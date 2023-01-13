ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Apple TV Plus's Black Ops Thriller 'Echo 3' Based on a True Story?

We understand that 2022 was an exceptional year for television, but let's be honest — several impressive shows flew under the radar, including Echo 3. The action-packed thriller series follows Amber Chesborough (Jessica Ann Collins), an American scientist who goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border. Following her disappearance, Amber's brother Bambi (Luke Evans) and her husband, Prince (Michiel Huisman), must set aside their differences and find her before it's too late.
Netflix's 'Break Point' Will Return With New Episodes in the Summer

From the minds behind Formula 1: Drive to Survive comes Break Point, an all-new docuseries that offers viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the world of professional tennis. According to the official synopsis, the Netflix original "follows a select group of top tennis players on and off the court as they compete in grueling Grand Slams and tournaments all over the world."
'Hunters' Premieres Its Second and Final Season with Many Loose Ends to Tie Up

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Hunters Season 1. Joining the list of shows that were canceled too soon is Hunters, the Prime Video series created by David Weil and produced by Jordan Peele, that shows us a new, revisionist version of the after-effects of the Holocaust. Taking a page from Quentin Terentino’s Inglourious Basterds, Hunters follows a group of Nazi-hunters in the 1970s attempting to serve justice.
Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Allegedly Frustrated He’s Not Getting Any Kind of Response From King Charles, Prince William After Spare Release

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has been out on the market for the past three days. But even before its scheduled release on Jan. 10, excerpts from the book were already leaked to the press. So, those who have read the stories that the Duke of Sussex shared would know that he dropped bombshell after bombshell about the royal family in his memoir.
Inside Grandma Holla's Cause of Death and the TikTok Star's Impact on Her Fans

It's not every day that someone wholesome becomes an internet celebrity on TikTok, but that's what happened for Ms. Holla, or Grandma Holla, until her unexpected death, which was shared on social media by her family on Jan. 14, 2023. But how did Grandma Holla die? Her fans are curious about her cause of death and even a bit confused about what happened.
Lisa Marie’s Final Days: Grief, Isolation, an Alarming Red Carpet Appearance

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, spent her final days on a trying trek between Los Angeles and Graceland that may have pushed the 54-year-old to the brink.An alarming interview on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, and a speech in Nashville a few days prior, suggested that Presley was not only struggling physically but battling emotionally with increased isolation and grief. In an interview with Extra on the red carpet, Presley was seen struggling to stand upright on her own, grasping onto Elvis’ longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support. Her eyes appeared heavy and...
The Live-Action 'Last of Us' Series Is Almost Here — Will Troy Baker Be in the Show?

As far as live-action adaptations of popular and acclaimed video games go, these stories tend to run the gamut. When they first came about with the likes of Super Mario Bros. in 1993 and Mortal Kombat in 1995, they were a tough sell as low-budget and half-hearted attempts to re-create gaming icons in a new medium. Now with the release of fan favorites like the Sonic the Hedgehog film series and Detective Pikachu, we've reached a point where live-action adaptations of games can actually be good.
Will There Be a Season 2 of Apple TV Plus's 'Echo 3'? Mark Boal Hopes So

Based on Israeli author Amir Gutfreund's 2008 novel When Heroes Fly (or when Heroes Fly To Her), Apple TV Plus's high-stakes thriller series Echo 3 follows two military men as they search for a kidnapped family member. "When scientist Amber Chesborough vanishes along the Columbia-Venezuela border, her brother and her...
Selena Gomez and Her Sister Aren't Here for the Hate, Thank You

Singer and actor Selena Gomez, 30, has grown up in the public eye and over the years has been faced with her fair share of criticism, from her relationship choices to comments on her physique. Unfortunately, it appears the “My Mind and Me” songstress has once again fallen victim to body shaming.
'The Wire's' Al Brown Died at Age 83 — His Cause of Death Revealed

Months after The Wire cast member Michael K. Williams died, fans were forced to say goodbye to another fan-favorite from the long-lived HBO series. In early January 2023, a representative from Al Brown’s team revealed that the actor died at age 83. But what was his cause of death? Here’s what we know.
AMC Owns the Rights to a Ton of Anne Rice Works and Here's How They Should Handle It

In May 2020, AMC announced that it purchased the rights to 18 pieces of Anne Rice's work. Since then, we have been (dark) gifted Season 1 of Interview with the Vampire and, as of the time of this writing, are nearing the halfway mark of Mayfair Witches. This incredible undertaking has been dubbed Anne Rice's Immortal Universe. And while AMC is pretty tight-lipped about what that means, we've decided to sink our fangs into how this should go. It should be a bloody good time.
TikTok Rapper Yung Hashtag Is Dead at 27 — What Happened?

Following the news that TikTok rapper Yung Hashtag has died at 27 years old, many of his fans are looking for answers that might explain how he died. Yung Hashtag's death was sudden, and the news has mainly spread via social media. What was his cause of death?. Here's what...
RuPaul and His Husband, Georges LeBar, Met and Fell in Love on the Dance Floor

Unless you live under a rock, you may have heard of RuPaul Charles. The legendary drag queen and model is best known for producing, hosting, and judging the wildly popular reality competition series RuPaul's Drag Race. Now, we could go on and on about the 62-year-old television personality's career and innumerable achievements, but we want to shift gears and take a peek inside his personal life.
