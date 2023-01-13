Read full article on original website
Is Apple TV Plus's Black Ops Thriller 'Echo 3' Based on a True Story?
We understand that 2022 was an exceptional year for television, but let's be honest — several impressive shows flew under the radar, including Echo 3. The action-packed thriller series follows Amber Chesborough (Jessica Ann Collins), an American scientist who goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border. Following her disappearance, Amber's brother Bambi (Luke Evans) and her husband, Prince (Michiel Huisman), must set aside their differences and find her before it's too late.
Netflix's 'Break Point' Will Return With New Episodes in the Summer
From the minds behind Formula 1: Drive to Survive comes Break Point, an all-new docuseries that offers viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the world of professional tennis. According to the official synopsis, the Netflix original "follows a select group of top tennis players on and off the court as they compete in grueling Grand Slams and tournaments all over the world."
'Hunters' Premieres Its Second and Final Season with Many Loose Ends to Tie Up
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Hunters Season 1. Joining the list of shows that were canceled too soon is Hunters, the Prime Video series created by David Weil and produced by Jordan Peele, that shows us a new, revisionist version of the after-effects of the Holocaust. Taking a page from Quentin Terentino’s Inglourious Basterds, Hunters follows a group of Nazi-hunters in the 1970s attempting to serve justice.
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Allegedly Frustrated He’s Not Getting Any Kind of Response From King Charles, Prince William After Spare Release
Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has been out on the market for the past three days. But even before its scheduled release on Jan. 10, excerpts from the book were already leaked to the press. So, those who have read the stories that the Duke of Sussex shared would know that he dropped bombshell after bombshell about the royal family in his memoir.
Inside Grandma Holla's Cause of Death and the TikTok Star's Impact on Her Fans
It's not every day that someone wholesome becomes an internet celebrity on TikTok, but that's what happened for Ms. Holla, or Grandma Holla, until her unexpected death, which was shared on social media by her family on Jan. 14, 2023. But how did Grandma Holla die? Her fans are curious about her cause of death and even a bit confused about what happened.
Lisa Marie’s Final Days: Grief, Isolation, an Alarming Red Carpet Appearance
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, spent her final days on a trying trek between Los Angeles and Graceland that may have pushed the 54-year-old to the brink.An alarming interview on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, and a speech in Nashville a few days prior, suggested that Presley was not only struggling physically but battling emotionally with increased isolation and grief. In an interview with Extra on the red carpet, Presley was seen struggling to stand upright on her own, grasping onto Elvis’ longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support. Her eyes appeared heavy and...
Did You Know 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Is Filmed on a Legendary Sound Stage? Details
America's top queens are back and the stakes are higher than ever in the fifteenth season of RuPaul's Drag Race, which is back and better than before. With the biggest cash prize ever in the history of the show ($200,000, to be precise), the opportunity for greatness is larger than ever. But wait — where is RuPaul's Drag Race actually filmed?
It's Nearly Time to Crown Miss Universe — Here's How to Watch the Pageant
The biggest beauty pageant of the year is upon us once again. The 71st annual Miss Universe pageant of 2023 will soon crown the champion for 2022. This year's pageant includes contestants from more than 84 different countries and territories, and it features a number of firsts for Miss Universe's long-running history.
The Live-Action 'Last of Us' Series Is Almost Here — Will Troy Baker Be in the Show?
As far as live-action adaptations of popular and acclaimed video games go, these stories tend to run the gamut. When they first came about with the likes of Super Mario Bros. in 1993 and Mortal Kombat in 1995, they were a tough sell as low-budget and half-hearted attempts to re-create gaming icons in a new medium. Now with the release of fan favorites like the Sonic the Hedgehog film series and Detective Pikachu, we've reached a point where live-action adaptations of games can actually be good.
'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 7 Has Been Explosive — When Will the Reunion Air?
Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac started with a bang in October 2022 and continued its intense journey onward. The Potomac ladies battled in front of the cameras in their home state, in Miami, and overseas in Mexico. Additionally, many have said some harsh things in their confessionals that they might have to answer at the show’s annual reunion.
Will There Be a Season 2 of Apple TV Plus's 'Echo 3'? Mark Boal Hopes So
Based on Israeli author Amir Gutfreund's 2008 novel When Heroes Fly (or when Heroes Fly To Her), Apple TV Plus's high-stakes thriller series Echo 3 follows two military men as they search for a kidnapped family member. "When scientist Amber Chesborough vanishes along the Columbia-Venezuela border, her brother and her...
'The Last of Us' Is Reportedly the Largest TV Production in Canadian History — Where Was It Filmed?
It can't be an easy undertaking to try and adapt one of the most critically acclaimed video games of all time into a live-action series, but such is the scope that The Last of Us wishes to achieve. The new HBO series is based on the 2013 PlayStation 3 game...
Selena Gomez and Her Sister Aren't Here for the Hate, Thank You
Singer and actor Selena Gomez, 30, has grown up in the public eye and over the years has been faced with her fair share of criticism, from her relationship choices to comments on her physique. Unfortunately, it appears the “My Mind and Me” songstress has once again fallen victim to body shaming.
'The Wire's' Al Brown Died at Age 83 — His Cause of Death Revealed
Months after The Wire cast member Michael K. Williams died, fans were forced to say goodbye to another fan-favorite from the long-lived HBO series. In early January 2023, a representative from Al Brown’s team revealed that the actor died at age 83. But what was his cause of death? Here’s what we know.
Who Is Young Otto in ‘A Man Called Otto?’ You'll Recognize His Last Name
The eternally talented Tom Hanks plays against type as a man named Otto who is angry at the world in the movie aptly named A Man Called Otto. Fans can’t help but notice that the person who plays a younger version of Otto looks a lot like the Oscar winner. Is this just good casting or is there more to it than that?
Pop the Confetti! Kanye West Is Reportedly Married to Yeezy Architectural Designer
Keeping up with the love life of Kanye West aka Ye isn't an easy feat. Ever since the “Donda” hitmaker's split with Kim Kardashian, he has been on a dating spree that includes actors, influencers, and models — from Julia Fox to Chaney Jones. Social media users...
The ‘Avatar 2’ Box Office Numbers Seemingly Have No End, Much Like 'The Way of Water'
Like Reya says in Avatar: The Way of Water, “The way of water has no beginning and no end.” So too is the box office power of the James Cameron-helmed film, which debuted in theaters more than a decade after its predecessor. Article continues below advertisement. Indeed, Avatar...
AMC Owns the Rights to a Ton of Anne Rice Works and Here's How They Should Handle It
In May 2020, AMC announced that it purchased the rights to 18 pieces of Anne Rice's work. Since then, we have been (dark) gifted Season 1 of Interview with the Vampire and, as of the time of this writing, are nearing the halfway mark of Mayfair Witches. This incredible undertaking has been dubbed Anne Rice's Immortal Universe. And while AMC is pretty tight-lipped about what that means, we've decided to sink our fangs into how this should go. It should be a bloody good time.
TikTok Rapper Yung Hashtag Is Dead at 27 — What Happened?
Following the news that TikTok rapper Yung Hashtag has died at 27 years old, many of his fans are looking for answers that might explain how he died. Yung Hashtag's death was sudden, and the news has mainly spread via social media. What was his cause of death?. Here's what...
RuPaul and His Husband, Georges LeBar, Met and Fell in Love on the Dance Floor
Unless you live under a rock, you may have heard of RuPaul Charles. The legendary drag queen and model is best known for producing, hosting, and judging the wildly popular reality competition series RuPaul's Drag Race. Now, we could go on and on about the 62-year-old television personality's career and innumerable achievements, but we want to shift gears and take a peek inside his personal life.
