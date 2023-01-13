The rare Snowy Owl gracing an Orange County neighborhood with its presence over the last month appears to have finally taken flight, leaving dozens of birdwatchers disappointed. Traditionally found in more arctic areas like the tundra, snowy owls are exceedingly scarcely seen as less than 30,000 are believed to remain across the world. This rarity drew crowds of birdwatchers and wildlife enthusiasts alike since it was first spotted on Dec. 12."The other night when it took off, it was the best flyover and departure it had ever had," said Roy Rausch, an avid birdwatcher. "Maybe that's a sign that it was...

