New software provides an immediate competitive advantage to retailers and brands grappling with 2023’s challenging economic environment. First Insight announced today that it has launched new price optimization software that will support retailers and brands with one of greatest challenges they face in today’s economic environment. In a recent report, First Insight and WWD found that 40% of retail executives revealed that, in the face of ongoing business challenges, pricing was the one area within their control. Pricing far outweighed other critical business priorities including inventory investment; inventory and supply chain logistics; customer retention and acquisition; store operations and labor; and last mile logistics. Furthermore, 60% of retail executives believe that Voice of Customer and analytics software like First Insight’s ground-breaking Price Optimization Solution is important or very important to their businesses.

1 DAY AGO